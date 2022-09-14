50 Years Ago Divorce and Custody Became Conflict-for-Profit for Worst Kind of Lawyers

The divorce and custody industry is estimated as a $50 billion per year industry. Lawyers account for $35 billion, and the remaining goes to courts, therapists, mediators, arbitrators, etc.

By Julia Donovan

Imagine the changes the public would demand if mainstream news investigated and revealed how much damage family courts have done all these years.

A good article surfaces every year or two in mainstream media — meanwhile, the family court crisis has been a national and international crisis for fifty years.

The crisis should have made headline news years ago.

Hundreds of thousands of children — possibly millions at this point — have been victims of family courts. Court administrators know they support abusers for profit. That makes court administrators accomplices. Where are the authorities to arrest those criminals?

We need cameras in all family court cases ASAP.

Everyone who could easily do something about what’s happening knows exactly what’s happening, and is either too afraid to do anything about it or too evil to be anywhere near government offices.

Why can’t anyone do anything about it?

Lawyers wanting to make the most money possible in family courts know who to ask to play each role in their horrible cases.

The worst judges like to play God. The worst evaluators try to play God.

Those playing the other parts play along because they know their show will end with “big revenue streams” from “high conflict cases”.

“High-conflict” cases “generate the biggest revenue streams” because most people are predictable. Good parents will do anything to protect their children from harm.

The worst players know that.

But what kinds of jerks decided 50 years ago that all mandatory family court cases involving danger and threats should be purposely adversarial and for profit?

Everyone involved, except the children and families, makes a profit in family courts cases. If profit weren’t permitted in family courts, how many of those most horrible players would do what they do for charity?

Those who never lived through a family court nightmare probably tend to dismiss what’s difficult to fathom. Even those who experience that horrific nightmare find it difficult to believe it when it’s happening.

“Cognitive dissonance“ is when something happening doesn’t make sense and we can’t believe it.

That’s one of the most sinister things about many of the worst family court cases. The worst family court players know about cognitive dissonance, trauma and PTSD.

The worst judges, lawyers, guardians ad litem and evaluators, etc. use what they know to destroy protective parents. It’s cabal teamwork in a purposely adversarial system. The more traumatized “the other party” is, the better.

Good parents can’t believe it when the local courthouse they formerly trusted doesn’t protect children from sexual abuse.

Normal parents who can’t protect their children from sexual abuse act crazy.

The perpetrators’ attorneys (and accomplices) then say, “See? That (protective) parent is crazy! Take the children from the (protective) parent and give the (sexually abused) children to the other parent (who sexually abused them).”

The more a protective parent tries to protect children from sexual abuse, the more the worst kind of judges will remove the children from protective parents’ care.

When the FBI’s New Haven office started the “public corruption” investigation in 2014, maybe agents needed data from cases showing clusters of specific actionable key words.

The FBI might consider words and phrases to tag in software algorithms:

“interstate networks of for-profit family court contractors” “state employees working with interstate networks of for-profit family court contractors”; “judicial officers using judicial authority and judicial immunity to do whatever they want to do with no shame, zero oversight and zero accountability” “millions of dollars made in mandatory adversarial child custody cases”.

If Imre Kifor’s family court corruption data software could be developed, it could be a quick and easy way to detect corruption in family courts.

Legal case management software has been around for 20 years.

LawRank just listed “The 9 Best Case Management Software For Law Firms in 2022” last October.

If some form of corruption detecting technology is available, legislators and judicial ethics committee members should have already thought to use it or create it. The fact that they haven’t speaks volumes about their intentions.

With or without the technology, have they really not been able to see the problem with judicial branch employees acting with judicial authority and judicial immunity for the personal enrichment of themselves, instead of helping the children and families they’re supposed to serve?

Investigations of the blatant crimes in family courts should have already happened years ago — with or without technology.

Investigations haven’t happened in the past 50 years, because the few running the show in Connecticut are some of the worst of the worst kind of people on earth.

The three branches of state and federal governments have caused so much damage to families since the 1980s.

That damage appears to have been done on purpose — otherwise major reforms would have been completed by now.

Plenty of studies have already been done about corruption. Plenty of books have been written.

Wendy Titleman’s “Let My Children Go!” details extensive corruption in Georgia years ago.

“From Madness to Mutiny: Why Mothers are Running from Family Courts” and covered the crisis in New York.

“Worst Interests of the Child” is about the corruption in Connecticut family courts.

In January, a judge disbarred a Connecticut attorney for noting the corruption in the family courts.

Someone needs to think of a brilliant plan we can all follow ASAP.