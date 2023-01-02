Nicki Clyne Just Won’t Back Down, Supports Raniere Despite ‘No Contact’ With Him for More Than a Year

If you’re wondering, former BattleStar Gallactica star and DOS first-line Slave Nicki Clyne isn’t backing down. Despite the evident reputational price she is continually paying, she remains one of the most vocal defenders of the ideas and practices of her old ‘Vanguard’ Keith Alan Raniere.

This last December, Clyne was featured in two different ‘Page Six’ articles in which she defends her controversial ideas and her friend Keith Raniere in her gentle, but relentless, way.

“I have no communication with Allison or Keith,” she shared in the December 14th, in the first of two Evan Real’s pieces, Nicki Clyne barred from contacting jailed Keith Raniere, ex-wife Allison Mack.

Clyne spoke about the end of her marriage with Mack: “I stopped being able to communicate with Allison when she decided to cooperate with the government, which [was] over three years ago.”

“I would just want Allison to know that I love her and I support her. I know that she’s had to make some very tough decisions and that all I want to be is a source of positivity and support in her life.”

Part of her effort is to highlight what she sees as perception flaws in the way people see NXIVM.

“People are conflating an organization with thousands of people with Keith’s private sex life. From my point of view, every woman who had a relationship with him did so because she wanted to.”

She tries to brush away the idea that there was sex abuse and human trafficking at play.

“The government brought this inflammatory charge, probably the worst charge that anyone could be charged within the criminal justice system. And because the judge wouldn’t sever their trials (from Keith’s], [the other NXIVM people charged] couldn’t go to trial with Keith and hope to win. It just wouldn’t happen.”

Ms. Clyne also spoke about the reasons why she was forbidden to visit Raniere in USP Tucson: “The prison made up some bogus reason why I wasn’t allowed to speak to him” more than a year ago.”

Nicki started helping another inmate in Tuckson, and that turned out to be a problem. “I was in touch with another inmate in his unit, and I guess one day the guy was about to call me and he told Keith and Keith said, ‘OK, send my love.’ So over the phone, he said, ‘Keith sends his love.’”

“The prison used that comment to say that Keith was trying to subvert proper prison protocol to communicate with me — which makes no sense, because I was in touch with him over the phone, during visits. He had no reason to do that, but that’s what they used as the reason.”

She has very clear opinion about the reason for her excluding: “I think that was more tied to retaliating against him for bringing forward the FBI tampering issues and the other ways he’s fighting his case in court and thinking that maybe the more they punish him and the more they make him feel isolated and not having support, that he might give up.”

The last time she saw Raniere in person was July 24, 2021. Her name was also scrubbed from his phone contacts at the same time – and he headed to the SHU for more than 90 days.

Even people who are not Raniere fans, like myself, consider that there are indeed reasons to fear for the welfare of Raniere in prison. That is, of course, one of the major concerns of Clyne.

“I very much fear for Keith’s safety. I think that we’ve seen throughout history, where unpopular inmates have been attacked or killed. And with the [convictions] that Keith has, that certainly puts him at risk on its face.”

Sex offenders never fare well in prison, that’s a given – so it’s a painful position to have a loved one in this situation. “I would just want to ask him how he is and how he feels.”

All she can do is to try to bring her truth out. With that in mind, she agreed to be featured and interviewed on ‘The Vow Part 2’, where, as one would expect, she was portrayed in the most unfavorable light.

“It is totally inaccurate as far as my story is concerned and I don’t know if I’d go as far as to say I regret participating, but I would say that it is certainly unfortunate that they missed the opportunity to provide what they offered when I said yes to filming with them for the second season — which is a more nuanced, complex, human perspective, where I’d get to actually tell my story.”

Nicki doesn’t back down, but she does pay the price: “They’ve taken things that I’ve said completely out of context, without giving any background of who I am, why I’ve made the choices I have, what I saw and all the evidence I offered to them to show why I have the point of view that I do.”

The star-turned-infamous-personality really has a long uphill battle as she tries to convince public opinion of the benefits of the ESP/DOS multi-level scam, and an even more difficult task trying to get people to accept the DOS ‘sorority’ not as a criminal sex cult, but as a positive force in the life of those women.

“I really think the whole narrative is sexist and infantilizing,” she criticizes ‘The Vow’, and DOS critics in general. “I’ve gotten a lot of criticism from people thinking I don’t care about women or I’m against women. And it’s exactly the opposite. I want women to feel empowered, to feel like causing agents in their own lives.”

And, just a few days ago, Page Six published Nicki Clyne defends ‘kind’ Nxivm leader Keith Raniere. As the title would hint, sympathy for ‘the smartest man in the world’ is in short supply. “Contrary to what most people might believe, Keith is a very joyful and kind and humorous person.”

Clyne’s loyalty is all the more touching when you know she has near-zero chance of success. “Certainly my purpose here is not to get people to like Keith,” she says, but every word she utters contradicts that.

“I miss just being able to have conversations with him about life, about philosophy, about deeper existential issues of why we’re here. I really always valued his opinions and his thoughts on things.”

Sometimes, her personal view on things does not find echo in reality. “I just think he’s a very misunderstood person.”

From then on, the loyal Raniere warrior tries to normalize the frankly abhorrent human branding practice.

“Anyone that decided to join DOS, to the best of my knowledge, knew that getting a brand was part of it. And part of the brand was this commitment, this act of solidarity with the other women in the sorority.”

Since she is a bright and perceptive woman, she knows she has to concede at least in part to people’s natural reaction of horror: “I think that there’s just certain elements that have made it sound very ugly. And I’ll admit, if I heard it from the outside, I would have those same reactions.”

As is always the case, she frames all the alleged criminality that surfaced regarding DOS was just a problem involving one person: “I think the reason it’s so controversial is that one woman said that she was told it was going to be something different than it was. Now, I wasn’t there when she was invited, but part of the protocol of being invited is that you’re told about the brand ahead of time. I think it’s very suspicious that only one woman out of 105 says that she was told something different.”

I believe Nicki Clyne is always at her best when she is defending her own personal choices, because it’s actually something doable. “I feel great. I feel proud of my decisions. I mean, you can barely see [the brand]. It’s really not a big deal. But I feel good about what I chose and why. People get tattoos out of friendships or bonding all the time. And it was much more similar to that.”

Ms. Clyne also talked about the DOSsier Project, and the people who still swear by Raniere’s ‘tech’. “There’s eight of us and we’re close friends. There’s also a number of other women who were part of DOS who don’t wish to be public because there’s just still so much prejudice.”

“Even saying that you had a positive experience, people sometimes feel threatened by [it] or it makes them uncomfortable.”

She thinks that, paradoxically, the reason why she is so hated is the same reason why she can actually cope with it: “I think DOS prepared me to … be able to manage a lot of the hate and the attacks that I get and to really stay centered within myself and not identify with these ideas about me that are in the public.”

“I don’t want to toot my own horn but I think I’ve acclimated pretty well, considering the amount of adversity [I’ve faced].”

Indeed, as we look at Nicki Clyne’s face in her manifold videos, we can arrive at the same conclusion. Beneath the kind smile, there is always a certain sadness, but also a certain peace of mind that communicates to us that she is doing what she thinks is right. Without giving an inch.