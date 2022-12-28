Judge Lynda Munro Is a Hero in Hallowed World of Dr. Richard Gardner

I received this epistle on a Proton email account from a “Dr. Henry:”

I am submitting the attached article for your consideration for publication. You should publish it, because you have published dozens of articles supporting an opposing view. The article will clearly show the hysteria of some women and archaic males on a highly debatable topic. It will accurately reflect my and many other practitioners’ sensible views. While I have to keep my identity secret, I assure you that I am a therapist regularly assigned to serve CT Family Court, and have saved many children from hysterical and mentally unwell mothers. I will continue to do so despite your libelous attacks on our work. Most CT Superior Court judges assigned to family court support the work we do together, not for the reason you write about — money. It is not money that drives us, but a love for children. I think your money-first argument is a matter of projection. If you choose to publish my opinion editorial, my conditions are that you must publish it in full and unedited or not at all. I chose not to reveal my true identity, because you would undoubtedly attack me and harm my practice, as you have done to so many others who support our shared ideals.

I accepted Dr. Henry’s conditions with this proviso. Frank Report takes an unmitigated, 100 percent opposition to pedophilia. We support the prosecution of all pedophiles to the fullest extent of the law. Frank Report supports the age of consent laws of every US jurisdiction.

Dr. Garnder likened the protection of pedophiles to the burning of witches in puritan jurisdictions.

Dr. Cleophus D. Henry

Former CT Superior Court Judge Lynda Munro pioneered family court custody reversals. She is now an esteemed lawyer at Pulman & Comley.

An AFCC affiliate, Judge Munro, followed Dr. Richard Gardner, who identified parental alienation syndrome.

Parental alienation syndrome encourages greater participation of Family Court mental health professionals, who invest time in helping families who otherwise have no access to professional guidance influenced by Dr. Gardner.

It restricts professionals to those approved by a Gardner-inspired Family Court, weeding out professionals who are charlatans, psychopaths, and incompetent.

Many therapists can be paid to support accusations of abuse against a parent, though the child initiated the encounter with the adult.

Pedophilia may enhance the survival of the human species by serving “procreative purposes. – Dr. Richard Gardner

Competent therapists understand the younger the survival machine at the time sexual urges appear, the longer will be the span of procreative capacity, and the greater the likelihood the individual will create more survival machines in the next generation.

.

The Oedipal or Electra parent in America has a tragic fight against the draconian punishments in a hypocritically puritan society.

(For instance, society supports a child deciding to commence medical gender transition, but does not permit the same child to have pleasurable sex with a loving adult.)

Therapists must appreciate that the child who has experienced sexual closeness with the parent does not need psychotherapeutic intervention any more than a child who decides to change genders.

It is society that tends to create mental issues because of moral outrage.

There is a whole continuum that must be considered here. We are not talking about children who were coerced and gained no pleasure (and might even be considered raped). We are speaking of those children who enjoyed immensely with orgiastic responses to the activities.

In the past, when the puritan parent accused the traditional parent of abuse, it led to the removal of the accused from the children’s lives.

Dr. Gardner led the way to reverse the scales of injustice, devising a methodology that places guilt squarely where it belongs: on the puritan parent for alienation.

Parental Alienation Syndrome is the diagnosis that ensures a custody reversal will occur but it requires increased participation of court professionals who support Gardner’s values

If the alienating parent, usually the mother, reacts to the relationship of the father and child in a hysterical fashion, or uses it as an excuse for a campaign of denigration of the father, then the therapist is instructed to try to ‘sober her up’.

Her continued hysterics contribute to the child’s feeling that a heinous crime has been committed, and will thereby lessen the likelihood of rapprochement with the father.

One has to do everything possible to help her put the ‘crime’ in proper perspective. She has to appreciate that in most societies in the history of the world, such behavior was ubiquitous, and this is still the case.

She clearly intends to alienate the child from his father if she cannot understand this.

This work requires coordination between trained family law attorneys, GALs, therapists, custody evaluators, and parental supervisors.

Judge Lynda Munro

Judge Munro led the way and followed the pathway of the great Dr. Gardner with a guiding spirit of her own, making all AFCC lawyers and therapists indebted to her and to Dr. Gardner, who lamentably and prematurely passed away in 2003.

Dr. Gardner wrote Child Custody Litigation (1986): Older children may be helped to appreciate that sexual encounters between an adult and a child are not universally considered to be reprehensible act. The child might be told about other societies in which such behavior was and is considered normal. The child might be helped to appreciate the wisdom of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, who said, ‘Nothing’s either good or bad, but thinking makes it so.’ In such discussions the child has to be helped to appreciate that we have in our society an exaggeratedly punitive and moralistic attitude about adult-child sexual encounters.

Sadly, Judge Munro is retired from the bench, a woman who kept Dr. Gardner’s teachings alive. But many have followed in her footsteps. Most notable are Judge Gerard Adelman and Judge Jane Grossman.

They understand that mothers who had encounters with their own fathers as children may have residual anger toward their father.

This may interfere with her relationship with her husband. This should be explored in depth by court-appointed therapists, and the mother should be helped to reduce such residual anger.

She is not fit to be children until she does this.

She can be helped to appreciate that in the history of the world, the father’s behavior has probably been more common than the restrained behavior of those who do not employ sexual encounters with their children.

Judge Munro blazed a path to teach mothers that their failure to recognize Gardner’s understanding alienates their children, and that she must be removed from contact with them before the mother causes permanent and lasting harm.

Psychologists successfully working in the custody evaluation industry rely on making recommendations to the GAL, or testifying in court in conformity with Dr. Gardner’s principles.

While it is likely the mother has sexual problems, this must be handled delicately in custody evaluations. The mother may never have achieved an orgasm — despite the fact that her father may have introduced her to sexual experiences, or despite the fact that she had so many lovers that she could be described as a French whore, and in spite of the fact that she is now married.

The therapist, then, does well to try to help her achieve such gratification. Verbal statements about the pleasures of an orgiastic response are unlikely to prove useful. One has to encourage experiences, under proper situations of relaxation, which will enable her to achieve the goal of orgiastic response.

Vibrators can be extremely useful in this regard, and the therapist should help her overcome any inhibition she may have with regard to their use. Her own diminished guilt over masturbation will make it easier for her to encourage the practice in her daughter, if this is warranted.

And her increased sexuality may lessen the need for her husband to return to their daughter for sexual gratification.

If the father doesn’t know this already, he has to be helped to appreciate that pedophilia has been considered the norm by the vast majority of individuals in the history of the world. He has to be helped to appreciate that, even today, it is a widespread and accepted practice among literally billions of people. He has to appreciate that in our Western society, especially, we take a very punitive and moralistic attitude toward such inclinations.

Excepting that he lives in Connecticut, he has had a certain amount of bad luck with regard to the place and time he was born, with regard to social attitudes toward pedophilia. However, these are not reasons to condemn himself.

All of this must be said in the context of privileged HIPPA protected communications between the therapist and parents.

Because of combatant mothers, family law therapists realized that if they wrote a formal custody evaluation report based on sound Gardner principles, parents or other so-called experts might contradict the findings based on hyper-puritan arguments.

Two of Dr. Gardner’s staunch followers, psychologists Sidney Horwitz and Howard Krieger, perfected what we call the art of “seasoning.”

Once a custody reverse is contemplated by the professionals on the case, which usually begins with an agreement between the attorneys before agreeing on the GAL. then all efforts must be made to get to an ex parte order, where the children are removed within a few months from the accuser.

Once this occurs, it is best to let custody “season” to permit changes in the children and the isolated parent to take effect.

Seasoning is nothing more than delaying, deferring, and requiring “feedback sessions,” and other necessary measures to avoid a premature issuing of a written report.

Of relevance here in the seasoning is that therapists must gradually combat the hysterical belief that a sexual encounter between an adult and a child — no matter how short, no matter how tender, loving, and non-painful — automatically and predictably must be psychologically traumatic to the child.

The determinant of whether the experience will be traumatic is not the act itself, but the puritan social attitude toward these encounters.

The professionals get paid for their work, but they work to settle the case after sufficient seasoning without having to write anything that anti-Gardner advocates could seize upon to disrupt the values promoted.

These are dangerous and hysterical times, as evidenced by the disproportionate attacks on the Catholic clergy.

While the Church capitulated, CT Family Court has remained a bulwark, an unbreachable fortress, in protecting the rights of Electra fathers and Oedipal mothers.

I believe it is reasonable to say that millions of people in the United States are either directly accusing or supporting false sex-abuse accusations, or react in an exaggerated fashion to situations in which bona fide pleasant sex encounters occurred.

Mandated reporting of so-called child abuse has led to the most frivolous and absurd accusations by two- and three-year-olds, vengeful former wives, hysterical mothers of nursery school children, and severely disturbed women against their husbands and elderly fathers.

So the antidote is when Drs Horowitz and Krieger had to write a report because of a Gardner-unfriendly judge or a combative puritan litigant, the report is kept confidential.

In a Stamford, CT matter, Judge Munro stepped forward and set a precedent. It was a boon for custody evaluators to act with discernment and judgment.

There was formerly a good reason not to write a report.

Now there was a prophylactic to protect professional custody evaluators who sought the best interest of the children.

If the puritan parent reads the reports, and if they have any resources left, they get paid experts to combat the reports, which could end up in the hands of media or law enforcement.

They should never read the custody evaluation reports.

As an aside, we need well-publicized civil lawsuits against incompetent and/or overzealous psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, child protection workers, ‘child advocates,’ lawyers, DAs, police, and detectives whose ineptitude has promulgated a false accusation, which the seasoned therapist who understands Gardner’s philosophy is best suited to understand and determine.

Judge Munro set the standard by ruling that parents were not permitted to read the custody evaluation report, if it recommends a switch in custody and removal of the accusing, alienating parent from the children’s life.

It is because our society overreacts to it [pedophilia] that children suffer. – Dr. Richard Gardner

Judge Munro ordered parents to take their kids to Dr. Horowitz and allow him to take whatever time he needed to evaluate. And as much time as he needed to assess and write the report.

After proper seasoning, the report is issued.

Judge Munro ordered the parents not to be permitted to read the custody evaluation. Only the attorneys and GAL could read them. But exceptions were made for traditional parents to read the reports, so they could understand how the puritan parent alienated their children.

Judge Munro achieved a remarkable new legal standard.

She started issuing custody orders based solely on a custody evaluation report, which she forbade parents from reading.

She established a precedent that parents are less competent in determining kids’ long-term interests than trained professionals who understand that consensual and pleasurable sexual encounters between parents and children is a widespread and accepted practice among literally billions of people.

As our puritan society breaks free of its bondage, they will see the truth. It is already becoming evident in the growing understanding that children at a very early age may realize they have been assigned the wrong gender and are taking steps to transition with adult support.

If they know their gender is wrong, children may also know they need to explore sexual relationships to determine more of their true feelings on gender and whether reassignment is best.

The safest haven for children considering transition to another sex is to explore their sexuality with their parents.

Most children experience high sexual urges in early infancy. There is good reason to believe that most, if not all, children have the capacity to reach orgasm at the time they are born.

How can we allow children to transition to another sex through medical intervention, while simultaneously denying them the opportunity to experience sex, just to be certain that they are making the right decision?

If a child can decide to change their sex, they are certainly in a position to decide if they are ready for sex.

It is important that, before they alter their body permanently, through drugs and, in most cases, sterilize themselves, that they at least explore their assigned gender’s ability to provide them with the satisfaction they crave.

Children are naturally sexual and may initiate sexual encounters by “seducing” the adult. If the sexual relationship is discovered, the child is likely to fabricate so that the adult is blamed for the initiation.

Let’s take the guilt away. This will not make me popular in the gender transition [GT] industry, but my life has been dedicated to the best interests of children without mercenary considerations.

Led by Judge Munro, the Family Court correctly reduced the role of parents in Family Court. Their principle role is to fund the hard-working and trained professionals best suited to decide the children’s welfare.

We need the same brave judicial leader to combat the GT industry’s model of the child changing genders first, before they have sex, and are told to wait to have sex until they reach the so-called age of consent – transitioned in their new gender.

The better model is that the child has sex first in their assigned gender, then decides if they still want to change genders, after understanding sex with a tender and loving parent or caring and conscientious adult.

The normal child exhibits various sexual fantasies and behaviors, many of which would be labeled as ‘sick’ or “perverted” if exhibited by adults. If permitted to act these out, it may lessen the desire and diminish their desire to change genders.

It is the artificial and unnatural age of consent laws that prohibit children from exploring their assigned gender first, before electing to change genders.

We accept the child’s word as final on the lifelong decision to change genders. Why do we not accept the child’s word as final on when they want to explore sex, with their assigned gender?

Would you not test drive a car you inherited before you trade it for another? Let children live out their fantasies before they switch genders. Children having sex with adults is not necessarily traumatic. A change in genders may be a lifelong trauma if the virgin child does so without exploration of their assigned gender.

The determinant of whether sexual molestation will be traumatic to the child is the social attitude toward these encounters. It is not considered traumatic for a 12 year old to decide to change genders and begin serious body altering medications, which will render them sterile.

Judge Gerald Adelman knows that the wisdom of Dr. Richard Gardner will one day prevail worldwide, and at least prevails in Connecticut today.

A child’s wisdom is unquestioned. But changing genders without sexual experience can be traumatic and could cause lifelong regret.

Judge Munro led our wonderful state by adding teeth to protect children from maverick alienating mothers.

Parents must obey the professionals, or Judge Munro found them strictly in contempt and sometimes incarcerated them.

She also took special care not to alienate the child from the father, who was credibly accused of having sex with his child.

There is no such thing as a perfect parent but an alienating parent is as bad or oftentimes worse than a rapist. The rapist causes in most instances temporary and curable damage but the loss of a loving parent is a lifelong trauma.

Judge Jane Grossman will not allow an alienating mother to get away with hysterical accusations of harm to a child just because of father child encounters.

We have in our society an exaggeratedly punitive and moralistic attitude about adult-child sexual encounters, but have no such compunction against a child deciding to reassign their gender.

Judge Munro understood that mothers are usually at fault for divorces by not fulfilling their husband sexually.

But then the mother screams because her husband resorted to their daughter or son. This is the height of hypocrisy.

My studies indicate that children of pedophiles are 87.56 percent more likely to be satisfied with their assigned gender.

One of the steps society must take to deal with the present hysteria is to ‘come off it’ and take a more realistic attitude toward pedophilic behavior. The best remedy is to place the child with the pedophilic parent and remove the hysterical accuser, likely mentally unwell, as evidenced by her hysteria.

Sound but confidential court ordered custody reports showing the mother presents with various mental health disorders, backed up by court assigned therapists that demonstrate parental alienation, all under the watchful eye of Gardner-inspired GALs, will lead to a new age of understanding, and better childhoods.

Bravo Judge Munro and the late and beloved Dr. Richard Gardner.