Susan Dones Creates Website as ‘Safe Place for Survivors’

Susan Dones has a new website, susandones.com.
About This Site
Dones writes of her website, “I want this website to be for and by Survivors of Cults and High Demand Groups, family, and friends… I want it to be a tool for those of us who have left and need/want to support, education, and tools for recovery. Also, for those who want to be of support.”
Dones has a master’s degree in psychology, is a licensed massage practitioner, and professional DJ.
She joined NXIVM in 2000 after taking a 16-day intensive. She opened her own center in Tacoma, Washington, and helped set up NXIVM’s Vancouver Center. She taught classes in Mexico and Ireland. By 2009, Dones left the company along with eight other members.
NXIVM intervened in her bankruptcy in 2010, caused by her debt from opening up the Washington center.
NXIVM filed “over 200 fake claims against me,” Dones said.
She defended herself pro-se and won against seven NXIVM lawyers.
Sarah Edmondson and Nippy Ames described Dones as a “one-woman wrecking crew who served as her legal representation in a series of court battles after she left the organization… She was way ahead of the curve on calling bullshit about Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman, and his flying monkeys
Dones will answer questions
Possibly the best thing Dones offers is her willingness to answer questions.
She writes, “People have been asking me a lot of questions on podcasts & Twitter about my time in NXIVM, my lawsuit, my recovery, and those leading NXIVM. Now I will answer those in a video, audio, or written format.”
People can subscribe to ask questions or from a pop-up on the lower right corner of the home page.
View of Raniere
Dones also shared her view of Raniere on her website.
I am not a legal analyst. I’m just a gal who was taken in by a couple of con artists….
“The EDNY DOJ ended the terrifying wrath of terror of Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman and their top leadership, burning the entire organization (or as we call it, Cult) to the ground with only a few remaining loyal followers left behind….
“We know this case was based mostly on the most heinous crimes committed by Keith Raniere, Nancy and Lauren Salzman, Clare Bronfman, and Allison Mack. Not that other crimes were not being committed, or other NXIVM members were not involved in them….
“The main goal had to be to get the main criminals off the street and end the reign of terror of Keith Raniere.
“Raniere thought his arguments [on appeal] warranted a ‘get out a Jail Free Card’ or a new trial…. Nice try, Keith; you have been trying for decades to pull the wool over the Justice System.
“You think you would have learned by now that your “Raniere Games “will not work.
“When is Keith going to learn you are not the Smartest Man in the World and your mind isn’t that one of a legal scholar?
“He has blown millions of dollars of mostly the Bronfman sisters’ money using the legal system to terrorize people. Now he continues to use Clare Bronfman’s (and other) money to attempt to get out of prison….
“Raniere, why have you lied for decades to the people who follow you that you have won all your court battles knowing they would never take the time to look them up for themselves? How dare they look up anything for themselves. Your word is this final; it is what you bank on; it is how you maintain control over your followers; it’s it.
“This is how all Cult, bad religious, and high-control group leaders keep control over their followers. Don’t investigate the leaders….
Mk10art’s painting of Susan Dones.
Dones adds, “I will be recording and blogging about my journey in and after leaving NXIVM. Have questions, send them to me.”
