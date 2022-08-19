DOS Manual Lesson 9 Fear and Obedience Until Death

Opening comments by Frank

I know many of you are impatient. You want to rush your lessons. But it takes time to become a collateralized DOS slave.

We have been through eight lessons, and I know some of you are anxious to be branded with a symbol of the four elements. But you are not ready yet.

Today’s lesson is #9 – Principle of the Vow

Beginning of Lesson #9 of the DOS Manual

By Grand Master Keith Alan Raniere

What is the principle of the vow? What is the importance of the vow?

It’s their first true principle. It’s collateralized.

It has a deep conscience behind it, because they are worried about the collateral. It is a conscience of fear. It is not the highest, but ultimately, they should be able to make a vow, and it should be so distasteful to break the vow that they’d rather die than break their vow.

And that’s a vow for everything. That’s a principle.

So the vow starts off like a child with training wheels.

This very physical manifestation of the vow, with the brand, with all this stuff, that really might be the first and only thing that represents forever, until your last breath.

It is collateralized on an ongoing basis. More collateral is put into this thing, so we have an example from which to build all other things.

It is the strongest framework of all. And there’s the principle of the vow, the importance of the vow itself.

PRACTICES

Contemplate on the following:

1. Why is the vow your highest principle?

2. What does it represent to you?

3. How is the vow related to your loved ones?

4. How is the vow related to all the things you cherish?

5. How is the vow related to all of your highest values?

6. How does the vow encompass the most noble expression of all of these things?

End of Lesson #9

Begin Frank’s commentary

By Frank Parlato

Keith Raniere tells it like it is. By lesson #9, the slave is deeply in. Now the real secrets are told.

Raniere begins by asking two questions.

What is the principle of the vow?

What is the importance of the vow?

He says the vow is the slave’s “first true principle.”

Using the words “first true,” he implies everything else is not true. Being a slave is the first [and only] truest true thing in an empowered slave woman’s life.

Then Raniere says the best thing of all.

The importance of the vow.

“It’s collateralized.”

Raniere explains for the first time that the collateral is meant to keep the slave women in fear.

Listen to his words.

The Vow “has a deep conscience behind it because they [the slaves] are worried about the collateral. It is a conscience of fear.”

Fear my ladies. You must be afraid he will release your collateral. This is the importance of the vow.

But he offers hope. You fear he may release your collateral, but he provides a higher platform.

Death.

A slave is not to question why. A slave is to find it so distasteful not to obey that she would die. She will go from dread to a deadly state of obedience.

The fear of having collateral released is not the ultimate step.”It is not the highest, but ultimately,” Raniere says, “they [the slave] should be able to make a vow, and it should be so distasteful to break the vow that they’d rather die than break their vow.”

Using fear to force obedience, he teaches them to obey perfectly. They will train their mind that death is preferable to disobeying Grandmaster Raniere.

By the way, the vow means to obey your master, and hence Raniere, the grand master.

Every woman in DOS is under his command. Either directly or through his First Line.

Raniere explains that the vow of obedience is everything.

“And that’s a vow for everything. That’s a principle.”

He then explains that fear-based obedience is the beginning. It is “like a child with training wheels.”

But it is permanent. He is not letting slaves off their bicycles. He is empowering them. Those training wheels include “the brand, with all this stuff.”

But it is forever. And nothing else is forever in this world for these empowered slaves.

Raniere writes, “That really might be the first and only thing that represents forever, until your last breath.”

And that last breath might come sooner rather than later.

The Grandmaster initiated you into the secrets of collateral.

Collateral is to help you keep your word until your last breath, and until you prefer to die rather than break your vow.

Last breath = collateral

Raniere wrote, a slave “is collateralized on an ongoing basis. More [and more] collateral is put into this thing, so we have an example from which to build all other things.”

Yes, Raniere will build on the slave’s fear of collateral being released, destroying herself and others. Hopefully, she will die rather than have it released.

Collateral “is the strongest framework of all. And there’s the principle of the vow, the importance of the vow itself.”

Held together with fear.

Now let us look at the “PRACTICES.”

They are easy enough. No action is required. Just contemplation. Contemplate… just contemplate…. deeply contemplate… on the following:

1. Why is the vow your highest principle?

In the beginning, because he has collateral on you, you obey. It is a negative highest principle. For instance, if you were in a dangerous neighborhood, your highest principle might be to take steps not to get robbed or mugged.

Later on, you go beyond to the point where you would rather die than disobey.

First, you are afraid, so you obey. Then you would rather die than disobey.

2. What does it represent to you?

It represents fear and death.

3. How is the vow related to your loved ones?

This is easy and wisely placed in a lesson where the collateral is emphasized.

Raniere wants to remind the slaves that releasing collateral will devastate the slave’s loved ones.

The slave probably gave ongoing collateral that would destroy every part of her life, including that which will ruin loved ones either directly or indirectly,

This is to help lead the slave to death – in body, mind, and spirit. Loved ones are not as important as the vow.

When loved ones are unimportant, death is welcome, and the slave is ready for higher levels of obedience.

4. How is the vow related to all the things you cherish?

At first, it is related, because collateral can destroy everything you cherish. But, in time, the only thing you will cherish is obedience to Raniere and death.

5. How is the vow related to all of your highest values?

Same as above. You must fear the destruction of your highest values via the release of collateral until you realize your highest value is to obey Raniere and/or die.

6. How does the vow encompass the most noble expression of all of these things?

Only by fear can we surpass the slave’s most noble expression. Until the day dawns when the slave only wishes to express obedience to Raniere unto death.

Unto death.

They just did not understand this beautiful man who wanted death for his slaves as a form of empowerment. And the vicious ones put him in prison.

