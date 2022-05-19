Keith Raniere Speaks on Tucson Prison Retaliation – Listen to Recording

On May 5, 2022, Attorney Stacy Estes Scheff filed a Complaint for Prisoner Civil Rights for Plaintiff Keith Raniere.

The complaint alleges USP Tucson Warden Barbara von Blanckensee and prison lieutenant Anthony Gallion cut off Raniere’s communications with Suneel Chakravorty, and others.

Suneel is Raniere’s power of attorney and serves as his legal coordinator.

Raniere also names US Attorney General Merrick Garland and BOP Director Michael Carvajal in his lawsuit.

Nicki Clyne took to Twitter to release an edited recording of Raniere telling Suneel how it happened on his last call to him.

Raniere has not been approved to talk to Clyne for more than a year. Raniere was allowed to speak with Suneel by telephone until a few days ago. Raniere has been banned from calling Suneel shortly after Raniere’s Rule 33 motion was filed.

The lawsuit claims these two incidents are directly related.

Suneel has not been allowed to visit Raniere in prison for more than a year. In May 2021, during a visit with Raniere, prison officials ordered Suneel out of the visiting area. They ejected him from the prison, telling him not to come back.