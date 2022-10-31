Kevin Hates What Happened to Allison – Innocent Victim Got Worst of It

Attorney Neil Glazer’s lawsuit, AKA Edmondson v. Raniere, has summoned the wrath of Kevin.

He thinks the victims are the perpetrators. The plaintiffs should be the defendants. He speaks of lead plaintiffs Mark Vicente and Sarah Edmondson in unflattering terms. He disagrees with attorney Neil Glazer dropping Nancy and Lauren Salzman from the lawsuit.

He thinks Nicki Clyne, Danielle Roberts, and his dear friend Allison Mack are victims. Edmondson and Vicente should not sue people they lured into NXIVM, Kevin says.

The dropping of Lauren is particularly curious, since Lauren brought Sarah into DOS.

Kevin said, “If Vicente, Edmondson and the Salzmans are innocent people, then I play center field for the Yankees. The innocent people, at least two of them, are the ones being sued.”

Kevin is also aghast at what he believes is the injustice of the prosecution of Allison.

In short, Kevin is one commenter many love to hate. Because he writes well and has something to say – whether you like or hate him — here we go again.

Take it away, Kevin.

By Kevin

Not everything is about Raniere. There are other considerations, such as people losing their careers, livelihoods, reputations, and freedom for having associated with NXIVM and for having gotten something positive from it.

Or that the two lead plaintiffs – Sarah Edmondaon and Mark Vicente – in the civil suit and heroes of the HBO series they produced should be in prison if their claims are truthful, and that their families should be permanently bankrupted.

Or that the producers of India’s series Seduced were caught smearing a man who supports NXIVM for the group having helped him overcome a disability, making it look like he was endorsing a statement that condoned violence against women when he was endorsing a separate program that made him more understanding of women.

Or that the US Government is calling something forced labor (the transcription of a late friend’s memorial service) that it would never call forced labor if you, me, or anyone less attractive or powerful than these supposed victims had been made to do it.

And if you live in the real world, unlike some of these people pointing fingers, you would know that compulsory volunteering is the price a lot of us pay for the privilege of having a job.

So if Nicole is a victim of forced labor, so is the half of the working age population that actually works for a paycheck to survive. I don’t see any small violins being played for us. Do you?

Or that the majority of people suing in the civil suit had no relationship with the majority of those they are accusing. But that they did have relationships with the lead plaintiffs, who they are not suing.

Or that the president of the company and her daughter have been removed from the civil suit, while dues paying, rank and file members remain defendants.

Or that having been in NXIVM disqualifies some members from holding professional employment, but not others. Even though the person disqualified from holding a professional job was never accused of a crime, and that her involvement in the group was separate from her career.

She’s considered a “threat to society.” But the woman who had a major leadership role in the organization and was the company’s lead or second lead recruiter, she is not. Question that narrative, that double standard, and the fangs come out.

Or that Allison Mack took a plea deal because the US Attorneys prosecuting the case were using RICO to tie her to child pornography charges that she had nothing to with, and might have been outright fabricated.

Or that the e-mail that everyone uses as a reference to show that Allison fed India to Keith makes no mention of India or sex. Allison is asking for payment, and promising to streamline the process going forward.

From: Alison Mack

To: Keith Raniere

Date: March 3, 2016

Subject: thoughts Hey you. I’m so sorry to bug you but I have not been paid as a head trainer for The Source since last year and I’m struggling a little with income. Clare says she cannot approve the payments until you review them. Is there some way you can review them sooner rather than later? I know you are slammed, so if there is any way that I can help make this simpler, please let me know.

I will try to figure out how to be more streamlined with this too. I love you Master XO, A.

Or that people who did everything pinned on Allison were never prosecuted.

Or that this case was prosecuted because of a New York Times article, while more serious accusations against Raniere dating back to the 80s, accusations involving underage girls, were never looked into.

Or that one of Allison’s supposed victims has no evidence to support her claim, and that it was India who gave her the assignment, not Allison, if you even take her word for it in the first place.

That this same woman – Jessica Joan – received immunity from a marriage fraud crime she committed in exchange for burying Allison in court.

Or that Allison had no prior criminal record, had never been accused of a crime, and had an army of family, friends and co-workers who would have told anyone willing to listen what a kind-hearted person she is.

That she was convicted in the media and never given a chance to defend herself.

That a federal judge took a vulnerable woman who might have some disabilities and health issues from years of abuse to her body and mind and sentenced her to three years in prison.

That the prison is not allowing her to have visitors in the name of COVID, when the only reason she decided on that prison was to be close to her family. That the prison has a terrible reputation for abuse.

That before reporting to prison, Allison had been on home confinement for three years. She followed all rules and orders, held a job and went to school. She is not a threat to society, was able to demonstrate this for three years, and they put her in prison anyway.

That her friends and cast-mates of almost a decade never came to her defense, never offered her any support, in any way. That one cast-mate, Kristin Kreuk, gets to pretend she never belonged to this group, and another, Erika Durance, gets to lie about Allison “not wanting her there,” when in fact Allison went out of her way to coach her. Such as demonstrating that if your character is supposed to be sad, that you shouldn’t be smiling in the scene. Things like that.

No Justice for Allison Mack….

While Kristin Kreuk [r] recruited Allison Mack [l] she paid no penalty in guilt or grief for the destruction of her friend’s life. Meanwhile, Erika Durance pretends Mack treated her poorly. In reality Mack tried to help her career.