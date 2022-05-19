Keith Raniere Speaks on Tucson Prison Retaliation – Listen to Recording

May 19, 2022
 On May 5, 2022, Attorney Stacy Estes Scheff filed a Complaint for Prisoner Civil Rights for Plaintiff Keith Raniere.

 The complaint alleges USP Tucson Warden Barbara von Blanckensee and prison lieutenant Anthony Gallion cut off Raniere’s communications with Suneel Chakravorty, and others. 

 Suneel is Raniere’s power of attorney and serves as his legal coordinator.

Raniere also names US Attorney General Merrick Garland and BOP Director Michael Carvajal in his lawsuit.

Nicki Clyne took to Twitter to release an edited recording of Raniere telling Suneel how it happened on his last call to him.

Raniere has not been approved to talk to Clyne for more than a year. Raniere was allowed to speak with Suneel by telephone until a few days ago. Raniere has been banned from calling Suneel shortly after Raniere’s Rule 33 motion was filed.

The lawsuit claims these two incidents are directly related. 

Suneel has not been allowed to visit Raniere in prison for more than a year. In May 2021, during a visit with Raniere, prison officials ordered Suneel out of the visiting area. They ejected him from the prison, telling him not to come back.

Nicki Clyne tweeted: Right after Keith Raniere filed a motion proving that the FBI planted child porn to frame him, the BOP scrubbed his contact list so he could no longer make phone calls to the outside. This audio is from one of his last calls. Why do they need to silence him?

Listen to Raniere from prison

Here is a transcript of what Raniere said on the recording:

Well, this, this will be interesting in the history of this whole thing.  So, in the middle of that, the legal call, it just lost contact, it was cut off.
The counselor then came to take me out and told me that he had been called that I needed to go to the lieutenant’s office.
So I’m wondering if they’re going to bring me to the SHU [solitary confinement] or whatever. They asked me about all the different, a whole bunch of different people on my [contact] list. And then they’re going to scrub my contact list, so I can’t speak to anyone.
And then I have to apply through the unit manager to try to get whomever. I had mentioned that I speak to only you [Suneel] and Mariana [his youngest son’s mother] pretty much and that I don’t think they’re going to reapprove your name, it sounds like.
But I may not be able to speak to anyone. I don’t know how long it’s gonna take him to approve it.
And supposedly he said, “Well, you have probably till tomorrow night to use the list and then it’s being scrubbed.”
When I asked why, he said they’re investigating. This is a guy who was the past head of the SIS [Special Investigative Service]. I don’t think he’s head of the SIS anymore. His name’s Gallion. And yeah, he wouldn’t tell me, but I think this comes from above.
I think this is because we filed the [Rule 33] motion yesterday, or even the expert reports before. So they will stop me from speaking to as many people as they can.
****
Nicki Clyne
“Raniere’s attorneys responded with a civil complaint against AG Merrick Garland, BOP Director Michael Carvajal, and USP Tucson warden Barbara VonBlankensee for violating his civil rights. The defendants in the suit have yet to respond.”

Lawsuit Ongoing

According to another lawsuit filed against Tucson prison, Barbara von Blanckensee was the warden at USP Tucson. She is currently the North Central Regional Director in Kansas City, Kansas.

Anthony Gallion is apparently a former Special Investigative Services Lieutenant at USP Tucson. 

He is currently a Lieutenant at USP Tucson.

The investigation of violations of rules and policy by inmates and staff is conducted by agents of the Bureau of Prisons Special Investigative Service (SIS).

The SIS will also investigate serious crimes in coordination with the FBI. 

Here is the complaint.

Here is Raniere’s motion for leave to serve the complaint on governmental defendants

 

Not Completely Cut off

It remains true that Suneel and Clyne cannot speak with or visit Raniere.  However, Raniere met with one or more visitors last weekend, according to sources. One of those visitors was Eduardo Asunsolo. The exact status of who Raniere can see at the prison, and who he can call remains unclear.

  • So while Clyne and Suneel may not be able to see Raniere at this time, I am happy he is not completely cut off from the world. And it is possible that he will be able to take legal action against other individuals and entities in the future.

