BK Chet Hardin Releases Court-Sealed Tape of Monroe County Police Lying to Me; Part of My Discovery in Planned Civil Rights Lawsuit

Chet BK Hardin is raising for battle. I love battle. But poor investigative skills are in evidence once again.

He released an illegally obtained Florida Court-ordered sealed tape of a November 9 conversation I had with two Monroe sheriff deputies who plotted to falsely arrest me.

This is expected to be part of the discovery in my planned federal lawsuit. I did not release this tape publicly, first of all, since it was court-ordered sealed.

Also, because it is part of the evidence of a federal civil rights section 1983 lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida, I intend to pursue.

The law enforcement evidence I obtained show that both myself and the falsely alleged victim, who I will identify as Jane Doe, can bring claims against the Monroe County police in the Key West Federal Courthouse for violations under section 1983 of the civil rights act.

Jane Doe was detained and “seized” by the police with no legitimate basis. Police told her she was not free to go when there was no basis to detain or hold her. She has a claim for illegal search and seizure and breach of her Fourth Amendment rights.

She was pulled out of her residence and driven out of her home based on a call from a stranger.

There was no reasonable suspicion or probable cause.

The local police caused a warrant to be issued for my arrest and allowed the illegal warrant to remain open for weeks. The illegal warrant was withdrawn by the Assistant State Attorney.

I believe I have a serious claim for violations of my Fourth Amendment rights and protected liberty interests. Punitive damages may also be available against the officers and the municipality, depending on the officers’ recklessness, deliberate indifference, and/or knowing and intentional activities in violation of Doe’s and my rights.

The officers’ prior conduct, complaints, and the local police department’s training, evaluation, and employee monitoring activities may also be scrutinized.

The tape Bk released makes the deputy sheriff look unprofessional, as it reveals he is being coached and shows remarkable incivility. It also shows that the Deputy is also confused about me. He seems to believe I was convicted and incarcerated for being NXIVM’s accountant.

He threatened to call my probation officer and return me to federal prison. But, of course, I was not on probation then or now, nor did I ever spend a day in federal prison to which I could be sent back to.

Keep in mind a few things, in case BK Chet gets it wrong.

I was never arrested. The warrant was recalled. The State’s Attorney wrote, “After reviewing the evidence, conducting a sworn victim intake, and considering the victim’s wishes to decline prosecution, the State does not reasonably believe this case can be prosecuted successfully.” Actually, there was no victim. Jane Doe did not call the Monroe County deputies asking for help. She never identified herself as a victim. The purported victim, Doe, never called the police. The purported victim, Doe, despite being detained, badgered, and intimidated by police, declined to sign any statement. The purported victim Doe explained that there was no issue between her and myself. She swore under oath just the opposite. There is clear evidence that the deputies involved tried to manufacture a crime. There are three eyewitnesses with Jane Doe at the exact time the police claim an incident happened, who spoke or wrote to the State Attorney’s Office, who corroborated the fact that the incident, as described by the deputies, never occurred. These eyewitness statements are in addition to the statement of the purported victim, Doe, sworn and given under oath, that she was not a victim of myself, but instead of the police. Jane Doe stated after being bullied, badgered, and threatened, the deputies concocted their story. The evidence reveals the exact opposite of what the Monroe Deputies alleged. She swore under oath that the police’s narrative was untrue. The State Attorney’s Office accepted that, and Monroe County had no choice but to recall the warrant, since the charges were provably false. Finally, there is the anger management issue that BK confuses with the Monroe County case. The US Attorney’s Office tried to use the false arrest to persuade me into a plea on my tax case in the Western District of New York. I consented to an anger management evaluation in the federal case. I went to a single assessment by a licensed professional, who determined I did not have an anger management issue. Thus, the anger management and the Monroe County-related legal issues ended.

If BK Chet chooses to release additional court-sealed documents, we may find out dispositively who he is. This may occur when Reddit is served a non-party federal subpoena to disclose the account owner of BK incorruptible and if any court sealed documents were sent to his account on Reddit.

It will also discover by a subpoena of Bk to trace and explore if there are links to wrongdoers in the Monroe County police department, and to determine how court-ordered sealed documents were illegally released and obtained by Bk, and if there is any connection to Monroe County law enforcement.

If Monroe County leaked them, there might be far more serious consequences for the defendants.

Lastly, Chet has a huge bias against me and is willing to drag Jane Doe into it, which jeopardizes her and her family when neither she nor I are guilty of any wrongdoing.

For now, all BK Chet is doing is prompting me to preview my federal civil rights case.

Update: BK Chet just muted Richard Luthman for three days for daring to post this column, and he deleted his post.

Bk is clearly not interested in hearing both sides of this issue, more proof of his bias.

Stay tuned.