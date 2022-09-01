Carolyn Stotesbery Seems ‘Nasty’ Like Her Violent Husband Philip Levens

By Aristotle’s Sausage

This story – Smallville Writer Arrested – Mental Illness Forced Philip Levens to Beat 3rd Wife – seems to me just a tale of horrible people being horrible to each other.

Philip Levens seems like an asshole, but his wife, Carolyn Stotesbery, seems a nasty piece of work too. I’m glad I’ll never meet either of them.

Stotesbery poses in the grass.

The picture of Stotesbery with the big gun piqued my curiosity. That picture from her Instagram account was taken at a place called Machine Guns Vegas (the kind of place that gives gun ownership a bad name), and the gun she’s brandishing looks like a SAW, an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon, the light machine gun used by the US Army.

Stotesbery’s view of herself: #guns #machineguns #vegas #lasvegas #vegasbirthday #gunsofinstagram #gunsdaily #gunsandgirls #gunsgunsguns #machinegungirls #badassgirls #badassguns #badasswomen #daretoexplore

What kind of person wants to go to a gun range and blast a military weapon in full auto?

The kind of person who poses with an AR-15 next to a human-shaped paper target. And poses at the gun range, firing her semiautomatic pistol at a scary clown target. Which Stotesbery does.

I guess this is supposed to be cute because she’s a girl. Me, I find it disturbing when anyone fantasizes about shooting at people. Even if those people are scary clowns.

Levens is (was) a gun owner. He had a couple of pea-shooter .22 rifles, a simple bolt-action hunting rifle, and a pair of shotguns. The kind of firearms allowed even in heavily gun controlled European countries. Yet his guns have been referred to in the comments as an “arsenal”. He’s seen as violent because of them.

Judging purely by their guns, I’d say she’s the crazy one.

Women can be crazy and violent. Before instinctively blaming Levens for everything, before assuming no woman would hire a hit on her husband, I’d have a good hard look at Stotesbery brandishing that SAW.

End of Aristotle’s post

Formula for Success… or What Could Go Wong?

Notes by Frank

Wannabe badass who loves guns.

Married to a violent, steroid-fueled serial abuser who set his former wife up for solicitation of murder, who also loves guns.

The police detective – Det Barry Tellis – who arrested Leven’s former wife – is hosting Leven’s present wife Carolyn – dressed provocatively – at his private party.

Add to this – that both Philip and Carolyn drink lots of alcohol and don’t mind publicly displaying their drunkenness.

Fellatio with a botte.

Add a swinger’s lifestyle – shared publicly too.

Public sex with other men

Carolyn and a man who looks like but is not her husband.

Add exhibitionism to the mix.

Both have time on their hands. Neither appear to be working.

Since her parents are rich, Carolyn has money. Philip is straddled with debt. The house Philip took from his former wife – is now in Carolyn’s name. She could throw him out at any time – just like he threw out his former wife.

Hard to be the man when you have to ask your wife for spending money.

No, nothing can break him – until he breaks.

The court wants to seal the record of Philips’ mental illness and his beating her. He says he has PTSD.

I would hate to be Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Joseph Burghart if this volatile couple does real harm to themselves or someone else in the future.

Guns, booze, sex, adultery, steroids, asymmetrical control of money and a history of violence the court wants to seal – what could go wrong?