Money Comes First, Misery Second With CT Family Court

By Juilia Donovan

Proper investigations of crimes in family courts are the way to stop criminals. It would help if the public demanded it.

But mainstream media doesn’t inform the public about what’s happening in family courts.

If a political group designed family courts to destroy families, they would create today’s family courts.

Here are a few examples:

1. Sexually abused children MUST be “reunited” with the parents who sexually abused them.

2. Protective parents SHALL change their views about the sexualization of children, accepting new moral standards.

3. Children ARE COURT ORDERED to live with perverted parents.

4. Any and all disobedience of court orders is punishable TO THE FULL EXTENT of “family law.”

Most people think family courts must be okay because courts go through the motions daily, year after year, as though everything’s fine. Nothing is in the mainstream news.

Most people have no idea until they, their friends, or their family endure the torture. By then, it’s too late to stop the harm done.

John Downey was a family court judge in Connecticut. Before that, he was probably part of some cabal somewhere.

Downey graduated from Yale University and joined the Central Intelligence Agency. A year later, his plane was shot down during a botched cloak-and-dagger flight into China. That was November 1952. He spent the next 20 years, three months, and 14 days in Chinese prisons.

Dubious Downey

If you see the photos of Downey walking away from his “captivity,” you can see he looked like he’d been on vacation.

Mao Zedong and Yale started the Cultural Revolution in May 1966. Some say twenty million Chinese were killed. Would Judge Thomas

Moukawsher punish an attorney for discussing that in Connecticut family courts?

In a courthouse a few years ago, one mother was in anguish, unable to protect her child.

Downey had taken off his black robe and stood in the middle of the courthouse hallway. He looked directly at the mother, trying to get her attention to make her look at him. She looked at him, and he smiled a wide sick smile.

Judge Downey offered a certain smile to a beaten mother.

Absolutely a “sadistic sociopath” look. It was so disturbing.

Addlepated Adelman

Judge Gerard Adelman seems like a friendly, reasonable man until it’s painfully obvious that he’s a snake in the grass.

Many years ago, he was the guardian ad litem in a dangerous case. About a half hour before a hearing one day in the courthouse hallway, the mother’s lawyer told her, “Give me another $5,000 or I will withdraw from the case today.”

Judge Gerard Adelman was a guardian ad litem, earning money, stoking disputes. Then he was appointed a Family Court judge.

The lawyer, $5,000 richer, and Adelman “the guardian ad litem” then led the mother, who was $5,000 poorer, into one of the court’s conference rooms a few doors down the hall from where the hearing was to take place.

They shut the door and invited the mother to sit at the table with them. They then literally both started talking about nonsense. They looked at each other and both laughed. They probably tried to gaslight the mother, or maybe they were just having fun.

Her response was: She thought they were both jerks and was totally thrown by what they did.

The mother eventually filed an appearance in the case to replace her lawyer, but it was after that the minor cabal did so much harm.

PTS Not D

The mother eventually developed what Jack Hanna calls “PTS.” Jack says he omits the “D” because the condition isn’t a disorder. He says PTS is a normal response to an abnormal situation.

Maybe now that so many traumatic family court cases have clearly shown such a horrible pattern since the 1980s, and so many people outside of family court cases are now on the verge of PTS, more people will “wake up” and understand.

If the statistics are right (1 in 25 people are sociopaths with no conscience) and if the lists of professions with the most sociopaths are accurate (politicians, lawyers, CEOs of companies, etc), maybe enough people will probably… eventually… understand we should probably… eventually… do something about all the jerks and the snakes in the grass who shouldn’t control anyone anywhere ever.

Justice Is Hard to Come By

Justice for Jennifer advocates have done everything within their collective power to hold Fotis Dulos accountable.

Who else should be held accountable?

Judge Donna Nelson Heller [above] of CT Court did her best to keep the custody dispute alive, but both the parents died.

Fotis and Jennifer Dulos were amid an acrimonious divorce and custody battle. As a result, emergency custody hearings were held at the request of Fotis before Judge Donna N. Heller on May 10 and May 17, 2019.

The hearings included testimony from court-appointed psychiatrist Dr. Stephen Herman, who met with Fotis Dulos 14 times in an evaluation of the Dulos family to help determine suitable custody of the children.

Dr. Herman found Fotis, the father, eminently suitable to have custody of the children.

Dr. Stephen P. Herman, evaluated Fotis Dulos. His job was to find which parent was best suited to have custody, from a standpoint of how the lawyers and the GAL, on whom he depends for referrals, can maximize their earnings.

Dr. Stephen Herman’s court-ordered evaluation was supposed to fully assess and document actual reality and actual potential.

Fotis Dulos also met with Dr. Stephen Humphrey, a court-appointed Hartford psychiatrist, 20 times.

Dr. Stephen Humphrey, CT court psychologist, does the needful. Whatever it takes to ensure the billings go skyward.

Dr. Humphrey concluded Fotis Dulos was a “gregarious and confident person” who had no psychopathic tendencies.

Jennifer Dulos had the money. If she got the children, the custody battle was over. The money spigot would end for the family court vendors and lawyers. If the father got custody, then the money would flow. For she would fight and spend everything she had to protect her children from their demented father – who the court appointed actors found competent and a good parent.

Jennifer disappeared on May 24 — just days after a hearing regarding an emergency custody order that could have granted Fotis Dulos more access to their five children. She was ready to fight to the end. Her end came quick enough.

Her “confident and gregarious” husband, Fotis, was charged with murder. He killed himself.

Michelle Troconis, the girlfriend, and Fotis Dulos, were charged with Jennifer Dulos’ murder. Fotis took the quick way out. He killed himself.

Horrifying and happening all over for decades

Here’s one good source of information about what’s been happening: “From Madness to Mutiny: Why Mothers Are Running from the Family Courts — And What Can Be Done About It“ by Amy Neustein, Michael Lesher “The authors chronicle cases in which mothers who believe their children have been sexually abused by their fathers are disbelieved, ridiculed or punished for trying to protect them. “All too often, the mother, in such a case, is deemed the unstable parent, and her children are removed from her care, to be placed in foster care, or even with the father credibly accused of abusing them… “[The authors] show how judges, private attorneys, law guardians, child protective service caseworkers and court-appointed mental health experts, on a day-to-day basis, collaboratively produce a closed and claustrophobic family court setting that makes practical sense to the system’s practitioners – but looks like madness to everyone else. They also describe the social interactive work of mothers trapped inside the system.” On the Ambrose case, whoever wrote: “There is no identified sexual predator in this case whatsoever. The abuse allegations in this case were thoroughly investigated by police and two major medical institutions—a whole host of experts. They were found to be unsubstantiated.“ … shouldn’t write such thoughtless comments. Or lie. After hospital providers substantiated sexual abuse, the child should have been returned to the protective parent, Karen Riordan, not the alleged perpetrator, Ambrose. Chris Ambrose Isolating a sexually abused child from a protective parent is cruel and criminal. Placing the child according to the identified perpetrator’s choice is cruel and criminal. Any “reunification” the court forces on sexually abused children should be on the children’s terms, not identified perpetrators’ terms. Experts know children stop disclosing sexual abuse if forced to engage directly or indirectly with perpetrators. Some children take years to feel safe enough to reveal what they experienced. When family court judges place children directly with sexual predators or within the sexual predator’s reach, those children usually stop disclosing sexual abuse. The worst fathers who want to use family courts to take children from good mothers use the same plan: The Parental Alienation Game They molest their children, knowing the mothers will try to protect their children. The fathers then say the mothers are “alienating.”

The family courts “flip” custody to the fathers who abused the children. The mothers can’t understand why the courts aren’t protecting children from perpetrators. Mothers who can’t protect their children from sexual deviants typically look stressed and crazy when their children are taken away from them and given to the perpetrators. Everyone then notices how stressed and crazy the mothers act.

Hospitals usually substantiate actual sexual abuse. Then, perverted family court judges give the sexually abused children to perpetrators because of perverts and their perverted theories. Sexual assault cases are for criminal courts, not perverted family court judges. Look up: “Dr. Richard Gardner,” “parental alienation syndrome,” “fathers molesting children is normal” “mothers who object to fathers molesting children are crazy.” Editor’s Note: “… Like they used to do to witches.” -Dr. Richard Gardner Dr. Richard Gardner is the father of Parental Alienation Syndrome [PAS]. He was an American psychiatrist and court reporter. PAS allows collaborators to flip custody to whatever parent they choose. Or any combination they deem best. For instance, if it pays to find the father abused his children, they hand custody to the mother. The father gets them if they make more money by handing custody to him. Even if he sexually abuses the children. Their cover is Parental Alienation. They believe Parental Alienation is worse than sexual abuse. PAS gives collaborators the power to flip custody. All they need is the judge. There is no jury. The judges side with the experts. The experts are in it for profit. Dr. Gardner ended his life when he stabbed himself with a large knife. His disciples enshrine his memory through the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts. All major players connected to CT Family Court are members. This includes judges, GALs, family law attorneys, custody evaluators, and therapists. PAS puts custody in the hands of those who profit from a business model, and away from children’s wishes and protective parents. It is a means to make money.