Carolyn Stotesbery Seems ‘Nasty’ Like Her Violent Husband Philip Levens

September 1, 2022
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail

By Aristotle’s Sausage

This story – Smallville Writer Arrested – Mental Illness Forced Philip Levens to Beat 3rd Wife – seems to me just a tale of horrible people being horrible to each other.

Philip Levens seems like an asshole, but his wife, Carolyn Stotesbery, seems a nasty piece of work too. I’m glad I’ll never meet either of them.

Stotesbery poses in the grass.

The picture of Stotesbery with the big gun piqued my curiosity. That picture from her Instagram account was taken at a place called Machine Guns Vegas (the kind of place that gives gun ownership a bad name), and the gun she’s brandishing looks like a SAW, an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon, the light machine gun used by the US Army.

Stotesbery’s view of herself:  #guns #machineguns #vegas #lasvegas #vegasbirthday #gunsofinstagram #gunsdaily #gunsandgirls #gunsgunsguns #machinegungirls #badassgirls #badassguns #badasswomen #daretoexplore

What kind of person wants to go to a gun range and blast a military weapon in full auto?

The kind of person who poses with an AR-15 next to a human-shaped paper target. And poses at the gun range, firing her semiautomatic pistol at a scary clown target. Which Stotesbery does.

I guess this is supposed to be cute because she’s a girl. Me, I find it disturbing when anyone fantasizes about shooting at people. Even if those people are scary clowns.

Levens is (was) a gun owner. He had a couple of pea-shooter .22 rifles, a simple bolt-action hunting rifle, and a pair of shotguns. The kind of firearms allowed even in heavily gun controlled European countries. Yet his guns have been referred to in the comments as an “arsenal”. He’s seen as violent because of them.

Judging purely by their guns, I’d say she’s the crazy one.

Women can be crazy and violent. Before instinctively blaming Levens for everything, before assuming no woman would hire a hit on her husband, I’d have a good hard look at Stotesbery brandishing that SAW.

End of Aristotle’s post

Formula for Success… or What Could Go Wong?

Notes by Frank

Wannabe badass who loves guns.

Married to a violent, steroid-fueled serial abuser who set his former wife up for solicitation of murder, who also loves guns.

.

The police detective – Det Barry Tellis – who arrested Leven’s former wife – is hosting Leven’s present wife Carolyn – dressed provocatively – at his private party.

Add to this – that both Philip and Carolyn drink lots of alcohol and don’t mind publicly displaying their drunkenness.

Fellatio with a botte.

Add a swinger’s lifestyle – shared publicly too.

\

Public sex with other men

Carolyn and a man who looks like but is not her husband.

Add exhibitionism to the mix.

Image result for carolyn stotesbery

Both have time on their hands. Neither appear to be working.

Since her parents are rich, Carolyn has money. Philip is straddled with debt. The house Philip took from his former wife – is now in Carolyn’s name. She could throw him out at any time – just like he threw out his former wife.

Hard to be the man when you have to ask your wife for spending money.

No, nothing can break him – until he breaks.

The court wants to seal the record of Philips’ mental illness and his beating her. He says he has PTSD.

I would hate to be Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Joseph Burghart if this volatile couple does real harm to themselves or someone else in the future. 

Guns, booze, sex, adultery, steroids, asymmetrical control of money and a history of violence the court wants to seal – what could go wrong?

 

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us! (Email & username are optional)

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” In addition, he was credited in the Starz docuseries 'Seduced' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premieres on May 22, 2022.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Parlato,_Jr.

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com

Archives