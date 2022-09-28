Nicki Clyne Is Doing Fine; Not on 500 Calorie Diet

Nicki Clyne was recently the topic of some discussion.

Steven J said

There’s a link to Nicki Clyne’s Instagram, and I watched two recent videos of Clyne. I was shocked: she definitely is on the 500-calorie DOS-diet again. In one video, she wears a bikini, and it is very troubling because she is rail-thin. She needs help, because this is not going to end well for her.

Aristotle’s Sausage had this to say:

I can’t believe I’m defending Clyne here, because she’s as crazy as The Joker and about as evil, but one thing she’s not is dangerously underweight.

She’s thin, but she’s always been thin. And there’s nothing wrong with being thin.

I looked it up. According to the 2017–2018 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, less than 2% of U.S. adults aged 20 and over are underweight.

By contrast, 74% adults are overweight or obese. The average American man weighs just shy of 200 pounds, and the average American woman isn’t far behind that two century mark. And it ain’t because we’re a nation of bodybuilders.

We’re a nation of fatties. People of normal (healthy) weight are, incredibly, a small minority, and I think, as a result, someone on the thin end of normal gets labeled as “dangerously thin”.

Anyone less than 25 or 30% body fat is assumed to be anorexic. Unhealthy. At death’s door.

It’s bizarre.

Robert Earl Hughes (June 4, 1926 – July 10, 1958) was an American man who was, during his lifetime, the heaviest human being recorded, weighing 1,071 lbs.

Overweight is a huge (pun intended) health problem. Heart disease, diabetes… Yet there is terrific attention paid to the problem of eating disorders. While only 1.6% of the population is underweight, there are many reasons for being underweight.

So no, I wouldn’t assume Clyne is on a 500 calorie diet. Maybe she exercises and refrains from stuffing her face with Big Macs at every opportunity. In which case she deserves credit. Good for her, she can wear a bikini without it looking like a rubber band on a marshmallow.

Just Sayin’ had a word on her emotional health

Nicki Clyne doesn’t appear to be having any emotional turmoil! Check out her Instagram.

She’s playing in the rain,

moonwalking and jumping about in the mall,

skateboarding,

making stupid faces for her 24/7 cameraman, climbing trees…ya know, acting like a 5 year old.

Oh, and let’s not forget the recent professional video of her new jeep…

Yeah, I think she’s holding up just fine.

Nicki Clyne’s premium-Locals.com page:

