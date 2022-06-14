Keith Raniere – I Never Forced Any Woman to Be Branded

There is a battle between the US Bureau of Prisons and Keith Raniere. The BOP does not want Raniere to speak to his power of attorney, Suneel Chakravorty. Raniere sued. The BOP was good enough to provide rough transcripts of some prison-recorded calls between the two men. Conversations on various topics they had when the BOP allowed them to speak. The BOP would prefer the two not to talk for the rest of their natural lives. Or at least until June 27, 2125, when Raniere gets off probation. He will be 165. Chakravorty will be 135. Though elderly, I have little doubt they will take up where they left off. And with as much vigor as they had when they were a century younger. Frank Report obtained the transcripts and reviewed conversations. Oftentimes Raniere would explain something essential. Something we never heard from his lips before. For instance, he rose to fame because of his pioneer work in branding women on their groins. As part of his novel master-slave multilevel marketing sorority, he set out to brand women. With only one man – him, the grandmaster. In one conversation, he explains he was misunderstood about branding. It was a little repetitive, and over the prison phone a little too spontaneous. It required editing and correct punctuation. But he made his point. Here is Keith Raniere on the topic of branding. The illustrations are the choice of Frank Report. Talk About Branding

By Keith Raniere

If you listen to a lot of the media, I am seen as having branded women against their will. And often, people think of it as something with a coat hanger or a cattle branding.

When I went to college, a few fraternities did branding, and they did them with metal things made out of hangers. There is a major fraternity, the Omegas, and you’ll often see an Olympic athlete. You’ll see an Omega brand on the skin. Sometimes, they do large brands of that symbol in multiple places on their body.

You can look up that fraternity. It’s an African-American fraternity. It is extremely influential. There are people who are chancellors of colleges, political people, and things like that.

We have one person in the Nxivm/ESP community who was the first African-American State Supreme Court Justice of Arkansas. He’s extremely influential and worked with Bill Clinton on the Clinton campaign.

When it was first brought to his attention when this news came out about the branding, he said, “I’m branded, you know,” because he’s in the Omega Fraternity.

So what is the truth here?

Yeah, women were branded. When a woman gets into the sorority – which was testified in court – one of the conditions they had to agree to get into the sorority is having a brand on their hip. It’s a small thing, and they agreed ahead of time.

Out of 150 women in the sorority – I think there might be more – I estimate 20 of them got the brand. The brand is something that the initial eight women decided they wanted.

I think a guy from, I won’t say what state to keep his anonymity, came and did the branding with them and taught them about it and how to do it. Then there was a woman in the sorority, a doctor, who used a light cauterizing pen. They use it in surgeries. And she was experienced with that, and that’s what was used.

So what was going on?

Women were branded. I did not have anything to do with it. I didn’t brand them. I wasn’t there. I wasn’t even there when my partners were branded.

There have been at least two men involved in the branding. The man who branded the first eight women gave them that symbol.

Then another man did a few other women to demonstrate how to do it. Then a doctor did the rest with a surgical instrument.

It’s always been a surgical instrument. So there are no hot irons, no coat hangers, no putting them in a fireplace, getting white-hot, or anything like that. It’s done with a doctor, with a surgical type of instrument, almost like a light pen type of a thing, and it was agreed to ahead of time.

They are not held down. It is not involuntary, and a small number of women in upstate New York did it.

If you look on the Internet about things like scarification and stuff like that, branding is becoming the new tattoo, and many people do it.

They brand themselves all over. They do them on their heads. They do them on their bodies. A famous guy is a ballet dancer who did tiger brands across his body.

So this is becoming a type of self-ornamentation.

And I don’t know whether it’s a tattoo or a brand, or who knows what different people do. Some people do it with cutting. It’s up to a person what sort of ornamentation they want to do in their body.

Some people do piercing. You know, some people actually pierce their ears. They go through; they pierce their ear, they put a hole right through the thing. You know, we know that commonly.

So, this sort of ornamenting the body, designing the body, using the body as a manifold for different things in a voluntary way, done with a doctor, with a safe instrument, that’s a far cry from my chasing after a woman, pinning her down and branding her with some sort of I don’t know what.

I wanted to clear some of the factual information and stuff brought out in court about this branding thing.

So, yeah, some people did brand themselves, and they have a small thing on their hip. Maybe, two inches by two inches or an inch by an inch. I don’t even know exactly how big it is.