Fay Ray: Raniere Didn’t Cry Foul Till Gullible Dead-Ender Came Six Months Later

June 28, 2022
Fay Ray decided not to waste more time responding to the “Dead Enders.” The supporters of Keith Raniere created enough mayhem. But she couldn’t resist.

The photo above is the US Courthouse in Brooklyn where Keith Raniere was convicted and sentenced.  Raniere’s attorneys argued against giving the 60-year-old Raniere a life sentence. Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis evidently moved, chose to go easy on him, sentencing Raniere to 120 years in prison plus five years probation.  The lady in front is Susan Dones. She spoke at Raniere’s sentencing urging the judge to lock Raniere up in a cage and throw away the key.

By Fay Ray

Simple Logic

When the FBI discovered digital photos of Camila on his hard drive, Keith Raniere’s lawyers could have asked the judge to grant them a continuance of the trial to have the files forensically examined.

They didn’t do that because Raniere wanted his speedy trial. As always, Raniere felt he could win. He was always winning in his head.

The FBI photo of the hard drive where they found 22 digital pictures of Camila with dates of November 2, 2005 and November 24, 2005. Camila was 15.

If you noticed, Raniere didn’t think twice about the photos until Suneel said something about them to Raniere after the trial was over. Isn’t that interesting?

Raniere didn’t say a word to his lawyer when the FBI discovered them on his hard drive.

He did not say, “I never took any photos of that girl when she was 15. Those are not photos from when she was underage, and you better do what you can to prove it! Delay this damn trial. Hire the best forensic experts and figure this out. Someone has tampered with those photos!”

Keith Raniere

Nope, he didn’t now, did he? Is that odd?

He couldn’t say anything because he knew he had taken the photos. He knew they were in his Love Shack along with other photos of NXIVM women.

8 Hale [photo Albany Times Union] Keith Raniere’s love shack.

Sauna

Hot tub at 8 Hale

Cozy loft bed.

Keith Raniere at 8 Hale Drive in his library.

8 Hale – oops –there is the hard drive in plain sight – with the blue light.

The photos might have been password-protected, and someone either hacked the password or gave it to the FBI.

Hmm… Who could have worked in his Executive Library that knew where they were?

Raniere never seems to take in reality.

He has a history of constantly losing when it comes to legal cases. Maybe because he doesn’t have to come up with the money to pay for his legal defense fund, and it’s just a big game for him.

The only downside to this game is that he’s stuck in prison.

When you think about it, some things are not that different for him.

USP Tucson. As pictured by the BOP, it looks rather inviting, Yet Keith Raniere is waging war with the federal government to leave this place.

He is still being taken care of.

His food appears. His clothes are being provided.

Money gets put into his commissary fund.

He still has to work.

NXIVM leaders always told the lower ranks how hard Keith works.  He was always working “so hard” to improve their lives by creating a better curriculum and working for the community’s welfare at camp NXIVM.

Prison duties have to be much easier.

According to reports, he works in the kitchen and in custodial maintenance.

One of his NXIVM followers said he once made as much as $100,000 per hour as a coach.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Raniere, like other inmates, makes between 12 – 40 cents per hour.

Keith Raniere reportedly has landed a coveted position at USP Tucson as a food service worker. He divides his time in sanitation, receiving, handling, storing, and refrigerating.
A new dish is on the USP Tucson menu. Some call it Raniere loaf.  Others call it Raniere Bull or just plain Raniere. It is unclear if you eat it or listen to it. It sometimes comes with a tossed word salad.  

Today, he doesn’t have as many followers, true. No one bows to him or calls him Vanguard. No late-night volleyball, no more dancing girls, or flashlight games like he had at MDC.

Branding could still happen behind these gates at the United States Penitentiary, Tucson.

Keith Raniere resides behind the fences at USP Tucson.
Keith Raniere behind bars
Keith Raniere is currently incarcerated at USP Tucson. Per the terms of his sentence, he’ll be there for the next 98 years.

The BOP built USP Tucson as a maximum-security prison for sex offenders.

USP Tucson is one of several federal prisons that offers a Sex Offender Management Program (SOMP) and therefore has a higher proportion of sex offenders in its population. Having more sex offenders at SOMP facilities ensures inmates feel safe about participating in treatment. It also suggests recruits might be more susceptible to learning how to be badass from Raniere.

Raniere could still have a sex cult following inside those prison walls. But who will he give seduction assignments to?

We won’t go there.

Based on the reports of all the disappointed women in his harem, he was having issues getting and keeping it up any way his last few years in NXIVM.

What happens in prison, we’re going to let stay in prison.

As far as the deadheads saying they felt afraid to testify for Raniere, that is pure BS.

Raniere’s lawyers would have been all over that with witness tampering if the DOJ had tried to stop his witnesses from testifying for Raniere. There are laws to prevent such behavior.

It’s easy to come out three years later and say I would of, could of, should of, if only the DOJ…..

 

Archives