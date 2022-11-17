More Trouble for Kevin Spacey: 7 New Charges in His UK Criminal Case

My job here is to tell the stories to the best of my abilities, having first sourced them as well as I can. It is hardly to ‘guess’ what will happen next in these real-life tales.

However, sometimes you can’t help but ‘see’, to anticipate the way events may unfold.

It was the case in Will Kevin Spacey Get Away With Sex Crimes or Is He Innocent?

I started with a kind of disclaimer saying that ‘[i]n a civilized society, a person is innocent until proven guilty. That applies to everyone, including Kevin Spacey. Even if there are numerous, persistent allegations that form a recognizable pattern in his life.’

In the article, I talk about his legal troubles and how he managed to quash investigations and lawsuits one after another – most notably his recent victory in the Anthony Raupp civil suit.

BUT, I added at the end: ‘The British criminal prosecutions [against Spacey] are not over and are not to be dismissed. If these were false allegations against him, or else isolated episodes, this tends to calm down now, and leave Spacey with some room for re-entering the cultural industry.

However, if things are what they appear, and that was a pattern of behavior, the odds are his troubles might not be over.’

And so it turns out that British prosecutions that ‘are not to be dismissed’ just added a new chapter to Kevin Spacey’s legal worries.

Washington Post: U.K. authorities authorize new criminal charges against Kevin Spacey

‘Prosecutors in Britain have authorized additional charges against the actor Kevin Spacey, including three counts of sexual assault related to incidents alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2004.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, said in a news release Wednesday that Spacey faces seven additional charges in total, including one count of “causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent” and three counts of indecent assault. The CPS statement said the new charges are related to alleged sexual assaults against one man.

Spacey, 63, was already facing a number of sexual assault charges in the United Kingdom. Authorities announced in May that prosecutors had authorized criminal charges against the actor, with counts stemming from alleged incidents involving three men between March 2005 and April 2013. In July, Spacey appeared in a U.K. court, where an attorney for the actor said he “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case.” A trial has been set for June 6, 2023.’

The ‘Post’ goes on to discuss the impact that this has had on Spacey’s career. In some ways he has already started to ‘pay dearly’ for his behavior.

‘Spacey’s entertainment projects have significantly dwindled since the barrage of allegations against him. He was fired in 2017 from Netflix’s “House of Cards,” for which he had received 10 Emmy nominations, ahead of the show’s sixth season. In August, a Los Angeles judge ordered the disgraced actor to pay $30 million in compensatory damages and other fees to the producers of the political drama.’

It is not out of place to recall that one of the reasons listed by the producers for the damage claims were widespread allegations of Spacey’s sexual harassment in the workplace of members of the show’s crew.

Vanity fair has another piece called Kevin Spacey Has Been Charged With 7 More Sex Offenses in the UK.

‘Kevin Spacey, the disgraced Oscar winner, has been charged with seven more sex offenses in the UK.’

Wow – that’s a departure from the way he had been portrayed in MSM since his winning the Raupp’s suit.

‘This is the latest allegation of sexual assault made against Spacey, whose prolific career as an actor was brought to a halt during the #MeToo movement.’

(…) ‘Since Rapp’s accusation, Spacey has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 30 people in both the US and the UK. This past July, Spacey pleaded not guilty in London to four charges of sexual assault and one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. His trial is set to begin in the UK on June 6.’

WaPo was up-to-date enough to include the fact that Spacey’s is trying very hard to make a comeback.

‘Despite dealing with multiple sexual-misconduct court cases, Spacey is set to receive the Stella della Mole award at Italy’s National Museum of Cinema in Turin. He’s also set to return to the screen in Franco Nero’s film L’uomo che disegnò Dio, or The Man Who Drew God.’

+++

The trial is scheduled for June. At this point it can’t be ruled out that other victims may come forward and add to the UK case against him.

I wrote on November 9th: ‘[I]f things are what they appear, and that was a pattern of behavior, the odds are his troubles might not be over.’ I’m afraid we may be starting to witness just that.