Kevin’s Latest Claim: He Is Not Nicki or Danielle; Does Not Hate Sarah

By Kevin

If the case against Keith Raniere was a slam dunk, and the man was the most guilty defendant in US history, and it turns out that Moira Penza cheated and her team tampered with evidence, it means that she’s done it before, and with defendants who may have been innocent.

You can despise Keith Raniere and everything he stands for, and simultaneously recognize that the prosecutors might be a bunch of cheats.

Moira Kim Penza

Forced Labor?

When you hear “forced labor”, do you think of grown women voluntarily transcribing an interview for a friend’s memorial service? Of course not. You think of sweatshops, child labor, immigrants being trafficked, and restaurant managers garnishing the pay of their employees, especially young teens, via wage theft.

And I promise you that Moira Penza and her crew don’t care for those kinds of people who experience those kinds of things.

Not Obsessed

I am not obsessed with Sarah Edmondson.

I am confused that she and Mark Vicente are the lead plaintiffs in a lawsuit against former members of an organization where they played leadership roles.

The whistleblowers, Mark Vicente and Sarah Edmondson

Some of the people they’re suing did not have leadership roles.

I’m confused that she hasn’t taken any heat for doing things to people, such as performing EMs, when people who haven’t done those things have taken heat for them.

DOS slaves Nicki Clyne, Michele Hatchette, Linda Chung, Samantha Lebaron and Danielle Roberts

Regarding the DOS women, I want to hear what they have to say, especially when their perspectives contradict those of people who’ve been given lots of publicity.

I am open to listening to both sides.

Some Did Not Testify

That the supporters of Raniere didn’t testify at his trial isn’t an implication that they did anything wrong. If the prosecutors played dirty, they could have made threats. We don’t know.

Regarding the testimony of those who took the stand, some were given immunity from crimes they had committed in exchange for their testimony. Some were financially rewarded. And some were covering their rear ends.

That’s why I want to see actual hard evidence, not just accusations, testimony, and smut from television documentaries, especially when the people behind them cannot be trusted.

Is Kevin Danielle Roberts or Nicki Clyne?

Critics Accuse Kevin

Just Sayin’ wrote

I think Kevin is Danielle Roberts. If you see her Instagram videos, she uses the same vocabulary, same messy grammar, and loathes Edmondson and Penza. Sound familiar?

Rock wrote:

Many of us suspect Kevin is none other than Nicki Clyne:

Kevin’ is almost an anagram of ‘Nicki’

“We Need to Talk About Kevin” is a movie Nicki has written about.

Kevin Kline (OK, different spelling) is a famous actor. Nicki Clyne, unfortunately for her, is not.

Kevin and Nicki’s writing styles are remarkably similar (discourse analysis), though Kevin/Nicki tries to throw us off the scent by inserting obvious grammatical/spelling mistakes inconsistently, while falsely pretending they don’t give a shit about Raniere

The most telling thing is they share identical views on, and are always banging on about, Sarah Edmondson. Why??

Well, correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t it Sarah who initially recruited Nicki into NXIVM?

And Sarah got paid for it! Just read the rabid vitriol about Sarah in Clyne’s Motions to Dismiss the lawsuit. She was pissed, really pissed!

Of course, it was also Sarah who spilled the beans on DOS, that ‘thriving’ little community that was Nicki’s whole life, her raison d’etre. Wow, that had to hurt…

Nice to think that Nicki’s in touch with her non-binary side.

So, is it ‘they/them’ now, Nicki/Kevin? You should pin it to your Twitter account. Perhaps the woke in you is finally awakening?

Kevin replied:

The funny thing about being accused of being other people is that I’m probably one of the few here who isn’t doing that. I use my real first name.

As for complaining about Sarah, if someone brought you into an organization, and then sued you for it, and for other things they actually did to you, you wouldn’t be upset by it?

Anonymous wrote:

Kevin replied:

I asked what Sarah’s collateral was, and if it involved anything to do with her kids. A reasonable question considering she was a top recruiter for NXIVM/ESP and a member and recruiter for DOS. It’s not a crime to hold her to the same standards as low-ranking ESP and DOS members who have lost their livelihoods due to their associations with both groups.

Kevin replied

You can’t tell the difference between someone being portrayed as a hero [Edmondson] and someone being portrayed as a villain [Clyne and Hatchette] on a television show where the hero has creative control?

You’re kidding, right?

You’re right, Sarah’s motives are altruistic. Especially when she hired Neil Glazer to sue a bunch of people in her inner circle for all the money in the world. But she’s not about money at all.

You can relax. No one kept the dick pictures you sent Kristin Kreuk, or the threatening letters you sent Allison Mack, just because of how you felt about their TV characters.

Looks like someone is jealous of the job I had 20 years ago. Again, relax. It was hard work, it was taxing, and if it makes you happy, it was a very difficult period in my life. The job was the only thing I had going at the time.