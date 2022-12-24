Susan Dones Creates Website as ‘Safe Place for Survivors’

Dones also shared her view of Raniere on her website.

I am not a legal analyst. I’m just a gal who was taken in by a couple of con artists….

“The EDNY DOJ ended the terrifying wrath of terror of Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman and their top leadership, burning the entire organization (or as we call it, Cult) to the ground with only a few remaining loyal followers left behind….

“We know this case was based mostly on the most heinous crimes committed by Keith Raniere, Nancy and Lauren Salzman, Clare Bronfman, and Allison Mack. Not that other crimes were not being committed, or other NXIVM members were not involved in them….

“The main goal had to be to get the main criminals off the street and end the reign of terror of Keith Raniere.

“Raniere thought his arguments [on appeal] warranted a ‘get out a Jail Free Card’ or a new trial…. Nice try, Keith; you have been trying for decades to pull the wool over the Justice System.

“You think you would have learned by now that your “ Raniere Games “will not work.

“When is Keith going to learn you are not the Smartest Man in the World and your mind isn’t that one of a legal scholar?

“He has blown millions of dollars of mostly the Bronfman sisters’ money using the legal system to terrorize people. Now he continues to use Clare Bronfman’s (and other) money to attempt to get out of prison….

“Raniere, why have you lied for decades to the people who follow you that you have won all your court battles knowing they would never take the time to look them up for themselves? How dare they look up anything for themselves. Your word is this final; it is what you bank on; it is how you maintain control over your followers; it’s it.

“This is how all Cult, bad religious, and high-control group leaders keep control over their followers. Don’t investigate the leaders….

Mk10art’s painting of Susan Dones.