Tabby Talks About Allison Mack’s Fan Feuds Over Erika Durance and Creeping NXIVM Coercive Control

So now, Tabby made some replies to commenters in our story Erika Durance Didn’t Like Allison Mack. When Tabby refers to “Chlois,” she references a notion promulgated for a time that Allison’s character Chloe would be revealed as Lois Lane. Chloe + Lois = Chlois.

For context, Lois Lane is a character in DC Comics’ Superman. Lois was Clark Kent/Superman’s love interest. But Lois was missing from Smallville during its first few seasons. Conversely, there was no Chloe in DC Comics’ Superman.

Lana Lane, played by Kristin Kreuk, was Clark’s love interest in Smallville. But Chloe fans wanted Allison.

But dreams of Chlois died a thousand deaths when Erika Durance appeared as Lois Lane in season 4 and bosomed Allison right out of being Lois Lane. Allison was doomed to be Clark’s friend and never share the power of the throbbing heartthrob of Supermanly.



Lena wrote: I really dislike Erica Durance. Her third-rate version of Lois Lane will always be a drunken bimbo. The entire point of Durance’s interview is to somehow imply that Allison Mack was threatened by her, which is why they weren’t friends. It couldn’t possibly be because Durance tried to inflate her own role and importance to Smallville to a ridiculous extent.

In seasons 4 to 8, Durance was only in 12 episodes. In season 9, she was in 17 episodes. It was only in the last season, season 10, that she was put in all 22 episodes. But to read her interviews, she was the show’s star, and story lines were built around her. None of that was true. And the only credit I will give her is that she managed to avoid getting into a cult. Yeah?!

So now we will get to the comments. Where I don’t have a photo of the commenter, I will have to select one based on my impression of the commenter. If anyone does not like my selection, they can feel free to submit a pic.