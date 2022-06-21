Sources: Tully to Designate Suneel as Paralegal – Battle With BOP Over? Suneel Issues Statement to Times Union

June 21, 2022
Tully wrote a book about prosecutors and judges in California railroading innocent people into prison.
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail
The battle between the BOP and Keith Raniere may be over. The battle was waged for Raniere to speak with Suneel Chakravorty, who is his power of attorney. Sources tell FR that attorney Joseph Tully designated Chakravorty as his paralegal. Paralegal’s can act in an attorney’s stead.

This comes in the nick of time. Raniere plans to file a pro see Rule 33 motion by midnight tomorrow. Chakravorty has been field marshaling experts and persons with new evidence.

Joseph Tully

Though Raniere will be filing pro see, Tully remains his attorney. Unlike other attorneys Raniere retained in the past, Tully knows prosecutors. He knows the power imbalance between the prosecutor and the average defendant. And power corrupts. He is used to challenging the government and the police and winning acquittals.

Tully, who practices in California, has frequently attacked the one-sided system stacked against defendants. He has written a book on government collusion.

Tully has made it evident he believes the FBI tampered with evidence to convict Raniere. He is competent in explaining it. He understands the technical and process issues at the heart of the Rule 33 motion.

Not at War With the Government

According to the BOP:

In early May 2022, the USP-Tucson Special Investigative Services (SIS) Department was monitoring telephone calls between [Raniere] and Chakravorty in
which they spoke about being “at war” with the federal government with “no holds barred.”

Even more concerning to the SIS was Plaintiff asking Mr. Chakravorty about the quality of the recordings and stating that he had many recordings.

Chakravorty shared with FR transcripts of the conversations. Raniere, not Chakravorty, uttered the word “war” and “no holds barred.” It came at the end of a conversation where they discussed their allegations of FBI tampering. Raniere spoke of a war of words, litigation and public relations.
 

Suneel Chakravorty [Picture above] released this statement to FR and the Albany Times Union. 

Chakravorty Statement:

Keith Raniere and I have had hundreds of phone calls and most of those calls were about how your federal law enforcement agency tampered with evidence. They cheated the jury. But you didn’t see any of those conversations quoted.

They wouldn’t want those published because they show a blueprint of how the government tampered. So yes, it is a war. It’s a fight for justice.

It’s a legal war, a war in the media and for understanding.

We’re fighting to prevent this from happening in other cases and it probably does.

Everybody has forgotten that the real issue here is whether the government can tamper with evidence even against a man who is well-hated. This whole “war” nonsense and selectively quoting is a great red herring. The real question is, did the government tamper with evidence or not?

Obviously, we are conducting a legal war. It is a battle waged with the pen and the court filing, and the government knows it.

I defy the government to release the transcripts of all our calls.

Then you could see it in context, but they won’t do that because it would probably prove to the world that tampering occurred.

Keep in mind also that they say this is some dangerous thing but it is an interesting coincidence that two days after we filed the Rule 33, they cut off our communication.

Ask them for all the tapes and publish them all. I dare the BOP to not just selectively pick a word or two here like ‘war.’ I mean, you’d think you’d have more than just the word ‘war’ and ‘no holds barred’ – four words. They selectively pruned four words out of hundreds of conversations. That’s the best they could come up with.

Keith Raniere and I want a peaceful resolution to the government corruption. We want them to stop planting evidence and doing foul deeds just because they can.

Cut Off?

Lt. Anrthony Gallion of USP Tucson said of the action taken by BOP.

On May 3, 2022, as a result of the SIS Department’s findings and in consultation with the BOP’s Counter-Terrorism Unit, the USP-Tucson Warden imposed limitations on Plaintiff’s contact list, limiting Plaintiff to 10 active contacts, not including counsel, and all contacts were removed from Plaintiff’s list except Marianna Fernandez and 9 verified attorneys.

FR  learned the 10 contacts are:

Mariana and Keith Raniere with their son in 2017.

Marianna Fernandez – the mother of his youngest son and nine of his former attorneys.

Marc Agnifilo
Jennifer Bon Jean
Paul Derohanesian
Teny Geragos
Jacob Kaplan
Howard Leader
Jeffrey Lichtman
Danielle Smith
Michael Sullivan

The list of nine attorneys are all former attorneys. Raniere can speak with his current team of attorneys which includes Tully and others.

Correcting One Mistake

Some think Judge Garaufis barred Raniere from seeing NXIVM members while in prison. This is untrue. His bar to spending time with NXIVM folks begins when he completes his sentence in June 27, 2120 – 99 years from now.  Raniere will be 160 years old.  And ripe for his 161st birthday at Lake George at Vanguard Week.
 
The BOP admitted he is not judicially barred during his incarceration. It is a matter of BOP discretion.
 
“The SIS Department may determine whether any requested individuals are affiliated with NXIVM, ESP, DOS or any other NXIVM-affiliated organizations, as prohibited by the special conditions of supervised release in the Judgment.
 
If it is dangerous for Plaintiff to have access to particular individuals once released, it is also a security risk to allow Plaintiff to have access to these same individuals while incarcerated.”
 
When the Feds release Raniere in slightly lees than a century, he will be on probation for five years. Then he may not meet anyone from Executive Success Programs, Nxivm, or DOS. He cannot go where they meet.
 
Can you imagine the irony of that? He invented the tech and he cannot even get tribute or attend Vanguard Week. 
 
Instead Raniere will register as a sex offender . He cannot associate with children under 18. He cannot view pornography. Or communicate with anyone who advocates for sexual abuse of children. 

No More Donuts or Dancers

Chakravorty told FR he would not bring coffee, donuts, or dancing girls to USP Tucson.

Keith Alan Raniere is currently assigned to the USP Tucson, a maximum security prison, which houses a majority of inmates who are convicted sex offenders.

As for dancing girls, prisoners wouldn’t be able to see them from inside the prison at Tucson. MDC overlooked the street. UPS Tucson is set back with high fences around it. Even if they could see the women, it might be advisable to pass on the notion. Seventy percent of USP Tucson’s prison population are sex offenders. Therefore, it would not be a suitable plan to taunt them.

USP Tucson is a max-security prison meant to be safe for sex offenders. The need arose because in high-security prisons, sex offenders are in danger.
Inmates target sex offenders for violence and abuse.

Tampering

The FBI tampering investigation started when Chakravorty met with Raniere after the trial. Chakravorty said he thought FBI Forensic Examiner Brian Booth lied about EXIF data.

He said Booth “misrepresented the reliability of the digital evidence” presented at trial.

They began to meet and speak by phone. They found evidence they believe proves the FBI tampered with evidence.

In January 2021, Chakravorty signed a Power of Attorney contract with Raniere. Chakravorty retained experts to analyze the information and findings of government experts. His role evolved into paralegal and manager of the legal team.

Chakravorty coordinates the tampering investigation. Raniere claims it is essential to attack his conviction. This is a matter of consequence for Raniere.

Meanwhile, there is no reason why the good folks at USP Tucson and Keith Raniere can’t be friends. After all, they will be together for the next 99 years – unless his appeal or Rule 33 motion succeeds. If it is true, if the FBI tampered, it is a matter of consequence for the public too..

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us! (Email & username are optional)

Frank Parlato

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” In addition, he was credited in the Starz docuseries 'Seduced' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premieres on May 22, 2022.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Parlato,_Jr.

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com

Archives