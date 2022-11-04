Three Fantastic NXIVM Apparel Items – T-Shirts, and Panties With the Most ‘Pubic Space’

Thanks to Pyriel, who wroked hard and assiduously brought it to our attention, you now have the opportunity to wear your true feelings on your sleeve or go sleeveless. Or when in the presence of your man, Keith Alan Raniere- pant-less.

You can wear your emotions in the form of specially made panties.

Show you care, and wear it proudly.

T Shirt Shows You Are Obedient

Your NXIVM Employee of the month t-shirt.

It’s time for you to stop hiding in the bushes or under a branding table.

Show the world that NXIVM is not dead.

It comes in many styles, and if you have had the executive success Keith Raniere promised, you cannot afford not to wear the premium t shirt.

But if you prefer another style, Keith has given you permission to choose from these:

You can also choose a color. But it must conform to your rank in NXIVM.

NXIVM Keith Raniere Golden Grey Bikini

Briefs Low Rise Underwear Panties

[while supplies last.]

You can show the man of your dreams – Keith Alan Raniere – that you think about him constantly. I am referring to the special NXIVM Keith Raniere panties.

Show up at your next seduction assignment in these, and I promise it will please your master and grandmaster. And don’t forget to say “all yours, Grandmaster.”

Yes, seduce Keith in your golden gray NXIVM panties.

The price is unbelievable…. only $5.99, which is less than six dollars.

A note on seduction assignments. Until Toni Fly completes his, there will be a short wait for access to Keith. Be patient.

But be prepared. Have a supply of NXIVM panties in your drawers.

The Pubic Problem

Keith forbids women to shave their pubic hair so that extra space in these special panties comes in real handy.

The Raniere panties are also made of a finer fabric, which allows the pheromones to breathe into the cotton, spandex, polyester, rag and boll weevil fabric and waft out into the olfactory nerves of your master.

You won’t go wrong. Buy now, or regret later.

NXIVM panties have extra ‘pubic space’.

Don’t settle for panties with insufficient pubic space.

Free shipping over $40.00

Low Rise Brief

Feels Soft To The Touch,

Machine Washable

Satisfaction Guaranteed,

The Brief Is Stretchy

But Not Easy To Be Deformed,

Adopts Natural Dyeing,

Not Easy To Fade

Healthier.

High Quality Screen Printed Graphic

Must be coupled with DOS diet,

Volleyball Anyone?

And you might also enjoy, and this is Pyriel’s favorite: The NXIVM Vollyball T shirt.

Now that Vanguard has stopped playing volleyball on Friday nights for the near future, this is one way to show him honor and tribute.

So woman-up and show your appreciation for the man who led your sorority so unselfishly.

Buy these products and wait for him. He’ll be getting out of prison any day now, and you can join him in a re-commitment ceremony.

I only hope Pyriel can find the right products to buy for that too.

Keith Raniere at an upcoming recommitment ceremony.