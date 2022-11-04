MK10ART Creates the Finest Art and Satire; Eight Killer Pieces

November 4, 2022
by Paul Serran

An image is worth a thousand words is one hell of a cliché. It’s also true. Especially if we are talking about MK10ART’s work.

If you read the Frank Report, you are bound to have seen their work. I estimate at more than 500 drawings and paintings, samples of MK10ART’s ‘surprisingly striking art’, have graced the pages of this blog.

The artist has also had their work portrayed in posts about their Instagram artwork many times, ever since 2018.

Parlato: ‘MK10ART  is a prolific and superb artist, who creates insightful paintings and sketches – many of which are Nxivm related and often taken from themes and events described on the Frank Report.

+++

And so it turns out that MK10ART has 3 new kickass NXIVM-related pieces of artwork that merit our attention. I am presenting the new artwork below, with the original Instagram captions by the artist.

The eyes are the windows of the soul, they say. Look at those.

MK10ART: Clare Bronfman uses her wealth to hire Alan Dershowitz to defend convicted pedophile Keith Raniere, leader of the NXIVM cult.

Alan Dershowitz Now Represents Raniere in FBI Tampering – ‘Unprecedented Corruption’’

[Link to the Frank Report story about Dershiwitz joining the appeal.]

The artist takes on the new Raniere appeal team.

MK10ART: ‘Clare Bronfman continues to fund convicted pedophile Keith Raniere with a new team led by #alandershowitz

They have a video out with catchy background music’

[Link to the Youtube video.]

Where is Karim?

MK10ART: ‘Where is Karim Amer? Co-director of HBO’s ‘The Vow 2′ is MIA from launch of a documentary about NXIVM cult.’

Apart from the talent and skilful technique of her drawings and paintings, MK10ART also displays a lot of tenderness in her art, which makes it three-dimensional, to me.

And just because an image it’s worth a thousand words, it doesn’t mean the artist can’t use words too in their work, sometimes breaking the fine line between the pure fine arts scope and something between a political cartoon and a meme.

It’s impossible to sum up their prolific work, but this one above is probably my favorite: Dr. Brandon ‘Mengele’ Porter joyfully conducting a human fright experiment.

If you like NXIVM content, you can’t go wrong with a visit to MK10ART’s Instagram page.

Paul Serran

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” In addition, he was credited in the Starz docuseries 'Seduced' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premieres on May 22, 2022.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Parlato,_Jr.

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com

