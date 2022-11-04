MK10ART Creates the Finest Art and Satire; Eight Killer Pieces

by Paul Serran

An image is worth a thousand words is one hell of a cliché. It’s also true. Especially if we are talking about MK10ART’s work.

If you read the Frank Report, you are bound to have seen their work. I estimate at more than 500 drawings and paintings, samples of MK10ART’s ‘surprisingly striking art’, have graced the pages of this blog.

The artist has also had their work portrayed in posts about their Instagram artwork many times, ever since 2018.

Parlato: ‘MK10ART is a prolific and superb artist, who creates insightful paintings and sketches – many of which are Nxivm related and often taken from themes and events described on the Frank Report.‘

+++

And so it turns out that MK10ART has 3 new kickass NXIVM-related pieces of artwork that merit our attention. I am presenting the new artwork below, with the original Instagram captions by the artist.

MK10ART: ‘Clare Bronfman uses her wealth to hire Alan Dershowitz to defend convicted pedophile Keith Raniere, leader of the NXIVM cult.

Alan Dershowitz Now Represents Raniere in FBI Tampering – ‘Unprecedented Corruption’’

MK10ART: ‘Clare Bronfman continues to fund convicted pedophile Keith Raniere with a new team led by #alandershowitz

They have a video out with catchy background music’

MK10ART: ‘Where is Karim Amer? Co-director of HBO’s ‘The Vow 2′ is MIA from launch of a documentary about NXIVM cult.’

Apart from the talent and skilful technique of her drawings and paintings, MK10ART also displays a lot of tenderness in her art, which makes it three-dimensional, to me.

And just because an image it’s worth a thousand words, it doesn’t mean the artist can’t use words too in their work, sometimes breaking the fine line between the pure fine arts scope and something between a political cartoon and a meme.

It’s impossible to sum up their prolific work, but this one above is probably my favorite: Dr. Brandon ‘Mengele’ Porter joyfully conducting a human fright experiment.

If you like NXIVM content, you can’t go wrong with a visit to MK10ART’s Instagram page.