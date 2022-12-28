Bangkok: Kristin Snyder Is Not Alive- Here’s Why

By Bankgok

Sorry to deflate your boat, Frank, but Kristin Snyder cannot be alive, nor could she have faked her own suicide only to navigate the kayak to safety.

Why?

Cuz that would mean she purposely decided to give up her truck, spouse, pets, money, credit cards, and her entire family & life as she knew it, FOREVER, for no logical reason.

Furthermore, it would mean she did all that and NEVER chose to contact a single family member again, not even to ask for help.

Furthermore, it would mean that she somehow lived the next 20 years of her life without using her social security number even one time to get another job, EVER AGAIN?

Kristin Snyder standing by the Tacoma later found at Resurrection Bay with a purported suicide note.

LOL. Yeah, sure.

She never got pulled over for a traffic ticket again? LOL. Yeah, sure.

While you may believe she simply got a fake ID at the local DMV (with somebody else’s birth certificate) and a new SSN from the government, common sense tells us otherwise.

Besides, over the past 10 years, virtually everybody must now give a fingerprint/thumbprint for their drivers license or federal ID cards.

How did she get from Point A to Point B after the kayak was taken ashore somewhere? Hitchhiking? Cab ride? But no witnesses?

Kristin Snyder was known to kayak in all kinds of weather. But she never wore purple slippers when she went kayaking.

How did she live for the next few months? She had no money for hotels. Maybe tents? But still no witnesses? Yeah, sure.

Did she live in the wilderness, away from all human beings, for the next 20 years eating nothing but berries and bear shit? Yeah, okay.

Why was this kayak never found, if she brought it ashore

somewhere else?

Did she burn it, without being seen? LOL. Yeah, sure.

How did she get another fake ID, SSN, and a job — without any money, credit cards, phone number, vehicle or place to live?

Even real-life fugitives find it nearly impossible to do all that without being caught — and those people usually face decades behind bars if they get caught (which is a huge motivating factor to leave and never be heard from again). Yet, even they find it nearly impossible to do that and never be caught.

Kristin had no motive for doing that. Not one.

Plus, she was MENTALLY UNWELL at that time and could not have planned all these details calmly and rationally.

Was she unhappy?

She could have simply divorced her ugly wife, taken her truck, and moved on to something better — which would have been a MUCH SIMPLER solution than the one you’re proposing.

This case is now solved. I already solved it.

You simply don’t like the two possible solutions — because they don’t fit your narrative.

Have a good day.