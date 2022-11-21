Kevin: Highest Hypocrisy; Readers Forgive Mature Two But Mean to Mack, Roberts, Clyne and Kreuk

By this time, everyone knows who the “Two” are. They are Sarah Edmondson and Mark Vicente.

I call them “mature” because they ranked higher in NXIVM than Allison, Danielle, and others. Others Kevin knows, cares for, or feels badly about. Kevin should have his say and defend his friend Allison and other NXIVM friends he may know.

I know Mark and Sarah not as Nxians but as anti-Raniere whistleblowers. Whatever these two did for NXIVM, to build it – and they did a lot – they did as much or more against NXIVM and Raniere. In this world, to the victor goes the spoils – so if Vicente and Edmondson achieve some success or fame, that’s how it goes. They won with a little help from their friends like Catherine, Moira and me.

If it had been up to Allison, Dr. Roberts would be branding women on their groins tonight. And Allison would pose slaves naked. And tell them how beautiful their cunts are – and slyly send the photos to Master Raniere.

Kevin feels readers are hypocrites because they hold Allison and Dr. Danielle to a higher standard than Sarah and Mark. He feels Frank Report readers roasted Kristin Kreuk in a way that no one ever did with Sarah and Mark.

The problem is Kreuk never tried to stop Raniere. And Danielle, Nicki, and others continue to waste the best years of their lives working to free him. Their argument is the worst argument: that Raniere was a good guy.

Meanwhile, their careers continue downward in direct proportion to their defense of Raniere.

The public is unsympathetic to a guy who raped underage girls. Or who started a blackmail, master-slave MLM sorority with only one man, himself, at the top of the pyramid. But who kept his role as leader secret – which required lying to the recruits that it was all female – when a man had the absolute and final say over every woman in DOS.

Raniere was a guy who devised the idea of branding women on their pussies with his initials. But he commanded they lie about it, forbidding his slaves from telling their slaves.

He told Lauren Salzman that since Sarah was her slave and Lauren was his slave, Sarah would have to do anything he said. Even have sex with him – because his role as Sarah’s grandmaster is higher than her husband’s role.

Not only was it stupid to create such a scheme. But it is stupid to support it and continue to detonate their futures by supporting it.

Now that is one man’s opinion – mine. Kevin has an altogether different view, and who knows, perhaps he’s right. Maybe Keith is not a rascal. Maybe he is not a criminal and hater of humanity.

Take it Way, Kevin…

By Kevin

Kristin Kreuk, who was never in DOS, and has never been accused of wrongdoing by anyone in DOS or the NXIVM parent company, was torn to pieces on this blog for being part of the NXIVM organization.

People suggested an event she held for girls was designed to groom the girls for sex with Raniere, despite no evidence of that, and despite no one who attended the event or a relative ever accusing her of that.

She received hate mail from people on this site, and her family members received harassing phone calls, all based on speculation and gossip.

Look at the standard you held Kristin Kreuk to, the standard you hold the people who got something meaningful from the organization to, and compare it with the standard that Sarah Edmondson and Mark Vicente have been held to.

Mark Vicente and Sarah Edmondson

Edmondson and Vicente, who ran the recruiting centers, who profited for years, who continue to profit to this day. Vicente, who was a close friend of Raniere, and Edmondson, who had her hands in almost every program, activity and subsidiary, including DOS, who had no problem with DOS practices and protocols until she did.

It’s a joke. You can’t be a hero for calling the fire department to put out a fire when you’re the ones who set the building on fire in the first place.

Only when all parties are held to the same standards do people see how outrageous it is for a person to lose a professional license over this, or how unfair it is for people to be personally attacked over things that happened in their private lives.

You think Keith Raniere is guilty? That he hurt underage girls? Maybe he is. Maybe he did. The people who defend him disagree. And that’s not the same thing as endorsing or excusing the crimes he was convicted of.

Because if it was, and if Mark and Sarah were being held to the same standards, you could ask them why they continued to support Raniere and the organization years after the allegations were first publicized.

But that would require people to put on their thinking caps, put away the Elmer’s Glue, and turn off the entertainment show/television commercial disguised as a news documentary about sexual assault.

You marks.

Hoodwinked by a professional actress and filmmaker who have more in common with Raniere and the Bronfmans than all of Raniere’s supporters put together, times 10,000. You renounce Raniere while supporting the two former members who are the most like him, who continue to use his practices and tactics to silence, threaten and demean their opponents to this day.

Lauren Salzman was the Director of Educaton for NXIVM. She recruited Sarah Edmondson into DOS and lied to her about the meaning of the brand. It was a foolish mistake, because when Sarah found out she was not happy.

And Lauren Salzman Goes Scot-free…

Moira Penza, the lead prosecutor in the NXIVM case, the other DOJ prosecutors, and the two lead plaintiffs in the civil suit, Sarah Edmondson and Mark Vicente, disagree with Suzanne’s take on the cruelty of keeping Daniela in the room.

They either don’t think things happened this way, or if they do, they just don’t care.

Which explains why Lauren Salzman received no prison time, and why both Nancy and Lauren Salzman were dropped from the civil suit.

Oh wait, I know, let’s take what the higher ups in the organization allegedly did and shift the blame, responsibility and consequences for those things onto people who did not do those things, but who make for good scapegoats.

Which is why you’re so “big mad” at things that went on in this organization, but have no issues with so many of the highest ranking people who either directly participated in illicit activity, or had knowledge that they went on.

How much money did Vicente and Edmondson make in the organization?

For how long were they aware of the allegations against Raniere?

The Albany Times Union told the story of Raniere’s alleged pedophilia back in 2012.

And for how long did they stay in the organization after being made aware of those allegations?

I’ve been waiting for an answer to those questions for a long time. And no one will answer them, because the answers don’t coincide with what people want to believe.

If you’re so upset at what happened to Daniella, why don’t you ask Vicente and Edmondson why they removed two of her primary abusers from the civil suit, likely without her approval?

Why don’t you ask Moira Penza why Lauren received no jail time if what she participated in was so horrific?

Because, heaven forbid, we hold the made-for-TV good guys to the same standards and level of scrutiny as a group of women who have the nerve to question the official story and stand up for themselves.

Danielle Roberts lost her medical license standing up for her grandmaster, Keith Alan Raniere, and her right to brand women on their groins with his initials on her own time, without it being called the practice of medicine. She also stood up for not disclosing to those women that the brand stood for Keith Raniere’s initials, knowing that Lauren Salzman, and Allison Mack lied to the women and told them it was a symbol of the four elements.

Nicki Clyne does not believe the official narrative about Keith Alan Raniere. She thinks he was in the right to do what he did in relation to Daniela. She blames Daniela for her stubbornness and her family, not Keith for keeping her documents from her. Raniere was only trying to help Daniela learn not to be defiant, dishonest and a thief.

She has not commented on Raniere’s employing her to hack Raniere’s enemies and her own sister’s computers and social media.