Woman Accused of Attempted Poisoning Defends Against Kim Snyder’s Allegations

Hi Frank The product I sent her was drop shipped directly from Pure Encapsulations and was never in my possession…. I’d suggest if she feels she has proof… let the authorities do their job. The supplement helps the immune system. It’s a shame she has to be this way. Even her mom said she always lies, and it was better to cut communication off with her, which I have done. Kim was not buying it. She wrote to get me to investigate her accusation of attempted murder. I asked Kim about the whereabouts of the canister. She told me investigators at the sheriff’s office had the canister. I asked the names of these investigators. She said she could not disclose their names while the investigation was ongoing. Kim can be persuasive. But I knew she was lying, because I knew Jane. But would Kim get anyone to believe her? Though she knew she was innocent, Jane found the invoice from the vitamin company and sent it to Kim and me. This proved she never had possession of the canister.

I sent the invoice to Kim in a text message and let her know the product was never in my possession. It was sent directly to her.I also said to have her sheriff friend call me with any questions after she shows him the invoice… I told her she was defaming me. I asked her to stop… I asked her why she was acting mad toward those who worked to find out what happened to her sister. We failed, but at least we tried. It wasn’t a nice way to act toward us based on everything we did… I blocked her… dealing with her was too stressful for me due to how she treated people. Her mom suggested I stop talking with her because she always lies, which is why I stopped communicating with her. Now she is mad and attacking me, saying I am trying to harm her. Well, as you can see, Frank, I didn’t have the product at my house.

I began to understand the real issue. Kim was angry with Jane because she did not have time to spend hours on the phone with Kim every day. Kim had 100 theories about her missing sister, who disappeared in 2003. So now, in revenge, Kim would accuse Jane of attempted murder. But Kim kept pressing the issue. Kim was still telling everyone Jane tried to kill her.

Frustrated, Jane wrote to Kim:

You have told many bad lies about me and others trying to help you and your family, Kim, which are harmful. You need to stop these lies, move on to something more productive in your life and stop this harmful behavior toward those who did their best to help you. We reached an end to an investigation of your sister. Others tried and came up with the same results. It’s time to let go and let God take care of the final ending – unless more information comes to light about your sister’s death. Please don’t send me these hate-filled messages again, or I will call your mom.

Of course, Kim did not stop.

Kim recently got a brother; before that, she got an invisible husband. Neither are available to talk. The sheriff is not available to speak either on this attempted poisoning.

Sometime before she accused Jane of poisoning her, Kim accused another innocent woman of actually killing her sister Kris.

Kim gave me false information about this woman. She said there were photos and witnesses.

There was a time when I thought Kim told the truth about her sister. I spent a lot of time chasing false leads. I looked hard at the woman Kim fingered as the murderess.

Kim is a great storyteller. And, after all, who would lie about their own sister’s death?

Kim concocted a complicated story about how an accomplice disposed of the murder gun. Kim said the accomplice took the gun and dropped it in the Pacific Ocean from Canada.

She told me about another accomplice who died in a plane crash. There were enough facts mixed in with lies to make it plausible.

The woman whom she fingered became concerned when I asked her questions.

That is no joke. The sister of a missing woman accuses you of murder. Kim had detailed and involved stories. Kim told everyone the story.

Kim has standing because it was her sister who disappeared 19 years ago after attending an NXIVM class. People will listen to her until they figure her out.

To date, she accused three people of murdering her sister. And four or five accomplices.

She accused Jane of trying to poison her.

Right now, she claims four of her housemates were poisoned. She asked me to help her put the murderer away — whom she has identified.

We know that if you do not do everything she wants of you, she will create ruthless stories about you. But does Kim harbor a deeper, darker secret?

Could she be the tender poisoner?



A commenter named makes an interesting point:

Bangkok weighs in

By Bangkok

Kim;

If Frank phoned you right now —— what could he possibly say that would make everything okay for you?

He has NO NEW LEADS on your sister’s case.

Why do you want him to phone you?

You’ve already told us that you’ve AXED him out of your investigation, remember?

You’ve already told us that you want nothing more to do with Frank, right?

So, why do you keep phoning and emailing him endlessly?

What do you want from Frank?

What can Frank do for you today, right now, which would make you happy?

He’s no longer part of your investigation, remember? So, why would you want anything from him?

Sometimes it’s best for two people to go their own separate ways. This is one of those times, Kim.

I can offer some advice to help you, Kim.

Go into your phone. Find Frank’s number. Delete it. Permanently.

Then delete his email address from your computer. Permanently.

Just forget about Frank. Permanently.

Then, never contact Frank again —- and never think about him ever again.

I promise that you’ll be less angry if you follow these steps.

If not… Maybe contact Tabby for her therapeutic advice.

Bangkok Weighs in Again… on Nice Guy

Bangkok

Nice Guy is a wimpy piece of shit. Man the fuck up, bro. Frank needs to publish this shit to show readers that Kim’s comments aren’t just her having a bad day.

She’s crossed a line, and now her bizarre emails are on display for everyone to see forever, including any ‘judges’ which Kim decides to write in the future.

Finally, the Last Word from Kim

Kim is addressing this to Jane.

Jane

I am NOT sharing MY private life online – because I only met YOU one time- and YOU cut me off- so, NO – I will NOT share MY personal life with anyone online – we have heard too many horror stories of how people – just don’t get it – so never mind.

I have to be circumspect online, and that is why I will NOT say anything else –

MY life is mine – and so I close the chapter on Frank Report & NXIVM – and go under-

Take care –

Kim wrote a second time to reiterate her point about the sudden appearance of an invisible brother.

Jane;

You sort of gave yourself away- hmmm-!!!…

I do NOT wish to discuss MY private life with you or anyone else online- it does NOT concern you, at all. YOU have sort of forgotten – YOU blocked me and told me “YOU didn’t have time any more”. I haven’t heard from you since – so, what makes YOU think I would share MY new family with YOU?

Yes- I was adopted and yes – I have been found – that is ALL I am revealing to anyone – online any way.

I am done commenting here for good-

Have a good day – Kim

So with grace and eclat, Kim Snyder moves on – or at least we hope so.

If we hear anything new on her sister, I will report it. And if Kim continues to accuse people of murder or other crimes, that will also be reported.

Otherwise, hale and farewell, Kim Snyder.

Stay tuned for our next post on the Liars and Crazies of the NXIVM story.