Marie White Paintings #1: Surreal, Shocking -NXIVM

With this post we begin a complete coverage of the work that painter Marie White had been doing concerning the NXIVM saga and a host of other themes. Each artwork presented here will be followed by Ms. White’s original caption and eventually also comments of mine (in italics).

Marie White’s Instagram page:

‘Clare Bronfman’

[Her small paintings carry very vivid marks of the canvas’ texture.]

[Keith Raniere is a character that always invites dramatic depictions.]

‘Human Branding’

[The cauterizing pen is the tool for the unnacceptable work by Roberts.]

‘The Branding Table’

[They took the vow, and it was burned on their flesh.]

‘Just do it Mr. Frank P.’

‘Circles by Queff Vanguard’

[This is one of my favorites, cartoony and yet the likeness is very well represented.]

‘Sweet Volleyball Kiss’

[The volleyball game night of NXIVM was featured in multiple TV programs, and became an inspiration to Ms. White.]

‘Pimp Mack’

[The imaginary tattoo that the artist puts in her arm informs us about her take on Mack’s role in DOS.]

[Boogie Man – The witch Clare Bronfman]

[Bronfman and her judicial machine were the NXIVM escapees’ biggest nightmare.]

‘Master Raniere’

[Half self-appointed messiah, half cartoon villain, Raniere is an obsession for the artist.]

‘The Branding Table’

‘Double douch’

‘Frank Report | I made this portrait while sitting in on an interview with the man who broke the NXIVM branding story to the world, Mr. Frank Parlato Investigative Journalist.’

‘Grand Master Bater’

[Explicit and intense – look at the EYE of the perv.]

‘Keep Awake fright experiments’ given by Dr. Brandon Porter. My depiction from a scream out of the movie Clockwork Orange.’

‘Defender of Rapist Raniere Marc Agnifilo’

[Agnifilo was a great character from the Raniere trial. His cross examination of Lauren Salzman was brutal.]

‘Lauren Sleezmen openly wept on stand. Judge Garaufis halted testimony. Attorney Agnifilio was ordered to stop repeating questions to witness Lauren Salzman. She wanted so badly to have his avatar baby. Lauren assisted her Master to make mommy proud. 1st line slave.’

[The Raniere mosaic is also one of my favorites.]

‘Eyes Peeled’

‘Danielle’

‘Frank’

‘Vanguard after many years of court appeals’

[An implacable image of a gray Keith growing old behind bars.]

‘It’s All for Science. FBI found a file labeled science not pornography on Ranieres computer containing nude photos of a child and other adults in similar poses.’

Oil paint on 2 X 2 inch canvas. Human Branding, initials KR and AM of the sex cult NXIVM

[Once again, the canvas texture adds to the dramatic effect of the picture.]

‘Pastey Pedophile Burn In Hell’

‘Post It’s. Work in progress’

‘Post It’s Mayhem. KAR Bitch Dog’

‘Monster Mack’

[A study in white, from Ms. White.]

‘Say goodbye to the Vanguard. The last picture taken of Rapist Raniere was probably his mug shot. The only image of reference is from the artist Shepard, court room artist.’