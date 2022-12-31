Bangkok: CT Attorney Edward Nusbaum Seems Like an Unsavory Thief Based on Record

I wrote a story about attorney Edward Nusbaum. He charged his former client Karen Riordan $98,163.50 for nothing more than four months of emails, phone calls, and texts.

He did not make one court filing or court appearance on her behalf. He did not accomplish one legal goal.

But it is not just that he billed $100,000 – at $750 per hour – and accomplished nothing. Nusbaum cannot even prove he spent the hours he claims to have spent to accomplish nothing.

We are investigating.

So far, it looks like this:

Nusbaum billed for dozens of phone calls he never made. He charged for composing emails he never sent. He charged to review emails he never received.

The story is Fraud? CT Atty Edward Nusbaum Billed for Scores of Phone Calls and Emails That Don’t Match GAL Hurwitz Billings –Criminal Charges May Result.

Now let’s hear what Bangkok has to say.

By Bangkok

I actually support Karen Riordan on this issue. Her former attorney (Nusbaum) seems like an unsavory thief, in my opinion.

The records seem to prove it BEYOND a preponderance of evidence.

Therefore… I hereby implore my two esteemed colleagues — Mr. Frank Parlato, Jr. and Mr. Ricardo Luthmann — to facilitate a strategy for bringing justice to this asshole attorney.

On a different note…

I gotta admit, the massive volume of Frank’s biased reporting (on this particular issue) is starting to change my view and make me believe that something smells rotten in CT.

Even though Frank is certainly not 100% objective here, I’m actually starting to believe that CT family court has become a fiefdom of corruption —- with absolute control being exercised by a few unsavory cretins.

I mean, even the ‘discovery waiver’ (contained within that asshole attorney’s retainer agreement) calls for all arbitration matters to be resolved ONLY by CT family court personnel. LOL.

It reminds me of the SMALL county in Texas which saw most of the nation’s patent troll cases filed there (because the judges were corrupt and so were the attorneys).

Thankfully, in 2017, the Supreme Court put an end to Marshall, Texas’ corrupt fiefdom —- by ruling that you must file patent cases in the county where the business is located/incorporated.

Patent trolls long found a home in Marshall, Texas.

Anyway, getting back to the CT family court topic

I now believe that it’s a huge good ol’ boys network.

I just hope that Nickola Cunha hasn’t poisoned any chance for justice with her ‘Jewish’ comments and her mental issues. I don’t doubt that many of these personnel are Jewish, but I don’t think that argument is gonna help anybody here.

Frank, have any documentary makers shown interest in exposing this story?

It’s probably the only way you’ll get the CT state attorney or the FBI to seriously investigate.