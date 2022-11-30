Nicki Clyne Shares Her Truth With the World

Actress Nicki Clyne is a fierce, tireless warrior, and she is no victim.

Whether or not we agree with her ideas – and in my case, I really don’t – there is no disputing that she is doing some valuable work in disseminating her views about the NXIVM legacy.

Alongside other women of the DOSsier Project, she is sounding the alarm about alleged prosecutorial misconduct and criminal entrapment of their still beloved ‘Vanguard’, Keith Raniere, as well as addressing the conditions of his incarceration.

To achieve her objectives, Ms. Clyne is showing her pretty face and her solid convictions all over social media, in a myriad of videos, podcasts, articles, news pieces and tweets.

To track all the online activity by Nicki Clyne, a good first stop would be the YouTube channel for the DOSsier Project. While the channel only has 513 followers, it has posted a lot of content about their work and their ideas.

‘The consequences of not conforming to the victimhood narrative as former members of DOS have been rather extreme. (…) No one believes they could be accused of something they didn’t do until it happens to them, and it’s obviously an uncomfortable topic to discuss, but false accusations happen. For various reasons, rarely do claims of abuse get challenged, especially when they are wagered by a white woman, particularly if she’s pretty. Without going into all the reasons for this, we simply want to say that it’s worth discussing and investigating. “White knights” and “damsels in distress” are archetypes that go back centuries, and maybe it’s time we dig deep into our assumptions to actually save ourselves from our own delusions about people and reality.’

In this other video, the DOSsier Project women react to The Vow Part 2 finale.

‘HBO’s “The Vow” has finally come to an end and we are here to share our thoughts and candid responses. There is so much more to this story than people realize and it breaks our hearts that the filmmakers for “The Vow” exploited people in the worst times of their lives for entertainment. We also think it was hugely irresponsible of them not to examine the charges and their legitimacy, especially when they had access to so much evidence.’

Ms. Clyne also appears on videos by other creators, taking her advocacy for the rights of prosecuted and incarcerated people to many other people not associated with the NXIVM scene.

‘Nicki Clyne has been a tireless fighter in this campaign and she will not accept the role of victim. Background An FBI Agent gave verifiably false testimony covering likely evidence tampering. Court documents indicate the FBI CREATED child porn on a hard drive in its possession. Further evidence supports claims the FBI FABRICATED and PLANTED child porn. This was the only physical evidence in the case, to create a 120 year sentence. None of the accusations fit the elements of any of the crimes. The release of our inaugural series was delayed over concerns of retribution to Keith Raniere from Federal Prison authorities. Make Justice Blind and Keith Raniere’s attorney’s claim, Raniere, in prison, was being retaliated against by Federal Prison authorities. Fabricating and planting child porn on your computer would be easy for authorities to do if they wanted to send you to prison for wrong think. Raniere’s guilt or innocence is not what’s at issue in our series. The issue is the world of legal jeopardy Federal Prosecutors and FBI corruption have created for the rest of us.’

Clyne also has a channel of her own, with just 76 subscribers, where she shares perhaps the most personal video material.

The United States is founded on principles of liberty and equality amongst its citizens. However, the reality is far from the ideals espoused by patriots. We have become so distracted by our comforts and entertainment that we don’t realize the people we are trained to hate are harbingers of our own demise. Unfortunately, those who are close enough to see the truth have too often been marred by the hateful narratives that keeps us divided and in the dark. I implore you to look beyond the headlines and set aside your prejudice, for there are issues far more important than the latest Hollywood “cult.” If a government can torture its own citizens and know no one will care because they have been deemed a monster in the court of public opinion, we have no justice system and we are no better than the fascist regimes we criticize. Before Keith Raniere was a so-called “cult leader,” he was a friend, a father, a partner, and human being. He deserves to have his rights protected and his basic humanity preserved. Just as we all do.

The Colonel Kurt YouTube channel has over 83k subscribers, and has done an interview with the DOS advocate to learn her opinion on The Vow Part 2 series, and the way she was portrayed in it, in a video with more than 10k views.

The Vow HBO Season 2 / NXIVM / Cult / Nicki Clyne / Keith Raniere / Here’s my controversial interview with NXIVM‘s Nicki Clyne. Nicki is featured on Season 2 of HBO’s documentary series The Vow.

Another indispensable stop in our journey to learn more about the Canadian actress and her ideas is her blog/newsletter ‘Don’t Call it a Comeback‘. Her bio says: ‘Writing from the edge of the abyss, with a smile on my face and a skip in my step.’

The newsletter site contains articles and a chat with followers. The content is pretty much the same as in other social media sites, but the presentation is quite special, with a cumplicity and a depth that the longer format of these written pieces affords.

One good example is An Insider’s View of ‘The Vow,’ Season One.

‘I originally stopped watching halfway through due to a mix of frustration, boredom, and more pressing priorities. But since I’m about to be featured and, to the best of my knowledge, completely misrepresented in the upcoming season, I figured I’d get caught up.’ […]

‘As you might imagine from someone who knew the main characters very well and was in the middle of the whole mess, I have a lot to say about the story. And let me be clear, it is a story. Although the series is presented to make viewers feel as if they are watching reality unfold, this is not accurate. The handheld verité-style and candid moments give the feeling of capturing events in real time, but there is a lot that you don’t see, and much of what you do see is either performed, curated, or captured to move the story in a certain direction. Not to mention that the subjects in season one were almost all aspiring actors and filmmakers. In the ten years I’ve known her, I’ve genuinely never seen Bonnie run for any reason, let alone through a barren desert (pictured below). When I was filmed with The Vow for season two in the fall of 2020, many scenes were recreated, directed, and outside of the scope of what would have naturally happened, which, in hindsight, was a huge red flag that they were going for “story” over truth.’ […]

‘Putting factual inaccuracies aside, the series is rife with slick editing tricks, creative liberties, manipulation through music, and missing context — all to persuade the viewer that what they are watching is real and true — reality as a product. Since the beginning of documentary films, questions of ethics have been of concern to filmmakers and critics alike. However, it seems that productions prioritize entertainment value and capitalizing off current trends (in this case, true crime and “cult” shows) over ethics.’

Now, as anyone can imagine, to cruise around this world defending Keith Raniere is hardly an easy task, and it does expose her to a variety of haters. She addresses that in her “Delusional, self-serving c*nt”: ‘Ruminations on hate mail and how to handle it‘.

‘Yesterday I received a message through LinkedIn. I pretty much never go on LinkedIn, but I get notified through email when I receive a message. The subject was “Hi love,” and the message said: “You self-serving, DELUSIONAL cunt.…I think you know what the answer is. Save everyone from your nastiness Take the easy way out.” It was signed with the sender’s full name, with his photo and employer information. How strange, I thought. Does he not know how to send me an anonymous email through my website like most people who threaten and attack me? Or make a dummy account on Instagram? The sad reality is that I wasn’t shocked by the message. I get this type of vitriol in my inbox regularly. I was surprised by the forum and the blatant association with his identity (assuming it’s real).’

‘The only action I’ve ever taken against online harassment is to block the person, and I rarely even do that. I ignored the message at first, but when I got home later, I read it again and there was something both dark and comedic about it coming through LinkedIn from a guy named Colby who looked like he belonged to Yale’s Young Republicans Club (aside from the pronouns in his bio). I took a screenshot, blacked out his last name, and shared it on Twitter with the caption, “Telling someone to kill themselves through LinkedIn is… something special.” It got immediate attention. Mostly with responses like, “Wtf?!” and then it started to become an investigation. It didn’t take long for someone to find his profile and post his last name, his place of work, and their contact information. The replies started to get a bit intense. I got a text from a friend saying things seemed to be getting out of hand. I agreed. I deleted my tweet and wrote this:’

Twitter is probably the online platform where Ms. Clyne may be able to have the most impact. With over 38k followers, her account interacts a lot with the followers and posts intensely. She was also found by numerous ‘Battle Star Gallactica’ fans who are now rediscovering her.

Below you will find a collection of Nicki Clyne’s tweets, starting in mid-November. She is a frequent poster, and not shy at all in putting her mind out there for people to scrutinize.

‘I don’t know who needs to hear this (besides me), but people who comment on YouTube are not your friends, never were, and never will be.’

‘It should surprise *checks notes* no one that lead prosecutor for the NXIVM case, Moira Penza, signed an open letter in support of Amber Heard, saying it’s wrong to vilify her. She’s in the business of making liars into heroes, after all.’

‘Learning to spot the different between questions that come from a place of curiosity vs. righteousness is a very valuable life skill. It will save you lots of time and energy.’

‘In other words, don’t waste your time trying to convince people of something who are only looking to affirm their pre-conceived notions. Do remain open to people who appreciate the complexity of life and value different points of view.’

‘I think it’s ironic that the “anti-cult/anti-NXIVM” people keep telling me to “wake up.” You can’t wake up and suddenly believe in victim mentality. Once you realize you are responsible for your own life, you never go back.’

‘Few people care about due process until it’s their head on the chopping block. I think this is cultural, and could be helped by better parenting. Implement a consistent system of earning and consequences with your children, and teach that rights are not to be taken for granted.’

‘Because I am vocal about due process and prison reform, I get a lot of messages from people who’ve had horrible experiences with the criminal justice system. It breaks my heart. I wish I could help them all. We need real change in the criminal justice system.’

‘Only the simplest minds believe that supporting due process means you are supporting any particular conduct or potential crime.’

‘I have to say, having controversy in your life is a great way to filter out the NPCs and find the real ones.’

‘It’s a brilliant sleight of hand that the government has the masses more upset about an alleged “cult leader” than a corrupt institution that threatens, violates, and imprisons its citizens with impunity.’

‘A 29-year-old actress volunteered to transcribe 5 hours of video for a friend’s memorial service, and she was asked to review 55 articles as part of DOS. For this, Keith got 20 years in prison.’

‘Former FBI calls out FBI for fabricating and forging evidence in NXIVM case: “Six experts, including Kiper, argue the photo dates on the hard drive have been manipulated and folder names were forged to look like they were auto-created in 2005.”‘

‘I appreciate everyone’s concern over the awful message I received from someone on LinkedIn. It is not my wish for anyone to take action on my behalf. While I believe his behavior was inappropriate and cruel, he has since deleted the message and probably has his own issues.’

‘Learning things the hard way is sometimes the only way because the memory gets stored in your body. For example, I will never again mistake a plantain for a banana.’

‘But I think that’s still different than the people who come on Twitter to be hateful and run away from the pain of their own lives. Hard to find common ground with someone whose identity is wrapped up in what they reject.’

‘Finally got a fair interview. Thank you @Newsweek’

[You can read the whole Newsweek piece in Nicki Clyne on What Happened to Keith Raniere Since Jail: ‘Very Concerning’]

Probably, the Clyne’s tweet that best stuck with me was this:

‘I wonder what would happen if the people who attack me on here spent a day with me… an hour even…’

She is not wrong. Even a few hours cruising her social media offerings do the trick: one cannot help but be more sympathetic to her than before.

Don’t get me wrong, I remain totally unconvinced of the validity of the ESP ‘tech’, even less convinced of the legitimacy of the ‘sorority’ DOS. But there’s no two ways about it: Nicki Clyne is fighting what she believes to be the good fight. Maybe she is not speaking the truth, but she is certainly speaking her truth. And there’s valor in that. This woman is not a victim.