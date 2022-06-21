Sources: Tully to Designate Suneel as Paralegal – Battle With BOP Over? Suneel Issues Statement to Times Union

The battle between the BOP and Keith Raniere may be over. The battle was waged for Raniere to speak with Suneel Chakravorty, who is his power of attorney. Sources tell FR that attorney Joseph Tully designated Chakravorty as his paralegal. Paralegal’s can act in an attorney’s stead.

Tully has made it evident he believes the FBI tampered with evidence to convict Raniere. He is competent in explaining it. He understands the technical and process issues at the heart of the Rule 33 motion.

Tully, who practices in California, has frequently attacked the one-sided system stacked against defendants. He has written a book on government collusion.

Though Raniere will be filing pro see, Tully remains his attorney. Unlike other attorneys Raniere retained in the past, Tully knows prosecutors. He knows the power imbalance between the prosecutor and the average defendant. And power corrupts. He is used to challenging the government and the police and winning acquittals.

This comes in the nick of time. Raniere plans to file a pro see Rule 33 motion by midnight tomorrow. Chakravorty has been field marshaling experts and persons with new evidence.

According to the BOP:

Even more concerning to the SIS was Plaintiff asking Mr. Chakravorty about the quality of the recordings and stating that he had many recordings.

In early May 2022, the USP-Tucson Special Investigative Services (SIS) Department was monitoring telephone calls between [Raniere] and Chakravorty in which they spoke about being “at war” with the federal government with “no holds barred.”

Chakravorty shared with FR transcripts of the conversations. R aniere, not Chakravorty, uttered the word “war” and “no holds barred.” It came at the end of a conversation where they discussed their allegations of FBI tampering. Raniere spoke of a war of words, litigation and public relations.

Suneel Chakravorty [Picture above] released this statement to FR and the Albany Times Union.

Keith Raniere and I have had hundreds of phone calls and most of those calls were about how your federal law enforcement agency tampered with evidence. They cheated the jury. But you didn’t see any of those conversations quoted.

They wouldn’t want those published because they show a blueprint of how the government tampered. So yes, it is a war. It’s a fight for justice.

It’s a legal war, a war in the media and for understanding.

We’re fighting to prevent this from happening in other cases and it probably does.

Everybody has forgotten that the real issue here is whether the government can tamper with evidence even against a man who is well-hated. This whole “war” nonsense and selectively quoting is a great red herring. The real question is, did the government tamper with evidence or not?

Obviously, we are conducting a legal war. It is a battle waged with the pen and the court filing, and the government knows it.

I defy the government to release the transcripts of all our calls.

Then you could see it in context, but they won’t do that because it would probably prove to the world that tampering occurred.

Keep in mind also that they say this is some dangerous thing but it is an interesting coincidence that two days after we filed the Rule 33, they cut off our communication.

Ask them for all the tapes and publish them all. I dare the BOP to not just selectively pick a word or two here like ‘war.’ I mean, you’d think you’d have more than just the word ‘war’ and ‘no holds barred’ – four words. They selectively pruned four words out of hundreds of conversations. That’s the best they could come up with.

Keith Raniere and I want a peaceful resolution to the government corruption. We want them to stop planting evidence and doing foul deeds just because they can.