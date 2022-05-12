Damon: Frank’s Worse Than Raniere – Names Dirty Dozen NXIVM Destroyers

Damon Brink, of the High Council of the Society of Protectors, has a view of me worth hearing.

He doesn’t like Susan Dones either.

He made a website, trying not to be me. It’s called LetsNotBeFrank.

Damon says, “The NXIVM narrative is false. It’s more dangerous than what it accuses in others. This site is a response to it and to the people who are so deeply, destructively affected by it.”

Who are those people?

Here are dirty dozen, according to Damon:

Frank Parlato Sarah Edmondson Anthony Ames Mark Vicente Bonnie Piesse India Oxenberg Catharine Oxenberg Susan Dones Neil Glazer Moira Penza The FBI The media

In his article Keeping Up With The Dones’s Damon targets Dones.

Brink writes: I respected her when she was in NXIVM. I admired her and I wanted to become more involved, in part, because of her. Today, she follows me on Twitter and swoops in whenever I have a point that is not exactly how she’d like it to be. I am not alone in being swooped in on, and I’m sure, shortly after, I will again be swooped in on.

She accuses others of not being able to take in information. She says that anyone who doesn’t believe as she believes is brainwashed. And she backs all of it up by simply repeating the same thing again and again, exactly what she accuses others of doing who are not on her “side”….

It’s funny (in a horror movie type of way) to see the complete victory that folks like Susan have achieved. Frank Parlato, Sarah Edmondson, Anthony Ames, Mark Vicente, Bonnie Piesse, India Oxenburg, Catharine Oxenburg, Frank Parlato and all those types…such an amazing and complete victory…..

Consider that the Susan’s and Frank’s and Sarah’s and India’s need not only to have achieved the result they achieved, with the jail time and destruction of the ESP community, but they need… to “erase even the memory” of anything good about ESP… To erase the possibility that maybe the narrative they’ve been advertising is wrong…. Do not deceive yourself. There is a war… People like Susan Dones, Sarah Edmondson, Anthony Ames, Mark Vicente, Frank Parlato, India Oxenburg, Catharine Oxenburg and more want any and all dissent to be erased from memory. They want it to never exist…. From his article The Justice Test: “In the NXIVM case, the principle of Justice has been dipped in acid by the likes of so many, with Frank Parlato, Sarah Edmondson, Anthony Ames, Neil Glazer, Moira Penza and the full power of the FBI and the media leading the way.

In his post:

Damon discloses that I am worse than his mentor Keith Raniere. He writes: Frank Parlato’s pixels have done more damage to Justice than Raniere could ever do. This doesn’t mean I condone anything Raniere’s done. It’s doesn’t matter how caught up people get in latest drama. His site is cruelty disguised as Justice. Time will out and it won’t be good for him, but he knows that. Whether all the poor people who relish (I was one of them) what is typed out over there know it or not, doesn’t matter. It’s a cruel site. It’s a hateful site. It’s a site that tells the temperature of the people who use it and rely on it (like me). It’s a site that takes the temperature of our culture. Frank has personally defamed and damaged me and so many others. Whatever. He remains a hostage taker who’s hostages fall in love with his attention. Just like he says of Raniere. Maybe they’re the same people. Maybe they’re perfect for each other. Maybe it’s all an orchestration. Whatever. Whine and bitch and moan and complain. Oh poor me, someone decided to be cruel to me. Someone decided to tell lies and inspire hatred. What’s new. People love lies and hatred…What’s new? And the only thing that’s really the travesty here is that anyone thinks Frank Parlato represents Justice or could somehow help achieve Justice. There are a few actually fighting for Justice (Frank’s not one of them), and it’s tragic to see they think his blog is the only place to achieve it. The only thing that will be achieved with Frank Parlato’s blog is more popular destruction. Frank is the king of popular destruction. Well, maybe just the Prince, considering the actual kings we have in this world. Or maybe just a court jester, dancing his dance for the kings, and then going back home where he can convince himself there’s something bigger than his own self interest. Oh well. Sounds like a lot of people I know. Not everyone. But a lot. Building monuments.