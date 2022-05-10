Judge Garaufis Made Best Decision Delaying Rule 33 Until Appeal Decides Raniere’s Conviction

Judge Garaufis won’t decide either, since Raniere’s case is with a higher court. Raniere appealed before the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Judge Garaufis ruled, “In the interest of judicial economy, the Court defers consideration of the motions until the Second Circuit resolves the pending appeal. The Court will provide further instruction to the parties at that time.”

Raniere asks the same thing from the appeals court as in Rule 33. He seeks to have his 2019 conviction overturned. The founder of NXIVM is serving a 120-year prison sentence.

By law, Raniere had to file the Rule 33 by June 19, 2022, or it would be time-barred. Hence, he had to file anyway to preserve his claim. The judge’s decision did not surprise Raniere’s attorney. Language in the Rule 33 motion shows he expected this result.

Judge Garaufis had another option. He could have, under Rule 37, asked the 2nd Circuit to let him decide Raniere’s motions and put their appeal on hold. If the judge planned to approve or deny the Rule 33 motion, he might have asked to get Raniere remanded to him.