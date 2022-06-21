Sources: Tully to Designate Suneel as Paralegal – Battle With BOP Over? Suneel Issues Statement to Times Union

This comes in the nick of time. Raniere plans to file a pro see Rule 33 motion by midnight tomorrow. Chakravorty has been field marshaling experts and persons with new evidence.
Though Raniere will be filing pro see, Tully remains his attorney. Unlike other attorneys Raniere retained in the past, Tully knows prosecutors. He knows the power imbalance between the prosecutor and the average defendant. And power corrupts. He is used to challenging the government and the police and winning acquittals.
Tully, who practices in California, has frequently attacked the one-sided system stacked against defendants. He has written a book on government collusion.
Tully has made it evident he believes the FBI tampered with evidence to convict Raniere. He is competent in explaining it. He understands the technical and process issues at the heart of the Rule 33 motion.
Not at War With the Government
According to the BOP:
In early May 2022, the USP-Tucson Special Investigative Services (SIS) Department was monitoring telephone calls between [Raniere] and Chakravorty in
which they spoke about being “at war” with the federal government with “no holds barred.”
Even more concerning to the SIS was Plaintiff asking Mr. Chakravorty about the quality of the recordings and stating that he had many recordings.
Suneel Chakravorty [Picture above] released this statement to FR and the Albany Times Union.
Chakravorty Statement:
Keith Raniere and I have had hundreds of phone calls and most of those calls were about how your federal law enforcement agency tampered with evidence. They cheated the jury. But you didn’t see any of those conversations quoted.
They wouldn’t want those published because they show a blueprint of how the government tampered. So yes, it is a war. It’s a fight for justice.
It’s a legal war, a war in the media and for understanding.
We’re fighting to prevent this from happening in other cases and it probably does.
Everybody has forgotten that the real issue here is whether the government can tamper with evidence even against a man who is well-hated. This whole “war” nonsense and selectively quoting is a great red herring. The real question is, did the government tamper with evidence or not?
Obviously, we are conducting a legal war. It is a battle waged with the pen and the court filing, and the government knows it.
I defy the government to release the transcripts of all our calls.
Then you could see it in context, but they won’t do that because it would probably prove to the world that tampering occurred.
Keep in mind also that they say this is some dangerous thing but it is an interesting coincidence that two days after we filed the Rule 33, they cut off our communication.
Ask them for all the tapes and publish them all. I dare the BOP to not just selectively pick a word or two here like ‘war.’ I mean, you’d think you’d have more than just the word ‘war’ and ‘no holds barred’ – four words. They selectively pruned four words out of hundreds of conversations. That’s the best they could come up with.
Keith Raniere and I want a peaceful resolution to the government corruption. We want them to stop planting evidence and doing foul deeds just because they can.
Cut Off?
Lt. Anrthony Gallion of USP Tucson said of the action taken by BOP.
On May 3, 2022, as a result of the SIS Department’s findings and in consultation with the BOP’s Counter-Terrorism Unit, the USP-Tucson Warden imposed limitations on Plaintiff’s contact list, limiting Plaintiff to 10 active contacts, not including counsel, and all contacts were removed from Plaintiff’s list except Marianna Fernandez and 9 verified attorneys.
FR learned the 10 contacts are:
Marianna Fernandez – the mother of his youngest son and nine of his former attorneys.
Marc Agnifilo
Jennifer Bon Jean
Paul Derohanesian
Teny Geragos
Jacob Kaplan
Howard Leader
Jeffrey Lichtman
Danielle Smith
Michael Sullivan
Correcting One Mistake
“The SIS Department may determine whether any requested individuals are affiliated with NXIVM, ESP, DOS or any other NXIVM-affiliated organizations, as prohibited by the special conditions of supervised release in the Judgment.
If it is dangerous for Plaintiff to have access to particular individuals once released, it is also a security risk to allow Plaintiff to have access to these same individuals while incarcerated.”
No More Donuts or Dancers
Chakravorty told FR he would not bring coffee, donuts, or dancing girls to USP Tucson.
As for dancing girls, prisoners wouldn’t be able to see them from inside the prison at Tucson. MDC overlooked the street. UPS Tucson is set back with high fences around it. Even if they could see the women, it might be advisable to pass on the notion. Seventy percent of USP Tucson’s prison population are sex offenders. Therefore, it would not be a suitable plan to taunt them.
USP Tucson is a max-security prison meant to be safe for sex offenders. The need arose because in high-security prisons, sex offenders are in danger.
Inmates target sex offenders for violence and abuse.
Tampering
The FBI tampering investigation started when Chakravorty met with Raniere after the trial. Chakravorty said he thought FBI Forensic Examiner Brian Booth lied about EXIF data.
He said Booth “misrepresented the reliability of the digital evidence” presented at trial.
They began to meet and speak by phone. They found evidence they believe proves the FBI tampered with evidence.
In January 2021, Chakravorty signed a Power of Attorney contract with Raniere. Chakravorty retained experts to analyze the information and findings of government experts. His role evolved into paralegal and manager of the legal team.
Chakravorty coordinates the tampering investigation. Raniere claims it is essential to attack his conviction. This is a matter of consequence for Raniere.
Meanwhile, there is no reason why the good folks at USP Tucson and Keith Raniere can’t be friends. After all, they will be together for the next 99 years – unless his appeal or Rule 33 motion succeeds. If it is true, if the FBI tampered, it is a matter of consequence for the public too..
