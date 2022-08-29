CT Family Court Follies, Fraud and Falsehoods

Julia Donovan

Bradley Palmer of Greenwich is a wealthy financier. His wife, Hadley, is the daughter of a wealthy financier. During the divorce and custody battle, Bradley sought to search his wife’s social media and messaging records. He filed a motion in July for evidence of anyone she had been romantically or sexually involved with.

They may have found more than anyone bargained for. Hadley was arrested in October for taking sexual videos of three minors at the couple’s $10 million mansion in Belle Haven, CT.

The Palmer’s Belle Haven home where videos were believed to be recorded.

Hadley, a mother of four, pleaded guilty to three counts of voyeurism and agreed to register as a sex offender.

She served 90 days in prison before being released on bail. She has yet to be sentenced.

Her husband seeks sole custody of their underage child.

Judge Thomas Moukawsher presides over the custody case. The trial is scheduled to begin on April 12, 2023, eight months from now.

The controversial issue is that the court sealed the case. This has been heavily criticized as favoring the affluent convict.

It doesn’t matter how quickly the trial and punishment would have been in 1950 or 1960. It’s now 2022, and Connecticut family courts now handle these delicate matters differently.

Besides, just look at all that money to be made!!!

Legal experts who question preferential treatment in Connecticut courts are considered crazy conspiracy theorists or scoundrels and thieves. If they’re lawyers in Connecticut who say there’s preferential treatment in Connecticut courtrooms, Judge Moukawsher will disbar them. Newshounds will attack them. Prosecutors will prosecute the ham sandwich, and Norm Pattis will misrepresent them.

The case raises questions about whether Hadley Palmer, the daughter of hedge fund pioneer Jerrold Fine, is receiving preferential treatment because of her extreme privilege.

Legal experts tell the Associated Press – whose reporters opposed the seal – that it was unusual for her file to be sealed immediately, and many say she did not even qualify for accelerated rehabilitation.

They are demanding to know why she has been able to hide from public view, when other defendants have not.

Self Serving Article

Triaging Family Court Services: The Connecticut Judicial Branch’s Family Civil Intake Screen was written by Peter Salem, Debra Kulak and Robin M. Deutsch***

The authors established, then ran Connecticut Family Court services agencies.

They wrote, “Connecticut’s family court service agencies have long been acknowledged as innovators and leaders in dispute resolution processes and in addressing the complex challenges of families involved in parenting disputes.”

Did no one writing or reading that title see how self-serving it is?

Did no one notice how inappropriate and laughable the phrase “Triaging Family Court Services” is in the context of lawyer-provoked disasters-for-profit?

Miriam-Webster’s definition of triage is:

The sorting of and allocation of treatment to patients, and especially battle and disaster victims, according to a system of priorities designed to maximize the number of survivors. The sorting of patients (as in an emergency room) according to the urgency of their need for care. The assigning of priority order to projects on the basis of where funds and other resources can be best used, are most needed, or are most likely to achieve success.

Real-life medical providers who are proven to be as incompetent and criminal as Connecticut family court officers and providers lose their medical licenses.

Moreno

Where was the accountability for all involved in the CT custody case of the little boy thrown off the bridge by his father in Middletown?

Tony Moreno decided to throw his seven month old son off a bridge, then jump off himself.

After throwing his son to his death, Moreno thought better of ending his own life. He is now serving 70 years in prison.

The lad was killed about a month after Judge Barry Pinkus declined to sign a restraining order, alleging the child was in danger of imminent harm by his violent and unstable father.

Dulos

Where was the accountability for the disastrous (very profitable, though) Dulos case?

Fotis underwent two court appointed psychological evaluations after his wife filed for divorce in 2017 and was deemed a “gregarious and confident person” with no psychopathic tendencies, according to motions filed in the custody dispute.

Fotis Dulos met with Dr. Stephen Herman, a court-appointed psychiatrist, with an office in New York City, 14 times over two years. Herman’s evaluations determined Fotis showed no elevations of several mental health concerns, including mania and paranoia.

Now that it’s too late, we see Mr. Dulos was unfaithful, cruel, calculating, homicidal and suicidal.

Did the DOJ in New York or Connecticut ever investigate Dr. Herman for medical fraud or negligence in family court cases? If not, why not? Is he above the law?

Michelle Troconis and her boyfriend Fotis Dulos. Dulos committed suicide after being charged with the murder of his wife Jennifer. Troconis was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, hindering prosecution, and evidence tampering. Her trial has yet to begin in Stamford CT courts.

There is no “triaging” in Connecticut family courts.

There’s simply a small group of horrible family court judges, lawyers, employees and vendors who have been racketeering across state lines for decades. They’re not “triaging”. They’re racketeering.

We usually don’t force victims of battles and survivors of disasters into purposely adversarial hospitals. We don’t hold survivors in contempt for late appointments.

Patients in urgent need of care usually receive the care they need from honest, well-meaning providers.

Any assigning of priority order case managers do in family court is usually on the basis of where family funds and other resources can be best exploited.

Someone needs to arrest those family court criminals.

Who can?

The New Haven, Connecticut FBI office announced a huge “public corruption investigation” in 2015. No word about what they found in family courts — just a rumor that they found so much corruption, so many people involved, and Connecticut courts were “too big to fail”.

A few judges stepped down from the bench, but no arrests were made. The corruption is untouchable, as long as no one does anything about it.