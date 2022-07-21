Hold on to your branding irons, slaves, and Masters. We have more. Lesson #6 from the DOS Manual. These lessons are vital to your well-being, wisdom, and knowledge of how to be a successful slave. Remember the DOS slogan:

We will constantly strive to deliver data-driven Master slave solutions for today’s market-focused MLM Monopolies.

In our last lesson, we learned what all exceptional slaves must consider.

The Greatest Question Ever Asked:

What would Jesus and their Master, or Grandmaster Raniere, do?

Happily, we have Grandmaster’s Christmas 2016 message to help you answer it.

He wrote this to his First Line Slaves on December 25, 2016.

Christmas, as you know, is the birthday of that other spiritual king, Jesus Christ.

August 26 is the birthday of Grandmaster Raniere.

It is sublime that our imperial potentate and worshipful master offered this wisdom on Christmas Day.

GM Raniere’s Christmas message

Your greatest joy is to surrender completely all things, in all ways, without reservation, completely exposed, to your Master and Master’s will.

The best slave derives the highest pleasure from being her Master’s ultimate tool, independent of use: by joyously offering all your decisions to be made or used by your Master, you surrender your life, mind, body, and possessions for unconditional use.

That your Master has your time and labor allows for more production; that your Master has your vote allows for more potency. By recruiting others within your power, you honor and increase your Master’s power.

Always make your Master look good and be powerful and capable.

Intelligently utilize the secrecy of your relationship with your Master to be a confederate and move your Master forward.

After I broke the branding story of DOS, Raniere made a statement on NXIVM.com.

Letter from the Co-Founder

He said in it: I feel it is important to clarify the sorority is not part of NXIVM and that I am not associated with the group. I firmly support one’s right to freedom of expression, so what the sorority or any other social group chooses to do is not our business so long as there is no abuse.

And all the time he was DOS’ grandmaster and founder of DOS.

Slick. Just what Jesus would do.

And Jesus said:

No man, when he hath lighted a candle, covereth it with a vessel, or putteth it under a bed; but setteth it on a candlestick, that they which enter in may see the light. For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.

Now onward brave slaves to Lesson #6.

Lesson 6 – What does it mean to hold something?

What does it mean to hold something? How do you hold something?

REVIEW:

To “hold” is to firmly put it into your decisions.

I can honor something without factoring it into my decisions.

For example, I may have a day where I honor the death of a loved one and am lying around in bed. I’m laying in bed thinking about this loved one, but is that what they would have wanted?

Is that action honoring them?

I’m honoring the idea of them, but to “hold” it is also to make it into something that you’re incorporating. The word “hold” symbolizes taking It as you or yours. To “hold” is not just “honor” from afar, but to take personally and with the deepest love.

To “honor” is to understand, note, and have there in your decisions. To “hold” is to make sure it’s a matter of focus, of putting it into all your decisions.

If you truly learn to honor something, you do hold it. Those two words have a certain repetition, but you must understand both aspects of the deeper thing.

Keith Raniere honored the death of Pam Cafritz by coming back from Mexico. He spent the anniversary of her death at their house, 21 Oregon Trail. He honored her, and if the rumors were true, he also did his best to “hold” her.

He froze her body, or at least her head, through cryogenics.

PRACTICES

At the end of each day, reflect on how you spent your time and where you were successful/unsuccessful in Holding and Honoring your Master that day. Contemplate the failures and set a plan to heal the transgressions committed the following day. Make sure you understand clearly how every decision you make upholds your highest commitment, and seek to improve this daily. Choose a practice of self-restraint/abstinence in honor of your Master. Hold this practice in all circumstances and situations to continue strengthening your honor, love, and commitment to your highest values and commitments.

Might I recommend the abstinence of all sexual thoughts not directed toward Grandmaster Raniere as an act of restraint?

And for a proactive act, assign all your good looking slaves to seduce Grandmaster Raniere. Just send them the picture below and let their imaginations run wild.

That’s what Jesus would do, be assured of that.

