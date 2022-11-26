Kevin: 21 Questions for the Most Biased FR Readers

By Kevin
Questions to Be Answered
Some questions for Frank and his readers to consider:
1 Why wasn’t Camila, the adult woman who performed oral sex on Nicole, arrested and prosecuted if this act constituted sex trafficking?
2 How did the prosecution prove that Allison Mack trafficked Nicole in exchange for her spot in Keith’s acting company, The Source, when no evidence in the form of a text message, e-mail, or recorded conversation exists proving that this happened?
Keith Raniere teaches Allison Mack how to act.
3 Allison, a professional actress who could have opened her own school. Could she not have returned to acting, conventions, or anything else?
4 According to Nicole’s testimony, Allison was surprised when she learned that Nicole and Keith had sexual contact. According to e-mails provided by Michelle Hatchette, Allison remained friends with Nicole after Nicole left the group.
5 E-mails in which Nicole requests to remain with The Source, and asks if Allison wants to meet her brother at an upcoming Pride event.
6 Why wasn’t India required to testify in this case, but allowed to read a victim impact statement, in which she was not under oath and not subjected to cross examination?
7 Can Marc Elliot and the Dossier Project women verify that Moira Penza’s legal team threatened to prosecute or punish them in some way if they testified or spoke out on behalf of their friends or the company’s programs?
Marc Elliot claims Moira Penza threatened him with prosecution if he delivered the speech advertised in the poster. He canceled the speech.
8 Did India have a pre-existing relationship with Keith before DOS and before meeting Allison?
9 Entries on this blog dating back five years indicate that India’s then boyfriend introduced her to Keith years before meeting Allison and being invited into DOS.
10 These entries are completely at odds with the story that’s been told for the last three years.
11 If Keith had sex with a girl when she was 15, why wasn’t he charged with statutory rape? Or was he?
12 Legal question, can a person, in this case Allison, be tied to that rape, or child pornography, using RICO if the rape/child porn happened in 2005, and Allison didn’t meet Keith until 2006?
13 If Nicole is a plaintiff in the civil suit, how many people who were present during the sex incident are listed as defendants?
14 How many of those present are co-plaintiffs?
15 How many defendants had nothing to do with it?
16 How many women did Sarah recruit into DOS?
17 How many were her direct slaves?
18 If Lauren was Sarah’s Master, and Sarah did all this because of the brand, and Lauren was the one who lied about the brand or neglected to tell Sarah about it, why does Sarah forgive Lauren?
Lauren Salzman
19 Why was Lauren removed from the civil suit?
20 Why didn’t Sarah take the stand during the criminal trial?
21 How many cult-like groups have Sarah and Mark belonged to?
Some of these questions are mine, but many were raised by those pesky bad women, those savvy villains, who make up The Dossier Project, who have the nerve (!) to stand up for themselves and their friends. Who have the nerve to be the tough, smart women that we supposedly celebrate…except when they go against society’s narrative.
And even if it turns out Keith is a bad guy, and if it turns out that they’re wrong about some things, why is it that the more they speak up, the more I believe them and trust them?
Because I’m a gullible idiot?
Because they’re telling me partially what I want to hear, which is Allison was railroaded?
Or is it because our media and government are full of shit, because Mark Vicente and Sarah Edmondson are full of shit, and these women who’ve lost their reputations and livelihoods, even if I disagree with them on some of their positions, genuinely believe in what they’re saying?
I pick door number three.
Moira Is Not My Type
Moira Penza and friends established a legal precedent where RICO can be used to tie you to crimes you did not commit, to crimes committed by a friend or associate before you ever met that person.
Moira Kim Penza posing with a poster of the Vow #2
Moira Penza, whose clients include Big Pharma, Big Tobacco, the NFL in its attempt to stiff brain damaged players, and who now supports Amber Heard.
Who prosecuted NXIVM as a sex trafficking ring, but failed to prosecute two of the company’s top lieutenants, who counts one of them as a friend, who failed to prosecute the woman who committed the actual sex act that she used to justify the sex trafficking charge.
Moira, who threatened people who tried to tell their stories if they did not support the prosecution. Who never once established Allison received any benefit, financial or otherwise, for having trafficked people. One of whom testified Allison was surprised to hear about the sex, and the other who may have had a sexual relationship with Raniere before having met Allison.
Allison Mack with the late Pamela Cafritz. When Allison’s slave Nicole transcribed about 5 hours of videos for Cafritz’s memorial, the DOJ charged Keith Raniere with forced labor.
Moira Penza, who believes a grown woman volunteering to transcribe a memorial service for a friend who died from cancer constitutes forced labor, but who would never have the courage to prosecute major companies that use child labor and slave labor to make their products.
Acknowledging that Moira is hot garbage, that she is a careerist, someone for sale to the highest bidder, is not an endorsement of Keith Raniere, ESP, DOS, or any of the people involved in this case.
It’s an acknowledgement that the world is more complex than “good guy vs bad guy.”
Wake up Aristotle. Wake up Frank Report readers. You all act like you’re in a cult or something.
There’s no gold star to be won for supporting people who you know abuse their positions.
Danielle Is My Type
There are videos of Danielle Roberts online in which she tells her side of the DOS story. She never endorses anything violent or abusive.
Her side of things is that she helped with the branding process with the understanding that everyone had given consent.
She also explains why she became a doctor, that she wanted to treat and heal underlying causes of medical problems, not just symptoms.
It’s very clear from listening to her for even just 10 minutes that this is a kind-hearted person who meant no harm.
NXIVM Men Treated Unfairly
I also defend Marc Elliot, Damon Brink, and men associated with NXIVM who I believe were unfairly stigmatized.
3 Comments
1 Why wasn’t Camila, the adult woman who performed oral sex on Nicole, arrested and prosecuted if this act constituted sex trafficking?
So Kevin just gave away he is an idiot. The sex trafficking was not for oral sex. Someone with more knowledge of the details can correct me but I believe it was for tricking Camila to come from Mexico to US illegally, trapping her here, for essentially the purpose of providing sex. Prosecution just used all of Camila’s history with Keith as a way to drive hatred into the jury for Keith.
2 How did the prosecution prove that Allison Mack trafficked Nicole in exchange for her spot in Keith’s acting company, The Source, when no evidence in the form of a text message, e-mail, or recorded conversation exists proving that this happened?
Again your an idiot. Mack participated in helping get moving the ladies from one country to another. The participation, even as something as driving the car, is enough. Planning more so which is likely what she did considering her position. As for proving? She confessed. It was part of her agreement to do that. Ask her what evidence they have.
3 Allison, a professional actress who could have opened her own school. Could she not have returned to acting, conventions, or anything else?
Yes, she probably still could. Fans are a forgiving bunch. There will be some haters but most will just do the “Take my money” for pictures and signatures. Ask her why she chose not to stick with acting community or rejoin the convention circuit. Nicki Clyne could do but her journey would be harder because she ultimately thinks everything she has and continues to do is right and just. Also her journey down the right wing rabbit hole doesn’t help (Hollywood and many convention fans tend to be liberal). If Mack does do the convention circuit, probably best she stay away from panels until she is ready to answer NXIVM questions. Sure its a panel on Smallville but always those that go off topic for attention.
4 According to Nicole’s testimony, Allison was surprised when she learned that Nicole and Keith had sexual contact. According to e-mails provided by Michelle Hatchette, Allison remained friends with Nicole after Nicole left the group.
Where is the question here? Ask Allison why she stayed friends. Guessing she liked Nicole and by then Keith fucking around was so normal to her that she had long stopped being jealous of it.
5 E-mails in which Nicole requests to remain with The Source, and asks if Allison wants to meet her brother at an upcoming Pride event.
This isn’t a question. Not even sure what trying to say here. (Side note: What is “The Source”. First time heard of that.)
6 Why wasn’t India required to testify in this case, but allowed to read a victim impact statement, in which she was not under oath and not subjected to cross examination?
Ask the prosecution, they decided they didn’t want her to testify. Considering India participated in some of the events, was effectively last NXIVM member standing before her mother saved her ass from possible charges, I suspect both sides came to the same conclusion – calling her was to risky. Neither side knew if she would damage their case or help it and decided it wasn’t a risk worth taking.
7 Can Marc Elliot and the Dossier Project women verify that Moira Penza’s legal team threatened to prosecute or punish them in some way if they testified or spoke out on behalf of their friends or the company’s programs?
Verify? Doubt it, they wouldn’t be allowed to record the conversation. Threatened? Yeah probably. It is the equivilant of the hammer you find in any tool chest. I don’t doubt they where threatened. I would be shocked if they said they were not. Do X or Y will happen. Its a tool parents even use. Bosses too. Its so normal that its like complaining the sun came up.
8 Did India have a pre-existing relationship with Keith before DOS and before meeting Allison?
Beats me. Her defense/documentary indicates no but also in her best interests to spin things so she was pushed into Keith’s orbit rather than admit she wanted and seeked to be in it.
9 Entries on this blog dating back five years indicate that India’s then boyfriend introduced her to Keith years before meeting Allison and being invited into DOS.
Do you know what a question is? This isn’t one. I don’t recall time table but my understanding is she was with NXIVM a good 10 or so years. DOS was the final 2 or so years of it. There is a difference from interacting with Keith as part of the non-sex part of the cult and Allison recruiting her to join the sex part of the cult. India is saying the sex part was pushed by Allison.
10 These entries are completely at odds with the story that’s been told for the last three years.
Seriously, how did you past basic English in school.
11 If Keith had sex with a girl when she was 15, why wasn’t he charged with statutory rape? Or was he?
Issue of jurisdiction. The statutory rape charge isn’t something federal. Either the city (blanking on name) or the state would have to do that. Since he already has a life sentence, there is no point in it. The state might have file charges if the Feds lost the case but that would have been highly reliant on Camila’s cooperation which at the time was iffy at best (also she was in Mexico).
12 Legal question, can a person, in this case Allison, be tied to that rape, or child pornography, using RICO if the rape/child porn happened in 2005, and Allison didn’t meet Keith until 2006?
No. They could try I guess but why bother? She was never the target, she was the means to get the head of the snake.
13 If Nicole is a plaintiff in the civil suit, how many people who were present during the sex incident are listed as defendants?
Don’t know. But the Edmondson defense (or whatever Frank called) it, does highlight a problem of plaintiffs in the case also being the same as the ones that engaged in the behavior they are suing for. It will make an actual trial rather ugly which is why many of thing a settlement is almost a guarantee.
14 How many of those present are co-plaintiffs?
Beats me.
15 How many defendants had nothing to do with it?
I think a few dozen? My guesstimate is about half are those that participated in the “business” part of NXIVM and feel ripped off by it. Not the DOS or culty part. My take is there are 4 sections to the civil suit: 1) Camila 2) DOS 3) NXIVM cult 4) NXIVM courses. #1 and #2 being used as all the leverage to get some additional money for 3 and 4.
16 How many women did Sarah recruit into DOS?
Beats me and why the Edmondson defense for the Bronfman’s will be fascinating to see unfold.
17 How many were her direct slaves?
Beats me and why the Edmondson defense for the Bronfman’s will be fascinating to see unfold.
18 If Lauren was Sarah’s Master, and Sarah did all this because of the brand, and Lauren was the one who lied about the brand or neglected to tell Sarah about it, why does Sarah forgive Lauren?
Beats me. Have to ask Sarah. Sure by now its in her book or podcast or some junk.
19 Why was Lauren removed from the civil suit?
Beats me, ask the lawyer.
20 Why didn’t Sarah take the stand during the criminal trial?
She didn’t? Ask the prosecution but suspect it is India problem on steroids. Sarah participated in all aspects of NXIVM (except stuff involving those Camila and her sisters). She really muddies the waters for everyone, on all sides, and little of it in a helpful way.
21 How many cult-like groups have Sarah and Mark belonged to?
Interviews do suggest that NXIVM wasn’t their first stop on the cult train. I doubt NXIVM will be their last. There seems to be a history of them wanting to be “important” and joining groups to do that. Exact number? Beats me but I strongly suspect the number is higher then 1.
Your take on Moira in reflection to the case is simplistic at best. Not going to get into it cause why bother. As for Danielle Roberts, yeah I agree. She got screwed. I don’t think her license should have been taken away. That was political BS. Normally doctors basically have to incompetently murder a few patients before that happens. Her notoriety is what caused that to happen. She all but guaranteed it by making sure she was a significant part of the whole NXIVM saga for the cameras and online instead of a far background like 99% of the participants. She should have been a trivia question that few could answer because the who did the actual branding was not really that important. Not compared to everything else around that “ritual” or whatever call it that Keith and Allison created. Yep swung it back to your crush Mack’s participation in creating all of that. Passive participation is still participation and she was there from its very creation.
To the little girl in the sandbox who bopped KR on the head with a bucket, Thank You!
Oh fuck off with your fake questions.
You’ve never answered how you were privy to phone calls between Nicki Clyne’s mom and Sarah Edmonson. Or Kristen Krueck’s family a decade after you allegedly had any contact with her.
Or a dozen other bullshit claims you’ve made “Kevin”.