Wicked Family Court – Another Mother’s Fight Against Corruption

By Heidi

The family court system is geared towards financial gain. The system is designed for the attorneys. Not families. Not the children.

Family court is a profit driven enterprise. The focus is to ramp up a case, racking up bills, pulling as much cash as possible out of the parents. The more conflict, the more money.

This extends beyond the rich. Middle class high conflict divorce is happening all over the country.

As a woman and mother dragged through family court with false allegations of parental alienation, I was treated like garbage.

I had to live with my spouse during the divorce. I owned the house. Bought it and paid all the mortgage payments. When I refused to sell, my husband began claims of parental alienation.

My attorney advised me to use a GAL as our child’s attorney. She was introduced to me in the hallway of the courthouse.

Unknown to me at the time, the GAL represented my husband’s girlfriend’s family as their attorney in another matter. My lawyer was also involved in that case.

The GAL withheld this conflict of interest from the court. My attorney didn’t tell the court either.

The GAL insisted on a certain clinical psychologist. I was literally forced to agree or else. The psychologist was pressured to find something wrong with me. She couldn’t.

The GAL did not provide a written report. Neither did the psychologist.

My husband’s attorney contacted the psychologist about me.

After this, the therapist requested further evaluation. Still, she could not find anything. The GAL was disappointed she couldn’t take my child away.

I was held in contempt because our teenage children argued with their father and refused to call him.

I produced text messages of my husband badmouthing me to my child. The GAL swept this under the rug.

The Guardian Ad Litem kept track of every minute. She billed by the 10th of an hour.

I got a new attorney. But I was forced to agree to use the therapist again. I was locked out of a family relations meeting.

I got rid of the second attorney.

My husband’s lawyer withdrew the motion for contempt, because I was ready to expose what was going on to the judge.

My husband’s union covered his child’s entire legal services. But my husband’s attorney withheld half the payment for our child’s legal services. Only my spouse’s portion of the GAL was paid.

His attorney did not disclose that the union money was withheld to inflict financial harm to me, the divorcing spouse, and to give his client a financial advantage in court.

My husband’s attorney was as shrewd as court hours were long.

I had to pay half the GAL– money which would otherwise be used to support my child better.

When the judge smiles, the whole cast of bad actors smile with him. Only the mother and children weep.

A judge was made aware of it. The judge didn’t disbar the attorney, but insisted I receive the money I paid to the GAL back, and was no longer obligated to pay GAL fees.

However, this was not written in a court order. I’m sure the grievance committee won’t see it as an issue either.

Why was this wrong?

Because the attorney got caught withholding funds to be used in the best interest of the child. He used these funds in the best interest of his client.

There were more improprieties

My husband was buying a property during the divorce.

My husband’s attorney moonlights as a realtor. He listed a different employer and income for my husband on his family court financial affidavit than on his mortgage application. The union submitted all documents to the court.

Meanwhile, my husband sought to unjustly enrich himself from the home I bought and paid for.

My husband’s attorney hired an appraiser who did a drive-by appraisal of the home and grossly inflated the value of it

I had to pay for two appraisals to prove the real value.

I have complained to the Attorney General’s office. They told me they could not help. No power over the courts. The Department of Justice sent me an email in less than 24 hours telling me to let Connecticut handle it.

State agencies claim they can do nothing about this. The grievance committee stated there is nothing wrong.

One giant circle leading to nothing.

Welcome to Connecticut family court.