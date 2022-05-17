Magoo: ‘Rittenhouse Haters’ Brainwashed; Deny Logic Contradicting Hatred of Conservatives

By Magoo

Salem Witch Trials are happening in America.

Many respected commenters — here on FrankReport — are leading the charge to encourage Kangaroo Courts, as part of a ‘tribalism mentality’ that has permeated liberal society.

Even my esteemed colleague, Mr. Aristotle’s Sausage, has become a slave to the same ‘tribalism’ (irrational mental conditioning) that he often accuses others of.

For instance, not long ago, Mr. Sausage wrote a comment suggesting Kyle Rittenhouse was basically a murderer who deserved life in prison, LOL.

There are many other liberal idiots here, such as Erasend, Nutjob, and many others, who also believe Rittenhouse is a murderer who deserves life in prison.

As I will prove below, it’s not ‘logic’ that’s guiding their idiotic comments about Kyle Rittenhouse.

It’s purely EMOTIONS and TRIBAL THINKING.

They’re falling prey to the same ’emotional’ thinking which cult members use.

Let us examine the facts, shall we?

Rittenhouse was not a ‘chaos tourist’ looking for trouble, as the prosecutor attempted to claim.

Rittenhouse worked as a lifeguard in Kenosha. He was working there earlier that SAME DAY. He was not a ‘tourist’ looking for trouble. He was there to help protect a city he loved (and worked in) from a violent mob that was LOOTING, BURNING and ASSAULTING that night.

As a 17-year old, Rittenhouse was legally allowed to own that particular rifle in Wisconsin. It was not illegal for him to have that rifle. The judge agreed with that. Just because liberals hate this fact, that doesn’t mean they can substitute their opinion for the actual law.

Rittenhouse never crossed state lines with that gun. His rifle was stored in Wisconsin the whole time. He was alerted that local businesses were being destroyed and looted by violent mobs, and he wanted to help protect them and to aid others. Even though he lived across state lines, his gun was not brought across state lines.

The liberal media tried to portray the 3 thugs (who got shot) as good & kind human beings, who were not there looking for trouble, LOL.

Let’s examine the facts…

The 1st thug (who got shot) had spent over a decade in prison for child molestation and had pending charges for domestic abuse. He was a lifelong criminal.

Here’s Rosenbaum’s rap sheet:

https://inmatedatasearch.azcorrections.gov/PrintInmate.aspx?ID=172556

https://www.wisconsinrightnow.com/2021/03/12/kenosha-shooting/

The 2nd thug (who got shot) was convicted of domestic abuse in 2018. Plus, back in 2012, he also served time in prison for choking a family member. He was obviously a violent person.

Here’s his rap sheet (1st link requires a CAPTCHA click before loading the record):

https://wcca.wicourts.gov/caseDetail.html?caseNo=2018CM000509&countyNo=30&index=0&mode=details

https://www.wisconsinrightnow.com/2021/03/12/kenosha-shooting/

PS — Here’s an additional story about the 2nd thug (Anthony Huber) and his previous violent crimes.

According to this story, he once held a knife to his brother’s stomach and threatened him. He then choked him hard and cut his ear. He also allegedly said “I’m going to burn the house down with all you f—kers in it” (according to court testimony).

https://nypost.com/2021/11/05/kyle-rittenhouses-lawyer-says-victim-anthony-huber-has-violent-past/

The 3rd thug (who got shot) was a known RM (People’s Revolution Movement) troublemaker who brought a GUN with him, lol.

The liberal media tried to portray him as a good ‘bystander’ who was only there to render aid to people, LOL, but his criminal rap sheet says otherwise:

https://kenoshacountyeye.com/2020/10/05/a-criminal-history-check-on-gaige-grosskreutz/

https://www.kenoshacountyeye.com/gaige.pdf

https://www.wisconsinrightnow.com/2021/03/12/kenosha-shooting/

How do we know that Kyle Rittenhouse wasn’t looking for trouble, as prosecutors attempted to claim?

Because Kyle chose to RUN AWAY from the 1st thug, who began CHASING him while hurling threats about killing him. If you run away — rather than begin shooting at someone — it means you’re trying to AVOID shooting somebody. LOL.

*Kyle chose to run away EVEN THOUGH the guy chasing him was NOT ARMED (and Kyle was armed). lol.

If Kyle was looking for trouble, he could have immediately shot the guy before trying to run away.

Kyle finally turned around to shoot (the 1st thug), only AFTER his avenue for escape was blocked by a larger crowd of rioters just ahead of him. Thus, he had no choice but to turn around and stand his ground.

Kyle shot the 1st thug at very close range, as he tried to grab Kyle’s weapon away from him.

That means Kyle had NO OTHER CHOICE, because if this thug had grabbed his gun away, he likely would have used the gun on Kyle (because he was THREATENING Kyle while chasing him). Oh, and by the way, this same guy allegedly tried to commit suicide earlier that day.

There was even a neutral WITNESS who testified to hearing that thug ‘threatening’ to kill Kyle earlier that evening. He was there. He was a REAL WITNESS. You can’t pretend like this evidence doesn’t exist.

That’s the TEXTBOOK definition of self-defense.

The 2nd thug (who got shot) decided to swing his heavy skateboard like a baseball bat, directly at Kyle’s head/neck area.

Swinging a skateboard at somebody’s head is a DEADLY weapon. That means his intent was to SERIOUSLY INJURE or to KILL Kyle.

(You don’t swing a heavy object at somebody’s head just for fun)

Again, that’s the TEXTBOOK definition of self-defense.

The 3rd thug (who got shot) did something even more hostile… He pulled out a GUN and POINTED IT at Kyle.

Kyle shot this final thug only AFTER he pointed a gun at him.

That’s the TEXTBOOK definition of self-defense. LOL.

What about the ‘attempt’ (by prosecutors) to say Kyle lost his right to claim ‘self-defense’ by allegedly pointing his gun at somebody before this all started? LOL.

To prove this LAUGHABLE claim, the prosecutor introduced a video so BLURRY that even the judge said he couldn’t see anything at all. LOL.

The judge actually admitted this blurry video showed NOTHING that anybody could decipher. The jury agreed.

*After the trial, it was shown that the ‘arm’ in question (on the blurry video) would have been Kyle’s non-gun arm, showing that prosecutors were simply making up their story out of whole cloth, to get mob justice.

https://minnesotarightnow.com/2021/11/14/rittenhouse-trial-debunking-the-states-absurd-blurry-photo-provocation-argument/

In other words, even though the video was so blurry that you couldn’t tell what Kyle was doing with his arm, it was still his non-gun arm (that prosecutors were trying to point to). LOL.

If Kyle had been convicted, it would have been MOB justice.

It was a “show trial” (kangaroo court) done to pacify a liberal mob who cannot evaluate FACTS whenever those facts contradict their own highly liberal bias.

It’s very sad that liberal idiots, like Mr. Sausage, Mr. Nutjob and Mr. Erasend, cannot put away their ‘tribal’ mentality to evaluate the facts of this case in a rational & non-emotional manner.

Brainwashing happens to various degrees. These people can be logical on some issues and child-like on other issues.

Most of these Neo-Liberal “Rittenhouse haters” have been brainwashed into believing that any facts which contradict their liberal hatred (of conservatives) cannot be evaluated with logic.

It’s like the Salem Witch Trials have come to our modern century.

Humans never change. They only pretend to. 🙂