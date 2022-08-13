Frank’s introduction

No, I did not make this up.

Lesson #8 is straight from Grandmaster Keith Raniere’s endless fount of wisdom. And it is the best lesson in word salad I have ever read.

Of course, that is not his purpose. There is a deep meaning far beyond my carping criticism of the style. There is something called Raniere-deep.

The lesson is number #8. The content is from the glorious DOS manual.

DOS invites all women to become slaves in this all-female – except for one male- sorority. You will empower yourself by being a slave to a man, one Keith Alan Raniere.

End of my introduction; beginning of DOS Manual Lesson #8

Lesson 8 – Principle of Forming Principles

What does it mean to live a principled life?

One of the greatest principles of all is the principle of all principles.

There’s the principle of forming principles, and some people don’t understand that principle.

It’s not even important to them to understand what the principle is behind something. They go and they do different acts, and they don’t think, “How does this affect love? How does this affect human compassion? How does this affect the nature of what it is to be a woman? How does it affect..?”

All of these different things. They haven’t embodied the principle in terms of thinking in

principle.

But what is the greatest guiding principle in the external world that ultimately becomes internalized so that we understand all other principles and we can live a principled life?

It’s the Vow. That’s why someone takes the Vow.

PRACTICE

Identify the most important principle you want to live by. Throughout your day, contemplate on how every decision affects this principle. How does it affect your capacity to care? How does it affect the nature of what it is to be a woman? How does this affect human compassion? How does this affect love?

End of Lesson #8 of DOS Manual

Return to Frank’s Commentary



Let us look at this with a sober eye. Let me rewrite Lesson #8 to make it clearer.

Grandmaster asks, “What does it mean to live a principled life?” Simple. Be a principled member of the highly-principled DOS.

Believe in principle, for that is the principle behind the principle of all other principles.

The principle of forming principles, and the principle behind the principle of forming principles, is to form principles with principles that make it a principle that the need to understand the principle, and the principle behind the principle, as well as the principle behind all principles, which is the principle of forming principles, is the most important principle.

Yet some women don’t understand that principle. How could they understand anything? They aren’t DOS slaves.

It’s not a principle for non-DOS slave women to understand what the principle is behind the principle. Non-slaves do not act on principle. They don’t think, “How does this affect love? How does this affect human compassion? How does this affect the nature of what it is to be a woman? How does it affect being Grandmaster Raniere’s slave?”

They haven’t the principles to principally embody the principle of thinking in principle of principles behind the principle or forming principles.

But Grandmaster Raniere brings all this deliberately incomprehensible unprincipled nonsense to a head with his principle conclusion, expressed in a question and answer presented in a word salad that any new age guru or bogus swami would gobble and appropriate as their own.

Grandmaster Raniere asks, “What is the greatest guiding principle in the external world that ultimately becomes internalized so that we understand all other principles and live a principled life?”

Grandmaster Raniere answers his own question: “It’s the Vow.” DOS. The Vow of being Keith Raniere’s lifelong slave, grand slave, or great grand slave.

That’s why someone takes the Vow.

He got it right.

Will you have the principle to form the principle to understand the principle behind the principle that he wants to enslave you and if he gets the chance, to control and ruin your life – while making you believe it’s all about principle?

His first principle is to enslave you.

Without a leaf of word salad, that is the principle behind DOS.



How highly principled he was when he branded women with his initials while telling his slaves to tell their slaves it was a symbol of the four elements.



To have a principle principled enough to understand the principles behind Grandmaster Raniere’s principle principles, you need to be well nourished on, principally, 800 calories per day.

Here are some of our principle portion-controlled dietary delights:

Fetid Mock-Duck Fritters with a wisp of Delicately Seasoned Banana Pasta

Cornmeal-crusted Shitaki Cubes topped with Siberian Chives and Oatmeal Water

Vegan Kielbasa atop Savory Tomato and Asparagus Fondue on Eritrian Seaweed Pita

Natural Arugula Three Ways tossed with Spiced Amaranth Jerky and Briney Pickled Blueberries

Grass Fed Tofu and Brie served with Clifton Park Chèvre Surprise

Ethically Sourced Vegan Sea Urchin Stew topped with Ethnically Cleansed Organic Parsley, energetically balanced with finely ground Tunisian Limberger Powder