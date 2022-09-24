Three Cannot See: Danielle Roberts, Suneel and Nicki Banned From Visiting Prisoner Raniere

Danielle Roberts joins Nicki Clyne and Suneel Chakravorty on the US Bureau of Prisons; [BOP] list of people who cannot visit Kieth Raniere at USP Tucson.’

The BOP is not permitting anyone known to have been a member of NXIVM to visit Raniere

Raniere is a federal inmate at the United States Penitentiary (USP

Tucson) in Tucson, Arizona. He is suing the BOP for denying him contact with his power of attorney, Suneel Chakravorty.

The defendants, the US Bureau of Prisons, responded to plaintiff Keith Raniere’s request to file a Second Amended Complaint.

Raniere is serving a sentence of 120-years for racketeering conspiracy, racketeering, forced labor conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, sex trafficking conspiracy, sex trafficking of Nicole and attempted sex trafficking of Jessica Joan.

In addition to requesting Raniere’s motion be denied for several reasons, this filing contains allegations that Clare Bronfman is paying Raniere’s legal bills, and that he was communicating with Clare through Nicki Clyne.

USP Tucson is holding him in the SHU until they can determine whether it’s safe to put him back in the general population. This could be part of a plan to transfer him to another facility.

That facility might be the Supermax in Colorado.

BOP Singles Out Three Raniere Supporters

Suneel Chakravorty, Raniere’s power of attorney. The BOP has banned Chakravorty from communicating with Raniere at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center and at USP Tucson.

Nicki Clyne has been banned from communicating with Raniere.

The BOP in its papers allege that Clyne “is an unindicted co-conspirator.”

The BOP alleges that Raniere circumvented mail monitoring by communicating with Clyne through another inmate and using her to communicate with Clare Bronfman, who is currently serving time in

Danbury federal prison.

Danielle Roberts has been removed from Raniere’s visiting list due to her “extensive involvement with NXIVM.”

Danielle Roberts does a headstand in front of the MDC as part of an awareness campaign to bring attention to Keith Raniere’s plight.

The BOP removed her from his list “for safety and security of institution.”

In January 2022, Robert’s attorney contacted the BOP and was informed that if Raniere wanted to see Roberts he could file a request through the Administrative Remedy Program to overturn her removal.

On May 5, 2022, Raniere filed a complaint alleging the BOP was

interfering with his First and Sixth Amendment rights. (Doc. 1.)

Raniere alleged that Chakravorty’s visitation privileges were revoked.

Raniere also claimed the BOP interfered and frustrated legal calls.

In response, BOP alleged “Mr. Chakravorty had been banned from communicating with Plaintiff because of his past disruptive behavior during Plaintiff’s incarceration, his lack of a relationship with Plaintiff prior to incarceration and his use of a false name to obtain access to Plaintiff during Plaintiff’s incarceration.

The BOP provided a list of Raniere’s communications with his lawyers. The BOP submitted evidence the May 4, 2022, call with Raniere’s lawyer was not terminated prematurely, and explained how the May 6, 2022, call was reconnected promptly after being disconnected.

Raniere dropped his claim that his calls with attorneys were dropped for any nefarious purpose, and argued that he should be allowed to speak with Chakravorty.

Since being placed in SHU in late July 2022, the BOP says Raniere has had at least four legal calls, each lasting between one and two hours and at least nine legal visits.

Motion for Summary Judgment on Exhaustion

On August 1, 2022, the BOP filed a Motion for Summary Judgment on “Exhaustion.” The law states that a prisoner must exhaust all administrative remedies before filing suit.

That motion is pending.

Raniere’s second amended complaint [SAC] includes information about Chakravorty’s involvement with Raniere, including that he “communicates with the mother of Mr. Raniere’s son in matters

regarding their son.”

The SAC also includes allegations regarding Raniere’s contacts with

Clyne, the NXIVM associate with whom Raniere was disciplined for contacting through another inmate in July 2021.

Dr., Danielle Roberts does a handstand in front of MDC.

The SAC also includes allegations regarding Raniere’s contacts with Danielle Roberts, who he alleges lost her medical license for

“supervis[ing] the ceremony for women in DOS where they had their skin cauterized or branded with a symbol indicating their membership.”

The SAC includes the allegation that “Mr. Chakravorty is vital for that

preparation” for a hearing on the Rule 33 petition.

Roberts, Clyne and Michele Hatchette dance to raise awareness of prisoners’ plights at MDC where Raniere was a prisoner.

The SAC includes allegations that Raniere was assaulted, was written an Incident Report for fighting, and placed in the Special Housing Unit (SHU), where he remains.

Raniere attended a disciplinary hearing at which the Incident Report was expunged. Raniere remains in the SHU in administrative detention status, while the Special Investigative Services (SIS) Department investigates whether it’s safe for him to return to the general population.

Raniere alleges his Warden is following a pattern of retaliation.

He alleges “on information and belief,” that his “right to communicate” with Mr. Chakravorty and Ms. Clyne “was denied as retaliation for exercising his First Amendment rights.”

Eduardo Asunsolo and Suneel Chakravorty make a statement alleging the FBI tampered with evidence in the Raniere case.

On September 8, 2022, Raniere filed a Request for Administrative Remedy asking why a different NXIVM associate was denied visitation.

Raniere also filed a Request for Administrative Remedy stating Chakravorty had been banned a second time from communicating with him at USP Tucson after being reinstated.

The BOP argued Chakravorty had not been reinstated, but that the Warden had allowed Raniere a single legal phone call, but not a legal visit, with Chakravorty, due to the then-imminent Rule 33 deadline.

The BOP argues that “Mr. Chakravorty, Ms. Clyne and Ms. Roberts pose a threat to “the security and good order of the institution.”

Dr. Brandon Porter, Dr. Danielle Roberts and Nicki Clyne

The BOP argued, “Mr. Chakravorty, Ms. Clyne and Ms. Roberts were all involved with NXIVM, which the Bureau has determined poses a threat to the security and good order of the institution. Additionally, both Mr. Chakravorty and Ms. Clyne violated Bureau rules for and

with Plaintiff.”