Kevin Doesn’t Like Two People; Defends Allison, Nicki and Danielle

Neil Glazer dropped Nancy and Lauren Salzman as defendants in his NXIVM lawsuit.

Nancy was the president of NXIVM. Lauren was one of DOS’ first-line slave masters and director of education for NXIVM.

Kevin, who worked on the set of Smallville, knew Allison Mack.

He considers himself her friend. He is not a fan of two of the plaintiffs in the Glazer lawsuit who are suing Mack — Sarah Edmondson and Mark Vicente.

These two were NXIVM whistleblowers. They were also the heads of the Vancouver and Los Angeles NXIVM centers.

Aristotle’s Sausage and Kevin have a feud in progress. Aristotle thinks Kevin is wrong on almost every point. Kevin is not shy about hitting back. However, his defense of Mack, Nicki Clyne, Danielle Roberts, and others is unpopular.

So the two lead plaintiffs who owned, operated, managed, directed, recruited for and handsomely profited from the largest NXIVM centers in North America removed Nancy Salzman, the president of the company, and her daughter Lauren Salzman, the second-in-command, from their lawsuit, but are still suing rank and file, dues-paying members who had no authority in the organization and never made money from it.

Sarah Edmondson with Mark Vicente are suing NXIVM defendants Clare Bronfman, Sara Bronfman, Keith Raniere, Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne, Danielle Roberts and Brandon Porter. They were suing Nancy and Lauren Salzman, but decided to drop their claims against them.

Danielle Roberts, a defendant in the NXIVM lawsuit, does a hand stand. She came to fame and lost he medical license after Frank Report revealed she branded Kieth Raniere’s initials on the pubic areas of DOS slaves. She was a DOS slave herself, under Allison Mack.

Danielle Roberts is a yoga enthusiast.

Edmondson, the lead defendant, recruited Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne into NXIVM.

Yeah, there’s nothing about this that stinks at all.

So knowing that Allison had nothing to do with child exploitation, whether real or manufactured, and knowing that one of the hit pieces targeting her has been exposed as “show biz,” Dublin prison’s response is to tighten her shackles and make her suffer some more?

Sure, why not?

Nancy Salzman, president of NXIVM, with her daughter Lauren Salzman. Nancy is currently in prison, and Lauren is on probation for their roles in NXIVM and DOS.

This, while the company president is removed from the civil suit. This is because the lead plaintiff, Edmondson, who herself was an executive in the organization, is friends with the president’s daughter, Lauren.

You know Lauren, the one accused of imprisoning an underage girl in a room for two years.

Lauren oversaw Daniela’s confinement in this room for 22 months.

But Allison and two rank and file members are still targets, meaning this lawsuit is based on who is friends with who, and who isn’t, and not on what people actually did or what their roles were.

Did the other plaintiffs agree to this? Did they even have a say?

Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne were under Sarah Edmondson in NXIVM but had higher rank in DOS.

This is why you don’t break bread with carnys. Because they’re really, really carny, and can’t help themselves.

A Word to Sausage

Artist’s watercolor of Aristotle’s Sausage entitled “Sausage In Thought.”

So Aristotle. I hope you weren’t bothered too much by my comment about you{ “Aristotle smells funny.” I put quotes around it as part of a broader point I was making, which is that an opinion is not libelous. I was not suggesting you have any issues with showering and keeping yourself clean down there.

You’re right, you said I know very little about libel law. My specialty is Government Acquisition, so please forgive me for not knowing the appropriate codes and statutes pertaining to slander and defamation.

I think my point is right, and it makes sense.

If the Seduced filmmakers were caught in a lie, and one they had to work hard to manufacture, all to smear a man, Marc Elliot, who isn’t even a subject in the movie being made, that it calls into question everything else we see and hear from these filmmakers.

You know how I feel about Sarah and Mark Vicente. What’s funny is that you feel the same way, based on the comments you’ve made.

I Am Who I Am

I use my real name. I will not volunteer my last name, or any other information other than what I’ve already provided. This is far more than 99.9% of the people who comment on this blog.

The people I’ve written to outside this site are welcome to ask any questions they want about anything, at any time, and I will provide them with that information. I will not disclose that information to people here.

What’s My Position?

I’ve made my position clear.

I don’t want Allison or the women who associated with her to be harmed, smeared or tormented just because they have opinions about this situation that are unpopular. They don’t deserve that. Neither does Marc Elliot.

They deserve friendship, kindness, compassion and community. I hope they find it. And the same holds true for the people on the other side of the fence, as long as they’re not accusing other people of things they themselves did.