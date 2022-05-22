Nancy Salzman Withdraws Appeal of Sentence; Agrees to Finish Remaining 32 Months of Prison

Nancy Salzman, 67, has withdrawn her appeal of her sentence with the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. By doing this she has agreed to serve her entire sentence. Her release date is February 12, 2025. She will be 70.

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis sentenced Salzman to 42 months. He also ordered her to pay a $150,000 fine, which she paid.

After her release, Salzman will be subject to probation with various conditions. Two conditions are not to work as a therapist and not associate with most former members of NXIVM.

The Bureau of Prisons lists her as assigned to FCI Hazelton, a secure facility for female inmates. FCI Hazelton is in Preston County, West Virginia.

Salzman, the president and co-founder of NXIVM, pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy on March 13, 2019.

As part of her plea deal, Salzman agreed to forfeit to the US Government:

Her ownership interest in 8 Hale Drive, Halfmoon, New York.

The property was used by Keith Raniere as his library and featured his office, loft bedroom, hot tub, and sauna.

Keith Raniere at his desk at the library at 8 Hale.

Nancy will also relinquish claims to $515,577 cash the FBI seized from her home at 3 Oregon Trail in Clifton Park, NY. It is unclear whose money it was. FBI agents found the cash stashed throughout the house.

Relinquish a Steinway grand piano located at Oregon Trail.

The Bronfman sisters bought the $90,000 piano for Raniere to play when he visited Salzman. Raniere’s online biography states he could play concert-level piano since age 12.

Give up her ownership of First Principles Incorporated, which owned NXIVM. The people of the USA now own NXIVM.

Salzman reported to FCI Hazelton on February 21, 2022.

This date was ironically the third anniversary of FBI Agent Michael Lever’s discovery of child porn on Rainiere’s hard drive. That discovery sent Salzman rushing to catch the plea bargain bus.

Searching for crimes committed after 2105, Lever accidentally found images of Camila taken in 2005 when she was 15. This discovery of child porn changed the trajectory of the prosecution. The NXIVM case was no longer about defendants claiming victims were consenting adults. The government would prosecute Salzman with Raniere, who had child sex charges.

Salzman was the first of the five codefendants to take a plea deal.

Her daughter Lauren followed 12 days later, agreeing to cooperate with the prosecution. Lauren informed on her mother, sister Michelle, and brother-in-law Ben Myers. The latter two were not charged.

The DOJ praised Lauren in gracious Orwellian language.

“Lauren Salzman provided extraordinary assistance to the government’s investigation and prosecution of this case. She met with the government on dozens of occasions, both in proffers and in preparation for trial testimony, and answered all the government’s questions, including questions about crimes she committed, as well as criminal activity engaged in by her close friends and family members, including her mother.”

Lauren got probation.

In January 2020, 80 ex-NXIVM members, seeking Bronfman cash, filed a civil lawsuit. The suit targets are Seagram’s heiresses Sara and Clare Bronfman. The lawsuit also names Nancy Salzman, her daughter, Lauren, Raniere, and others as defendants.

Salzman has made no effort to defend herself in the lawsuit and has not retained an attorney.

\

While at NXIVM, Salzman reportedly had a $40,000 annual clothing allowance. Salzman was known to shop in select clothing stores around the world.

Salzman has just completed her third month in prison.

At Hazelton, she can spend up to $360 each month on commissary items. The prison permits shopping once a week on a designated day for each inmate. Salzman can buy shoes, clothing, electronics, food, drinks, and more in the commissary.

The fact that she suspended her appeal suggests she has no money to continue, or her health has worsened. She is a cancer survivor who had double radical mastectomies in 2018.