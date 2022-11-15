Jean Luc Brunel – Rape, Trafficking and a ‘Suicide’ in Prison – PART 1

Many people have seen this photo during the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. She has her blouse open and she massages Epstein’s feet, in a state of evident arousal.

The third person is this intimate yet public scene is Jean Luc Brunel, one of the most prominent members of their sex-trafficking ring. He died a few days after this picture was shown to the world, while remanded in prison pending trial, in France.

It must have wrecked Maxwell’s nerves that the second of three people in this picture have died in the very same fashion.

He died in a ‘suicide’ just like Epstein. One of those cases where unfortunately none of the security cameras captured what happened. Yes, one of those.

I published the following article, Epstein Associate Jean-Luc Brunel: Rape and Trafficking Allegations on Both Sides of the Atlantic in the Frank Report in August 2020, while Brunel was still free, denying all allegations.

I’m presenting it here in two parts, with a third part where I will include his arrest, charges and subsequent death.

A series of photos of Jean-Luc Brunel ‘playing with’ (harassing?) alleged sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell on the “Pedophile Island” was published by UK’s The Sun (and NY Post). The troubling pictures brought back to the headlines the role of a man once described by a fellow agency owner as a “public danger“.

Brunel, Epstein’s associate accused of rape and sex trafficking on both sides of the Atlantic, is reportedly “fed up” with the allegations.

Apparently, the-man-formerly-known-as-Jean-Cul (Johnny Ass) better brace himself for even tougher times.

By now, Brunel, who founded model agencies in France and in the US, has been repeatedly accused of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment by several former models over the span of decades.

Brunel was also allegedly a vital part of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, having reportedly provided over a thousand of his “daughters” to the “king of pedophiles”.

The 74-year-old agent and talent scout is NOT in hiding, according to his lawyer.

“Mr. Brunel is actually in France, and is at the disposal of the Justice,” says Ms. Corinne Dreyfus-Schmidt.

“He will make no comment to the press.”

Brunel “is psychologically frail,” adds Ms. Dreyfus-Schmidt. “He is fed up, a torrent of horrors has poured out on him.”

It’s been a year since a preliminary investigation was opened in France. Brunel’s attorney is baffled as to why her client has yet to be summoned to testify in this investigation.

She is certain that French Justice is wasting its time.

“In France, it does not advance, leading us to think that they have nothing to go on.”

The certainty of impunity emboldens his legal team to a ridiculous level.

“Most of the charges against [Brunel] have prescribed [in France]. Do these girls think they are in the United States to get the ‘jackpot’ since the compensation amounts there are so substantial? ”

[Good Lord, talk about tone-deaf.]

“They piled, piled, and piled the accusations in the press, while we wait for him to be summoned. But we still haven’t been.”

“It’s, therefore, urgent to say publicly that he is not ‘on the run’,” adds Ms. Dreyfus-Schmidt.

At the end of July 2019, the Paris prosecutor’s office assured the AFP that it would continue its “verifications” and “discussions” with the American authorities before deciding whether or not to open an investigation.

Testimonial evidence against him is pretty strong.

In testimony from 2011, in the United States, Virginia Giuffre accused Epstein of having abused very young French girls who had been sent by Brunel to him as a “surprise birthday present”.

“Jeffrey was boasting that they were 12-years-old, brought from France because they were very poor, and their parents needed money“.

The clear implication of these [as yet unproven] allegations is that he would be an international sex trafficker. Besides being an alleged rapist, that is.

Also, incredibly compelling physical evidence is present that suggests the same.

A message was found in phone-pads retrieved from the garbage of Epstein by the Palm Beach police.

Noted in 2005 after a phone call from “Jean-Luc”:

“He has a teacher for you, to teach you to speak Russian. She is ‘2×8’ years old, not blonde ”.

“She is ‘2×8’ years old”.

This is not hearsay. This is judicial evidence, gathered with an impeccable chain of custody by Detective Joseph Contreras’ team from Palm Beach PD.

Credible allegations against Brunel are nothing new: in 1988, a documentary by CBS Network featured an ex-model, on condition of anonymity, accusing Jean-Luc Brunel of having drugged and raped her.

The whole Modeling World was aware of his crimes, confirmed journalist Craig Pyes: “Jean-Luc’s reputation was well known in the fashion industry.”

“Many models told that Jean-Luc offered to ‘give’ them to his friends – to go out to dinners, and to sleep with them. The girls who resisted got no more work because they had not slept with Jean-Luc or with his friends.”

Former model Courtney Soerensen accuses Jean-Luc Brunel of having sexually assaulted her in 1988.

“He tried to push me into his bed. I resisted, he persisted. He tried violently to rip my shirt. I managed to escape from the bedroom.”

After the assault, castings and photo-shoots became rare for Courtney. She believes herself to be the victim of retaliation from Brunel.

She describes the world of modeling as “a meat market”.

After the CBS documentary aired in 1988, the prestigious Ford agency stopped working with Jean-Luc Brunel.

In 1995, Brunel’s troubles continued to press on. Author and journalist Michael Gross wrote a well-documented book entitled “Top model, the secrets of a dirty business”.

Gross remembers the words by late Jérôme Bonnouvrier, the respected boss of a French agency: “He is a public danger. He knows exactly how to handle fragile girls, and what they’re looking for.”

Another acquaintance explains: Brunel and “a well-known gang” invited the girls and put “drugs in their drinks”.

In 2009, the French agent was subpoenaed to be heard under oath in the US, after the filing of the first complaint against Epstein, in Florida.

He never appeared in court. He “played hide-and-seek, ensuring, through his lawyer, that he was abroad and unavailable”.

In 2015, when at odds with his former mentor, Brunel confessed: “Epstein asked me to leave the region, and to go to Europe and Asia to delay the testimony.”

Also in 2015, Brunel announced legal actions in France and the United States to expose the “false allegations,” but none of his suits have prospered.

END OF PART 1