Kevin: 21 Questions for the Most Biased FR Readers

By Kevin

Questions to Be Answered

Some questions for Frank and his readers to consider:

1 Why wasn’t Camila, the adult woman who performed oral sex on Nicole, arrested and prosecuted if this act constituted sex trafficking?

2 How did the prosecution prove that Allison Mack trafficked Nicole in exchange for her spot in Keith’s acting company, The Source, when no evidence in the form of a text message, e-mail, or recorded conversation exists proving that this happened?

Keith Raniere teaches Allison Mack how to act.

3 Allison, a professional actress who could have opened her own school. Could she not have returned to acting, conventions, or anything else?

4 According to Nicole’s testimony, Allison was surprised when she learned that Nicole and Keith had sexual contact. According to e-mails provided by Michelle Hatchette, Allison remained friends with Nicole after Nicole left the group.

5 E-mails in which Nicole requests to remain with The Source, and asks if Allison wants to meet her brother at an upcoming Pride event.

6 Why wasn’t India required to testify in this case, but allowed to read a victim impact statement, in which she was not under oath and not subjected to cross examination?

7 Can Marc Elliot and the Dossier Project women verify that Moira Penza’s legal team threatened to prosecute or punish them in some way if they testified or spoke out on behalf of their friends or the company’s programs?

Marc Elliot claims Moira Penza threatened him with prosecution if he delivered the speech advertised in the poster. He canceled the speech.

8 Did India have a pre-existing relationship with Keith before DOS and before meeting Allison?

9 Entries on this blog dating back five years indicate that India’s then boyfriend introduced her to Keith years before meeting Allison and being invited into DOS.

10 These entries are completely at odds with the story that’s been told for the last three years.

11 If Keith had sex with a girl when she was 15, why wasn’t he charged with statutory rape? Or was he?

12 Legal question, can a person, in this case Allison, be tied to that rape, or child pornography, using RICO if the rape/child porn happened in 2005, and Allison didn’t meet Keith until 2006?

13 If Nicole is a plaintiff in the civil suit, how many people who were present during the sex incident are listed as defendants?

14 How many of those present are co-plaintiffs?

15 How many defendants had nothing to do with it?

16 How many women did Sarah recruit into DOS?

17 How many were her direct slaves?

18 If Lauren was Sarah’s Master, and Sarah did all this because of the brand, and Lauren was the one who lied about the brand or neglected to tell Sarah about it, why does Sarah forgive Lauren?

Lauren Salzman

19 Why was Lauren removed from the civil suit?

20 Why didn’t Sarah take the stand during the criminal trial?

21 How many cult-like groups have Sarah and Mark belonged to?

Some of these questions are mine, but many were raised by those pesky bad women, those savvy villains, who make up The Dossier Project, who have the nerve (!) to stand up for themselves and their friends. Who have the nerve to be the tough, smart women that we supposedly celebrate…except when they go against society’s narrative.

And even if it turns out Keith is a bad guy, and if it turns out that they’re wrong about some things, why is it that the more they speak up, the more I believe them and trust them?

Because I’m a gullible idiot?

Because they’re telling me partially what I want to hear, which is Allison was railroaded?

Or is it because our media and government are full of shit, because Mark Vicente and Sarah Edmondson are full of shit, and these women who’ve lost their reputations and livelihoods, even if I disagree with them on some of their positions, genuinely believe in what they’re saying?

I pick door number three.

Moira Is Not My Type

Moira Penza and friends established a legal precedent where RICO can be used to tie you to crimes you did not commit, to crimes committed by a friend or associate before you ever met that person.

Moira Kim Penza posing with a poster of the Vow #2

Moira Penza, whose clients include Big Pharma, Big Tobacco, the NFL in its attempt to stiff brain damaged players, and who now supports Amber Heard.

Who prosecuted NXIVM as a sex trafficking ring, but failed to prosecute two of the company’s top lieutenants, who counts one of them as a friend, who failed to prosecute the woman who committed the actual sex act that she used to justify the sex trafficking charge.

Moira, who threatened people who tried to tell their stories if they did not support the prosecution. Who never once established Allison received any benefit, financial or otherwise, for having trafficked people. One of whom testified Allison was surprised to hear about the sex, and the other who may have had a sexual relationship with Raniere before having met Allison.

Allison Mack with the late Pamela Cafritz. When Allison’s slave Nicole transcribed about 5 hours of videos for Cafritz’s memorial, the DOJ charged Keith Raniere with forced labor.

Moira Penza, who believes a grown woman volunteering to transcribe a memorial service for a friend who died from cancer constitutes forced labor, but who would never have the courage to prosecute major companies that use child labor and slave labor to make their products.

Acknowledging that Moira is hot garbage, that she is a careerist, someone for sale to the highest bidder, is not an endorsement of Keith Raniere, ESP, DOS, or any of the people involved in this case.

It’s an acknowledgement that the world is more complex than “good guy vs bad guy.”

Wake up Aristotle. Wake up Frank Report readers. You all act like you’re in a cult or something.

There’s no gold star to be won for supporting people who you know abuse their positions.

Danielle Is My Type

There are videos of Danielle Roberts online in which she tells her side of the DOS story. She never endorses anything violent or abusive.

Her side of things is that she helped with the branding process with the understanding that everyone had given consent.

She also explains why she became a doctor, that she wanted to treat and heal underlying causes of medical problems, not just symptoms.

It’s very clear from listening to her for even just 10 minutes that this is a kind-hearted person who meant no harm.

NXIVM Men Treated Unfairly

I also defend Marc Elliot, Damon Brink, and men associated with NXIVM who I believe were unfairly stigmatized.