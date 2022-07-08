MK10ART Blasts Them– Artist Has Unkind Words for Dossier Women

Click her to read the DOS Mission Statement

The NXIVM cult is alive, well, and attempting to thrive. It is impressive that they continue with their group in the face of mockery and trolling after their secret sex cult exposure.

In the 30-minute group chat video, they deny being brainwashed. Rick Allen Ross advises loved ones never accuse a cult member of being brainwashed, as that immediately shuts them down. But brainwashed they appear.

The video was a long, drawn-out, slavish, gushing over their DOS mission statement. They claim a woman wrote it. If so, it was probably Nicki Clyne, which would explain why they praised it on high (Nicki is ostensibly the leader of the pack).

The women sound sleep-deprived, starved, and faint.

Below are some lowlights:

11:17

DOS slave Linda Chung says women need to build character.

In her opinion? Hate to break it to her, but her grandmaster Keith Raniere, serving several decades in prison for his crimes, came up with that.

Linda Chung:

In my opinion, a lot of the character. That’s required to actually change the world. Anyone who’s going out there and changing the world in any shape or form you know requires character, because it requires consistency. It requires doing something that you don’t feel like doing, because it’s the right thing to do.

15:00

DOS slave Michele Salzman says the writer of the mission statement was not someone who was “abused and abusing other people.”

Reading a formal mission statement proves the writer, probably Nicki, could never have abused or been abused?

Based on what? The lack of blood stains? Or the phrase “I will paddle you and brand you with a cauterizing pen?”

Michele Hatchette said:

Understand that a group of women wrote this, why they wrote it, and when they wrote it… like you have to ask yourself why?… It’s such a beautiful statement that I would imagine, I would hope, that people would at least scratch their heads, because these are not the words of people who are being told what to say. These are not the words of people who were abused and abusing other people. It is so eloquent, so beautiful, and so strong.

15:28

DOS slave Sahajo Heartel slips up and mentions ‘Keith’ as in Raniere, the grandmaster, but quickly diverts the rest of her monologue.

If I took it out of the context of the women’s group, or even Keith or any of these things, if I just read that within itself, I would imagine it would resonate with many people.

15:40

A comment perplexes DOS slave Sahajo from someone calling their mission statement “beyond idiotic.” She claims the mission statement is so rich and powerful that others simply cannot understand it.

Sahajo:

One of the comments, I think it was on Facebook or something, was like this is beyond the idiotic. Okay wait, what exactly is beyond the idiotic? The mission statement is beyond idiotic that we want the things stated in there? To a certain extent, the mission statement is so rich and powerful that, I think, for many people, maybe it’s not even understandable.

16:30

In a rare bought of honesty, Nicki admits she can see why others consider it idiotic to write a mission statement for a sex cult. But she blames HBO for filling people’s heads with misinformation.

I can see how it would seem idiotic for us to release a mission statement for a sex trafficking organization. Like that is idiotic. But that’s the thing. People don’t

question their base assumptions. They assume they know because it was on HBO. Because you know there was a trial. They probably haven’t read the transcripts. They think they have the correct assumption, and then they filter and judge everything through that filter.

22:35

Nicki suggests they should choreograph and do a dance video with the Britney Spears song, “I’m a Slave for You.” The burning question is if they will show their brands? That could go viral.

Nicki:

I think we should choreograph and dance to it, though. I’m just saying what I think is true…. I remember the video. She was in a bikini, and there might have been snakes… There’s no place in the world right now for a woman who wants to take responsibility.

It’s like people don’t understand us. They don’t.

They have some elements of things that we were doing and the only way for them to make sense of it is to be like “they were being entrapped and had no choice, and it was abusive control” and all this stuff….Because it’s like, yeah, why would you call each other masters and slaves if you weren’t like whipping each other and stuff like that? It’s not like that.