Allison Mack gave collateral to two entities, but she only asked for the collateral from one of them back.

Allison Mack wants her collateral back from the US Courts.

It’s only fair. She kept her end of the deal with them.

She gave ample collateral as surety for her $5 million bail bond.

The FBI arrested her early Friday, April 20, 2018, in Brooklyn. She went to MDC and spent four days in the holding center.

She got collateral for her $5 million bail, and the court released her on Tuesday, April 24.

Allison Mack leaves the court after her release on $5 million bail.

The court scrutinized her collateral as hard as the collateral she offered to Raniere.

When she joined DOS, she offered collateral as follows:

(1) A letter about Mack’s mother and father that would “destroy their character.”

(2) A contract that transferred ownership of Mack’s home if she broke her commitment to Raniere.

(3) A letter addressed to social services alleging abuse to Mack‘s nephews.

(4) Many graphic nude photos.

(5) A contract transferring custody of any children birthed by Mack to Raniere if Mack broke her commitment to Raniere.

The custody of unborn children is reminiscent of the Grimms’ Fairly Tale, Rumplestilskin.

Rumplestiltskin was an imp who offered to turn straw into silk in exchange for the firstborn child of the miller’s daughter.

The collateral Mack offered the courts for her bail was financial surety.

Mack’s collateral to the court included:

1) the mortgages for two properties with a combined estimated market value of approximately $1,730,000;

(2) Lien on an individual retirement account owned by Mack of $585,000.

Judge Nicholas Garaufis sentenced Mack to three years in prison on July 27, 2021. She lives at FCI, Dublin, a low-security US prison for female inmates in Dublin, California.

A prison cell at Dublin

Her lawyers, William F. McGovern and Sean S. Buckley wrote to the court:

Given that the case is now resolved, we respectfully request that Your Honor sign the attached proposed order, which (1) exonerates Ms. Mack's bond, (2) orders that all property posted as security on the bond be released from liability, and (3) orders Pretrial Services to return Ms. Mack's passport. Counsel has spoken with Assistant United States Attorney Tanya Hajjar, and the government has no objections to these requests.

Assistant United States Attorney Tanya Hajjar and the government have no objection. Mack has complied with the terms of the bond.

It is a nice thought for her fans that Mack is not destitute. She has $585,000 in a retirement account. And if I read this correctly , she holds mortgages worth $1.7 million.

She will be free on December 15, 2023. She can restart her life.

A DOS Failure

Because she did not follow the terms of the DOS contract, she cannot expect DOS to return her collateral.

She vowed to serve a noble master for life and failed to do so.

By taking a plea bargain, she avoided serving that grand master for her entire life, which would likely have been behind bars.

Her glorious master is serving a life sentence.

The US Courts recognized his high value. In DOS, he was the only member who did not have to provide collateral.

In turn, the judge would not accept any collateral Raniere offered for bail. The judge chose to house Raniere at government expense in an high rise near the courthouse.