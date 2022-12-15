Rock & Nicki: He Blasts Clyne’s Brash Criticism of Moira Penza

Our guest commenter, Rock Around the Block, addresses things Nicki wrote about Moira Penza in ‘The Moira Behind the Curtain.’

Rock defends Moira and thinks her word is gospel.

And Rock does not agree with Nicki. The following is not a debate, but rather Rock quoting Nicki’s comments and then replying.

Nicki Clyne wrote:

I learned a lot about Moira Kim Penza’s strategy from watching the Vow Season #2. More than anything, it is clear that she determined Keith was a “crime boss,” and NXIVM a “criminal organization,” before doing any research.

Rock:

No shit, Nicki. The dogs in the street knew that for years. “Research”?

It’s not like Moira is some freshman student in Year One of a primary degree. There was already a stack of evidence she had to go through relating to a much bigger picture, which was already apparent.

The “US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York” had failed to act for years.

Who knows? I wouldn’t be surprised if some of its high ranking members were on the Bromfman payroll, as were local cops. If they determined it was all above board adult consent, what does it say about them in light of what we now know?

Nicki

Moira “knew” it was organized crime. If that’s true, that could apply to many companies: Apple, Tesla, and the US Government.

Rock

Yeah, Nicki, but they don’t go round branding their initials on their employees’ pubic areas, rip them off, deceive and blackmail them.

People were indoctrinated into Keith’s BS teachings, Nicki, and you’re living proof of how deep that indoctrination went. Even now, you have almost nothing to say on any mainstream political discourse. The closest you get to that is slagging off Amber heard, and that’s just based on Raniere’s teachings; a one-trick pony with nothing to say, so sad.

Nicki

If you look past the haze of salaciousness, there are no compelling crimes committed by Keith Raniere.

Rock

No, apart from forced labor, tax evasion, racketeering, pedophilia of various types, assault, torture, blackmail, extortion – an almost endless litany of criminality and immorality.

Nicki

Moira conflates Keith’s private sex life with DOS, which was separate and distinct.

Rock

You’d know all about that. After all, it was you who was given the task to investigate what was going on in relation to the “Seduce Keith” assignment. No doubt you heard from quite a few of the women what was going on, but no doubt whipped them into silence, maybe just a little more than figuratively speaking.

Nicki

Keith had multiple long-term partners with whom he had relationships for many years.

Rock

Yes, but he kept that secret from some of them for many years, didn’t he?

Then when they found out, there was naturally a lot of jealousy, but by that stage he had them where he wanted them psychologically, and they just had to accept it. You knew what the alternative was.

Nicki

No women in DOS, to my direct knowledge, and after reading the trial transcripts, were told to have sex with Keith.

Editor’s Note: Nicki has explained in other forums that the slaves commanded to do seduction assignments with Raniere were not ordered to have sex with him, but only to have him take a graphic nude photo.

If I understood her correctly, Nicki also explained, that Raniere’s lesson in having the women take these photos with closeups of the vagina was not to satisfy some prurient urge of Raniere’s, but to teach the women not to sexualize the vagina, and to teach them to understand vulnerability.

Rock

You’ve read Lauren Salzman’s testimony, have you Nicki? She testified under oath that you were given the task of investigating complaints from Allison’s slaves that they were being given assignments to seduce Keith, or perhaps you don’t remember that?

Then we have the testimony of Nicole and Sylvie, not to mention the evidence about Camila.

And don’t give me that crap that it was just a test of loyalty to DOS, and Keith was never going to force it, like some lame Abrahamic test. You knew him better than that.

Moira’s story is the gospel, because that story was proven beyond all reasonable doubt in a court of law in front of a jury, Nicki.

And those 12 good people, including the two Muslim women you racistly claimed in an interview, must have been biased, because they had their hair covered, took little time to find the rogue guilty on all counts.