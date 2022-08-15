Kevin: Feel My Pain – I Am a Fake NXIVM Victim

Kevin may not be the most popular guy on Frank Report but he does have an opinion. Let’s hear it.

By Kevin

I have a confession. I’ve been running an illegal pyramid scheme, similar to NXIVM, but without the sex and cold showers and paddles and other stuff.

But I have a plan. I’m going to go to the media, break the whole story open, and expose the evils of the organization. You see, it was my low-ranking, unpaid sales assistant who was behind it all!

Yes, she’s the one you want. I’m just the victim. Feel my pain. Feed me with adoration and attention. Love me! Love my spouse, love our upscale Vancouver home that we can easily afford even though our TV show isn’t paying us anything (wink wink…what a bunch of marks…).

I’ll start with a book, then move on to a nine-part documentary on a big cable station. Then a civil lawsuit against the organization I ran to include defendants who worked for my group but had no power or executive authority. Who were never paid. Who actually lost money, and who I, as an owner, actually made money off of.

Oh, and getting off the hook and escaping prosecution and accountability, that’s not enough. I’ll need a season 2 and then 10 more seasons. Do you want to know a secret? I hope the people I recruited into this, I hope they stay in and stay loyal because then the gravy train keeps on trucking for me.

If they recovered, healed, moved on with their lives, found love, and never had anything to do with this again, gasp, I might have to do something else.

Throw in a free mug and a story about my associate’s spouse sleeping on the hard floor as punishment for forgetting to put the ice cream back in the freezer.

This is literally what is happening and what most of you are supporting.

I’m not a lawyer, but I’ve never heard of a legal case where a business owner/manager/executive sued low ranking people in that business for things that the business itself had them do.

It doesn’t excuse the criminal behavior of the low-ranking person if they committed a crime. Still, it doesn’t make the organization’s proprietor a victim.

Am I getting on your nerves yet?

Does it bother you that “good guys vs bad guys” is a bogus narrative and that many of your beloved “good guys” were just as quick to blow the creep as everyone else?

MK10ART

Does it bother you that this guy had a reputation for hurting underage girls dating back to the 1980s, before many of us were born, and that no one did anything about it?..

But a couple of actresses freak out when they realize the guy they thought they were conning was actually conning them, and then, and only then, does the music stop.

That’s the story.

That India’s life has value, that Sarah’s life has value.

Still, the lives of the women and girls who either shot themselves or drowned, or God knows what else, their lives meant nothing to the authorities or the press, because they weren’t rich or famous or Vogue material.

And if their lives had counted, not a single thing that everyone on this site bickers about, myself included, would have ever happened.

NYS is a trash state. The police, the schools, the bureaucrats, the people with inherited money and inherited occupations, who were all born on third, and act like they hit a grand slam every time they make contact with the ball are the worst of the worst.

And it’s off limits for discussion as if KR exists independently of the state he grew up in and isn’t a picture-perfect representation of that state.

This blog reported that daddy Gillibrand was an NXIVM lobbyist who married his cousin to keep her away from KR? If this was a hillbilly family in a red state, everyone in the country would know about it and ridicule that backward family. But hey, it’s New York, and they have class, so off limits!

So nice of NYS royalty to let the guy run wild until a pair of the right kind of people got hurt.