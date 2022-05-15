Brainwashing Is Actual – Not Magical or All-Consuming – Extreme Mental Conditioning

Magoo has an op-ed. The tone of his article suggests Magoo is not himself this week. People should notice the improvement immediately.

By Magoo

Frank’s argument about brainwashing is dumb.

So is the argument made by Aristotle’s Sausage and Alanzo.

These clowns are attempting to argue that brainwashing isn’t real, and is just an ‘excuse’ given by people to explain poor decision-making after-the-fact.

Nope.

The problem with their argument (suggesting that brainwashing isn’t real) is that they attempt to win this argument via ‘straw man’ logic.

Firstly, they attempt to define the term ‘brainwashing’ as literally one person taking over the thought processes of another, rendering them helpless and under the ‘spell’ of the brainwasher, LOL.

After that, they refute the argument easily, making it look silly.

Problem is, it’s just a straw man argument.

Brainwashing is real, but it’s not nearly as ‘magical’ or ‘all-consuming’ as they attempt to define it.

It’s just extreme mental conditioning. Period. Mental conditioning is real.

Our brains have a left side and a right side.

One side is where we make logical decisions. The other side is where we make emotional decisions.

Some people are more prone to using the ’emotional’ side of their brain to make pseudo-logical decisions, especially in our personal lives and relationships.

The more prone you are to allowing your decisions to be made with ’emotions’, the more susceptible you are to being “mentally conditioned” (i.e. conditioned to deny ‘facts’ which contradict what your emotions are telling you to believe).

Brainwashing is just a type of emotional ‘loyalty’ developed towards a person, a group, a lifestyle or even a general ideology.

There’s a reason why nearly the entire German population truly worshiped Hitler and his ideals with their heart and soul for over a decade — literally feeling ‘euphoric’ when hearing him speak at mass rallies (they were very EMOTIONAL in their praise of Hitler’s policies, even in their daily lives when they weren’t attending rallies).

There’s a reason why people born in North Korea truly believe, with their entire heart and soul, that their leader is a super-human and virtuous man (they are very EMOTIONAL about defending their leader, almost to the point of absurdity).

There’s a reason why most Amish people believe that ‘Englishers’ are inherently ungodly and will not go to heaven like they will.

There’s a reason why Frank truly believes, with his heart & soul, that the FBI tampered with photo evidence (he’s very EMOTIONAL in his FBI beliefs).

Frank Parlato accused the FBI of concocting evidence in his case. In Frank’s case, it’s because a few FBI agents have done him wrong in his WDNY case. Thus, he’s now become mentally conditioned to believe that every FBI agent must be part of a government conspiracy to frame people, if accused of such nefarious deeds by virtually anybody. LOL.

Brainwashing is just emotional conditioning.

It can happen through direct or indirect methods (it doesn’t require another person actively trying to condition us).

Those ‘red flags’ which tell us that a person or organization is acting nefariously (acting like a cult) can be ‘blocked’ by the emotional part of the brain.

To explain this for idiots like Alanzo… This means their brain can indeed see the red flags, but it quickly dismisses them as ‘untrue’ and won’t allow the person to evaluate those red flags with logic.

That’s why most people tend to stand by family members accused of murder, often ignoring even overwhelming circumstantial evidence, because their brains won’t allow them to process the evidence logically.

Our emotions allow us to deny facts which contradict what our mental conditioning has allowed us to believe.

That’s why cult members remain in cults, despite the obvious red flags to outsiders.

Brainwashing isn’t always absolute. It can happen in ‘degrees’ or shades of gray.

Being highly educated doesn’t prevent your emotions from overtaking the logical parts of your brain, especially when it comes to personal issues or personal relationships with people.

There have been Ivy League grads who were part of cults. Wayne Martin graduated from Harvard Law School and was the 3rd highest ranked cult leader in David Koresh’s cult.

Humans are emotional beings. They do things which aren’t logical.

If Frank was born to Amish parents, he’d now wear their stupid costumes and work on a farm in Pennsylvania. Guaranteed.

If Frank was born in North Korea, he’d worship their leader right now.

If Frank was born in Nazi Germany, he’d be doing a ‘Heil Hitler’ with everybody else at those rallies, and he’d be feeling euphoric about it.

Thankfully, people more prone to using the logical side of their brain (like me) aren’t as susceptible to being tricked and conned into spending their lives in a cult, or even 16 years of their life in a cult. LOL.

I am one of the few people who can’t be brainwashed. 🙂

Before Alanzo argues it was his own ‘moral’ decision that allowed him to finally leave the cult.

I would argue Alanzo had already been demoted (i.e. he already had his career prospects halted) at the time he finally left the Church of Scientology [COS].

To be fair, I can’t remember if Alanzo was officially demoted or not (I’m too lazy to read those older articles about him). But I seem to remember that he was either demoted or at least told his career would not rise any higher within COS.

Which means he was already a ‘disgruntled’ person when he decided to leave COS, lol, which is not the same thing as making a ‘moral’ decision to leave.

Thus, it seems Alanzo had little left to lose by leaving COS — career-wise anyway — which makes his decision to leave seem like a disgruntled person.

If Alanzo truly had ‘moral’ objections to COS (and that’s why he left), then he’d probably left LONG BEFORE he was demoted and/or had his career prospects halted within COS.

In other words, why is it that ‘moral’ objectors always seem to find their ‘morality’ AFTER their COS careers get shit-canned and they lose all hope of rising any further? LOL.

What do others think about this?