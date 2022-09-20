Money Comes First, Misery Second With CT Family Court

By Juilia Donovan
Proper investigations of crimes in family courts are the way to stop criminals. It would help if the public demanded it.
But mainstream media doesn’t inform the public about what’s happening in family courts.
If a political group designed family courts to destroy families, they would create today’s family courts.
Here are a few examples:
1. Sexually abused children MUST be “reunited” with the parents who sexually abused them.
2. Protective parents SHALL change their views about the sexualization of children, accepting new moral standards.
3. Children ARE COURT ORDERED to live with perverted parents.
4. Any and all disobedience of court orders is punishable TO THE FULL EXTENT of “family law.”
Most people think family courts must be okay because courts go through the motions daily, year after year, as though everything’s fine. Nothing is in the mainstream news.
Most people have no idea until they, their friends, or their family endure the torture. By then, it’s too late to stop the harm done.
John Downey was a family court judge in Connecticut. Before that, he was probably part of some cabal somewhere.
Downey graduated from Yale University and joined the Central Intelligence Agency. A year later, his plane was shot down during a botched cloak-and-dagger flight into China. That was November 1952. He spent the next 20 years, three months, and 14 days in Chinese prisons.
Dubious Downey
If you see the photos of Downey walking away from his “captivity,” you can see he looked like he’d been on vacation.
Mao Zedong and Yale started the Cultural Revolution in May 1966. Some say twenty million Chinese were killed. Would Judge Thomas
Moukawsher punish an attorney for discussing that in Connecticut family courts?
In a courthouse a few years ago, one mother was in anguish, unable to protect her child.
Downey had taken off his black robe and stood in the middle of the courthouse hallway. He looked directly at the mother, trying to get her attention to make her look at him. She looked at him, and he smiled a wide sick smile.
Judge Downey offered a certain smile to a beaten mother.
Absolutely a “sadistic sociopath” look. It was so disturbing.
Addlepated Adelman
Judge Gerard Adelman seems like a friendly, reasonable man until it’s painfully obvious that he’s a snake in the grass.
Many years ago, he was the guardian ad litem in a dangerous case. About a half hour before a hearing one day in the courthouse hallway, the mother’s lawyer told her, “Give me another $5,000 or I will withdraw from the case today.”
Judge Gerard Adelman was a guardian ad litem, earning money, stoking disputes. Then he was appointed a Family Court judge.
The lawyer, $5,000 richer, and Adelman “the guardian ad litem” then led the mother, who was $5,000 poorer, into one of the court’s conference rooms a few doors down the hall from where the hearing was to take place.
They shut the door and invited the mother to sit at the table with them. They then literally both started talking about nonsense. They looked at each other and both laughed. They probably tried to gaslight the mother, or maybe they were just having fun.
Her response was: She thought they were both jerks and was totally thrown by what they did.
The mother eventually filed an appearance in the case to replace her lawyer, but it was after that the minor cabal did so much harm.
PTS Not D
The mother eventually developed what Jack Hanna calls “PTS.” Jack says he omits the “D” because the condition isn’t a disorder. He says PTS is a normal response to an abnormal situation.
Maybe now that so many traumatic family court cases have clearly shown such a horrible pattern since the 1980s, and so many people outside of family court cases are now on the verge of PTS, more people will “wake up” and understand.
If the statistics are right (1 in 25 people are sociopaths with no conscience) and if the lists of professions with the most sociopaths are accurate (politicians, lawyers, CEOs of companies, etc), maybe enough people will probably… eventually… understand we should probably… eventually… do something about all the jerks and the snakes in the grass who shouldn’t control anyone anywhere ever.
Justice Is Hard to Come By
Justice for Jennifer advocates have done everything within their collective power to hold Fotis Dulos accountable.
Who else should be held accountable?
Judge Donna Nelson Heller [above] of CT Court did her best to keep the custody dispute alive, but both the parents died.
Fotis and Jennifer Dulos were amid an acrimonious divorce and custody battle. As a result, emergency custody hearings were held at the request of Fotis before Judge Donna N. Heller on May 10 and May 17, 2019.
The hearings included testimony from court-appointed psychiatrist Dr. Stephen Herman, who met with Fotis Dulos 14 times in an evaluation of the Dulos family to help determine suitable custody of the children.
Dr. Herman found Fotis, the father, eminently suitable to have custody of the children.
Dr. Stephen P. Herman, evaluated Fotis Dulos. His job was to find which parent was best suited to have custody, from a standpoint of how the lawyers and the GAL, on whom he depends for referrals, can maximize their earnings.
Dr. Stephen Herman’s court-ordered evaluation was supposed to fully assess and document actual reality and actual potential.
Fotis Dulos also met with Dr. Stephen Humphrey, a court-appointed Hartford psychiatrist, 20 times.
Dr. Stephen Humphrey, CT court psychologist, does the needful. Whatever it takes to ensure the billings go skyward.
Dr. Humphrey concluded Fotis Dulos was a “gregarious and confident person” who had no psychopathic tendencies.
Jennifer Dulos had the money. If she got the children, the custody battle was over. The money spigot would end for the family court vendors and lawyers. If the father got custody, then the money would flow. For she would fight and spend everything she had to protect her children from their demented father – who the court appointed actors found competent and a good parent.
Jennifer disappeared on May 24 — just days after a hearing regarding an emergency custody order that could have granted Fotis Dulos more access to their five children. She was ready to fight to the end. Her end came quick enough.
Her “confident and gregarious” husband, Fotis, was charged with murder. He killed himself.
Michelle Troconis, the girlfriend, and Fotis Dulos, were charged with Jennifer Dulos’ murder. Fotis took the quick way out. He killed himself.
