Susan Dones Creates Website as ‘Safe Place for Survivors’

December 24, 2022
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail

Susan Dones has a new website, susandones.com.

About This Site

Dones writes of her website, “I want this website to be for and by Survivors of Cults and High Demand Groups, family, and friends… I want it to be a tool for those of us who have left and need/want to support, education, and tools for recovery. Also, for those who want to be of support.”

Dones has a master’s degree in psychology, is a licensed massage practitioner, and professional DJ.

She joined NXIVM in 2000 after taking a 16-day intensive. She opened her own center in Tacoma, Washington, and helped set up NXIVM’s Vancouver Center.  She taught classes in Mexico and Ireland. By 2009, Dones left the company along with eight other members.

NXIVM intervened in her bankruptcy in 2010, caused by her debt from opening up the Washington center.

NXIVM filed “over 200 fake claims against me,” Dones said.

She defended herself pro-se and won against seven NXIVM lawyers.

Sarah Edmondson and Nippy Ames described Dones as a “one-woman wrecking crew who served as her legal representation in a series of court battles after she left the organization…  She was way ahead of the curve on calling bullshit about Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman, and his flying monkeys

Dones said, “I have lots of battle scars from being in the NXIVM Cult and the battle to take them down after leaving.”

Dones will answer questions

Possibly the best thing Dones offers is her willingness to answer questions.

She writes, “People have been asking me a lot of questions on podcasts & Twitter about my time in NXIVM, my lawsuit, my recovery, and those leading NXIVM. Now I will answer those in a video, audio, or written format.”

People can subscribe to ask questions or from a pop-up on the lower right corner of the home page.

View of Raniere

Dones also shared her view of Raniere on her website.

I am not a legal analyst. I’m just a gal who was taken in by a couple of con artists….

“The EDNY DOJ ended the terrifying wrath of terror of Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman and their top leadership, burning the entire organization (or as we call it, Cult) to the ground with only a few remaining loyal followers left behind….

“We know this case was based mostly on the most heinous crimes committed by Keith Raniere, Nancy and Lauren Salzman, Clare Bronfman, and Allison Mack. Not that other crimes were not being committed, or other NXIVM members were not involved in them….

“The main goal had to be to get the main criminals off the street and end the reign of terror of Keith Raniere.

“Raniere thought his arguments [on appeal] warranted a ‘get out a Jail Free Card’ or a new trial….  Nice try, Keith; you have been trying for decades to pull the wool over the Justice System.

“You think you would have learned by now that your “Raniere Games “will not work.

“When is Keith going to learn you are not the Smartest Man in the World and your mind isn’t that one of a legal scholar?

“He has blown millions of dollars of mostly the Bronfman sisters’ money using the legal system to terrorize people. Now he continues to use Clare Bronfman’s (and other) money to attempt to get out of prison….

“Raniere, why have you lied for decades to the people who follow you that you have won all your court battles knowing they would never take the time to look them up for themselves? How dare they look up anything for themselves. Your word is this final; it is what you bank on; it is how you maintain control over your followers; it’s it.

“This is how all Cult, bad religious, and high-control group leaders keep control over their followers. Don’t investigate the leaders….

 

Mk10art’s painting of Susan Dones.

Dones adds, “I will be recording and blogging about my journey in and after leaving NXIVM. Have questions, send them to me.”

 

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us! (Email & username are optional)

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” In addition, he was credited in the Starz docuseries 'Seduced' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premieres on May 22, 2022.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Parlato,_Jr.

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com

Archives