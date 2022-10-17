Welcome to Lesson #10 of the DOS Manual.

DOS Manual. Lesson #10

What does MASTER mean?

What is the nature of a Master?

What is the nature of a Master relationship?

Why is self-awareness important?

There’s the external form of your Master who is the person, but ultimately how you embody that within you.

When you are in a guru-disciple relationship in the east, you meditate on the guru.

You meditate on every detail of the guru. You have them initially adorned with whatever earrings they wear, or robes, or this or that.

Every detail of their face, every detail of their hair, you meditate on that, and eventually you start to strip those things away until you are meditating on the form of the guru without the physical form, the actual essence.

You see what is called beyond attributes to the nature, the pure nature, of that thing.

Now, anything that you can see, you are, and that’s the beauty of it. When you see beyond the earrings, you see beyond the robe, you see beyond the hair, you see beyond all those things, and you come to the nature of something, and you come to the purity of something.

You come to the purity of all things. You come to the purity of yourself.

And that is the whole nature of yoga, the whole nature of what this sort of a relationship is.

In eastern philosophy, there’s one type of yoga called Bhakti yoga, which this is a form of, which is the yoga of worship.

Where someone can go and worship a guru that is a fool, a guru that is an asshole, a murderer, whatever it is, and still reach enlightenment. Because you are reaching yourself through something in the outside world.

But everything in the outside world is just a play of consciousness.

We are tricking ourselves that something external is important to

us. The thing itself isn’t important to us. It’s something on the inside that’s important to us, that we are making the external thing be.

This type of true pursuit of the Master, the true pursuit of, not only, total submission and obedience to the Master and surrender, but embodiment of the Master, understanding the Master, that brings self awareness, brings a sense of self.

It’s the nature of what this thing is.

Men have more trouble doing Bhakti yoga, and it is not as beneficial.

Bhakti yoga is in some ways more the worship of women. Women, in some ways, can surrender – they’re taught to surrender – better than men because men are taught it’s a competitive world and they have

the impulse to compete.

Women have the impulse to embrace. You have something called “not-yoga,” which is the English translation of it, where you look at everything and you say, “This is not me, this is not me, this is not me, this is not me… ”

That is more the male version. It’s a very intellectual yoga. It is understanding the nature of how we compete with reality when we are actually of reality.

PRACTICE

• Do one act of self-denial every day in honor of your Master. Consider how you are building the space within yourself to be your own Master, and Master your experience of life.

The DOS lesson #10 as it appears in the DOS Manual is now over.

The following is my commentary.

My Commentary.

Here is my shortened version of lesson #10 – for those in a hurry.

There’s the external person who is your Master, but ultimately you embody him within you.

You meditate on every detail of his face, hair, other parts of his body, and eventually you strip those away until you meditate on him without form and see the pure nature.

Anything you see, you are. You see beyond the master’s nose, the smile, the hair, and come to yourself.

Someone can worship a master who is a fool, an asshole, a murderer, and still reach enlightenment because you are reaching yourself inside through something in the outside world.

The outside world is a play of consciousness. We trick ourselves that something external is important. The inside is important that we are making the external thing be.

Now here comes the clincher:

This type of true total submission and obedience to the Master and surrender, and embodiment of the Master, understanding the Master, brings self awareness.

The more you obey and not think for yourself the more you become self aware – that is the secret of this lesson.

Now a little gender persuasion:

Men have more trouble doing this. This is for women. Women can surrender better than men. Women have the impulse to embrace.

Yes that is the second hook – women can do it better. By being better slaves.

But if everything in the outside world is a mere play of consciousness, and we are tricking ourselves that something external is important, then why do the slaves need the play of collateral and trick themselves that something like external like branding is important?

Is this a legit exercise or subtle bullshit meant to indoctrinate women into slavery?

MK10ART

DOS Recipes…

So now for a few recipes from my best selling, “Eat Like a Master, Be Skinny as a Slave.”

Housemade Soyboy Real Soy Muffins with a side of Tamarind Noodles

Stuffed Peanut Beverage with Psychoactive Cambozola and 100 Percent Vegan Seaweed Chutney

Raw Shitaki Tarts atop Fetid Almond Paste

Forbidden Kale Sticks on a bed of Sprouted Tortilla and Low Cal Oatmeal Slices

Room Temperature Pineapple in a mélange of Watery Oyster Mushroom and Vegan Spam

Parmesan Jam with a wisp of Parisian Hazelnut

Arby’s Vegan Roast Beef hidden under Indulgent Pumpkin and Grapefruit Biscuits

You can be a DOS master and have p