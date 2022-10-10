Three Women Comment on Worst Abuses in CT Family Court

Every day, more people are seeing what is happening in CT Family Court. It takes time because few want to believe in the depravity of the bad actors profiting in Family Court.

Few who have natural human hearts can believe it. We won’t easily believe there are creatures among us who prosper at the expense of children.

Jocelyn Hurwitz appears human like we do. But her heart is a depraved organ so microscopically small that no magnifying device can detect it. Her bank account on the other hand waxes larger each day.

Some will sell out children for money. But, no, they do not admit it. Instead, they cry that they do their work only with the best interest of the children in mind.

And ignore the trauma they cause children.

This ugly creature, who goes by the human name, Edward Nusbaum works for the wealthy parent no matter who he pretends he represents.

Every day, I get calls, emails, or comments. People, primarily women contact me. They lost their children because some bad actors profited.

At first, I did not believe it myself. But there are so many stories. They are not all lying.

All these women who raised their children are not lying. The stories are always the same:

The attorney for the wealthier father gets the judge to appoint a guardian ad litem.

Sometimes this is done in collusion with the attorney for the mother, who knows where this is headed.

Once appointed the GAL gets the judge to appoint a custody evaluator. The custody evaluator who takes her orders from the GAL will suddenly “find” the mother is alienating the children from the father.

On top of that they will find that the mother presents as if she has some “unspecified” mental illness.

Parents and children are separated because that’s what makes the monsters the most money.

Vicious is her middle name: GAL, Attorney Janis Laliberte

Funny too, the children, after losing their mothers, present as if they have mental illnesses. But this time, it is real.

It is trauma. And then the therapists, psychologists, and psychiatrists, in league with the lawyers, and the GALs, have a rich living off the hurt of children ahead of them.

They can justify the prescription of drugs the children never needed before and therapy for years of once-happy children.

After all, when a child loses their primary attachment figure – in a heartbeat – by the sole decision of people profiting from the custody flip, how can they not have trauma?

Who can explain to them that the world their mother gave them is gone forever because some monsters could make money off their pain?

And so they medicate the little ones to dull the loss of mother and home and family forever.

Of all the criminals in all the family courts in all the world this man may be the vilest who ever lived. Gerard Adelman set the standard for taking children from mothers and placing them with abusive fathers even if he had credible evidence the father was molesting the children. Why?

This policy has made CT Family Court the scourge of the earth, whose infamy one day will be likened to the worst criminals the world has ever known.

Now for some opinions from some elegant and intelligent women.

By Julia

Connecticut family courts have punished protective parents for several decades. The same horrible judges, lawyers and vendors have forced many children to live with parents who practice aberrant and criminal sexual behaviors.

For example: In the Ambrose case, it does seem a father lured teenage boys and young men online and then received custody of his children.

Geoff Herzogg love to go online as Sarah P

Another case: a father, Geoff Herzogg, who often pretended to be a sexually active teenage girl, then received custody of his children.

Another case: a father who was viewing child sexual assault on a computer then received custody of his son.

Another case: a child disclosed the father’s horrible sexual abuse and the father then received custody.

Another case: a father sexually molested his child, and the court forced the child to visit with the father.

How many times has the Connecticut family court system failed to protect children?

The little boy thrown off the bridge … the five children sent to live with the father who then threw the disappeared mother’s bloody shirt in the garbage — and no one seems to be able to understand what happened in that case.

The Connecticut family court nightmare list goes on and on …

Which studies been done to find out how many times Connecticut family courts failed to protect children? If no such studies have been done yet, a discussion to understand why no studies have been done yet needs to happen first.

Brandy writes about the Ambrose case:

There is zero valid evidence presented by Jessica Biren Caverly in the custody report that the mother, Karen Riordan. told the children anything about the father, Chris Ambrose.

Dr. Jessica Biren-Caverly writes custody reports just as the father wants them.

The children never told Caverly that their mother spoke Ill of their father.

There is no evidence that proves the mother told the children anything about Ambrose’s love of forced haircuts, child porn or of Ambrose being gay – which was widely rumored in his family.

The children found this on his phone and put it out on Pinterest.

Yet Caverly made a recommendation of flipping custody based on Parental Alienation. This was done at an ex-parte hearing that was convened by Ambrose and the guardian ad litem Jocelyn Hurwitz.

The mother was denied the right to cross examine Ambrose and Hurwitz on their opinions stated in their affidavits used to secure an emergency hearing to “save the children” from Parental Alienation.

Concerns over Ambrose’s inappropriate conduct – getting into bed with his son despite protests of the child- was reported to Caverly and Hurwitz by the children – not the mother.

Riordan was trying to prevent this inappropriate conduct.

Once Ambrose had the kids his conduct grew worse.

The children reported it to hospitals and therapists.

To suggest three kids lied, after they were taken from their primary attachment figure, their mother, undermines the needs and experiences of three children.

They deserve to have their experiences and feelings taken into consideration.

Ambrose used alienation and his money to avoid being exposed for using Riordan as a beard- and to avoid paying alimony and child support.

He possessed a custody evaluation by Caverly on his computer in 2018 – one year before he filed for divorce.

Attorney Neil Ambrose got the children for a day while his brother Chris Ambrose got the court to void the hold on the children by DCF. Together they thwarted a serious investigation into Chris’ alleged pedophilia.

Chris is an attorney; so is his brother, Neil Ambrose. He knows the courts and judges. Ambrose was also a screenwriter. He got fired for plagiarism.

But the wife and kids are liars?

The Ambrose-Riordan kids are 15, 15 and 12. The system – under Ambrose’s financial control- abused and delivered them to the abuser. The mother has no contact with the children.

How did Riordan have no complaints against her by her children, or any history of abuse, become, once in family court, a villain?

The custody evaluator, Jessica Biren Caverly colluded with the GAL to line her pockets with the sole payments from one parent- the father- while withholding payment information from the mother.

Caverly was a “hired gun” custody evaluator which is why her evaluations are sealed and parents can’t get a copy.

There are credible allegations of Caverly “switching out contracts” in collusion with the GAL and attorneys.

She is hired by CT GALs and her report is used to flip custody to the abusive/less preferred/historically part-time parent.

Her “diagnoses” are not medically sound, and she fails to follow DSM-V guidelines. She said Riordan had an “unspecified personality disorder” which is not a disorder included in the DSM-V.

Caverly lof course must be protected by CT Court judges because without her “reports” the judge and GAL can’t have an ex-parte hearing to flip custody.

They make their living abusing their power, billing the hell out of wealthy families.

In Ambrose’s case, it was a bargain. He simply gave them money that should have gone to his wife of 18 years.

The wife who raised the kids without incident in CT while Ambrose was in California.

The GAL in this case, Jocelyn Hurwitz is highly sought after. She controls the narrative and silences even the highest quality psychiatrists like Dr. Dorothy Stubbe.

Highly credentialed advocates for the children are silenced, dismissed, and eliminated from the children’s lives.

She did this in the Bugsy v Bugsy case and put two girls with an abusive father and no contact with the mother who raised them.

Like Riordan, Marlana Bugsy was also a special-ed teacher with no history of any complaints, accusations of abuse, or mental illness.

Yet Hurwitz, working for the father, took the mother out of the children’s lives.

By Candace

Dr. Robert Horwitz forced my children and I into sessions with my ex, who was diagnosed sociopathic.

What I witnessed was so sickening, I cannot even refer to him as a doctor. Rather, I will refer to him as Horwitz.

As the children and I tried to speak, my ex twisted our words and got louder and louder. He was talking circles around us. Refusing to let us say a word.

Horwitz allowed this to go on. In fact, he seemed to enjoy it. My children were crying. I was begging him to make it stop. It was absolutely traumatizing. I have never experienced anything like it in my life.

Horowitz also told me things behind closed doors that he refused to put into writing. Such as, the best thing that could ever happen to my children would be if their ‘father moved away’.

Horwitz was aware that my ex’s second wife was physically assaulted during a ride home from one of his appointments, because she didn’t say what my ex wanted.

Knowing the danger involved, Horwitz forced my children to get into the car with their father after a traumatic and heated session. They were kicking and screaming, yet Horwitz felt it was in their best interest.

I don’t know what the deal is with this system, but it is absolutely disgusting. And this man has been mentioned more than once.

I have first-hand experience. I also audio taped one or two sessions because I was so blown away with what he allowed.

If I wasn’t so scared of retaliation, I would happily make those public to stop him from doing this to anyone else.