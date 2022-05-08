Magoo and Frank Battle: Two Moves to Fight FBI Tampering – Camila and Daniela

But let’s first hear what Magoos has to say and my response.
Magoo: Let’s look at something Frank has refused to explore. At first, I wondered why Suneel’s team waited until the last minute to file the request to delay Keith’s appeal (in favor of asking the court to hear Keith’s Rule 33 motion immediately).
Frank: The motion to delay the appeal failed.
Magoo: Yeah, it failed, but that’s not the point I’m making.
Frank: What is it?
Magoo: My point is: Why would Suneel’s team attempt to delay the appeal at the last minute? What ‘benefit’ would Keith receive IF his Rule 33 motion were heard ‘immediately’ as opposed to next year, after the appeal is concluded?
Frank: How about they wanted it decided sooner, rather than waiting a year?
Magoo: But what ‘benefit’ would Suneel’s team receive IF prosecutors were successfully shocked at the last minute and forced to respond to the Rule 33 much sooner?
I finally realized what their logic was. You see, Suneel’s team spent the last year searching for experts and also consulting with experts.
However, the government has had no time to consult with anybody since prosecutors are busy with the appeal and other cases.
Until they see the ‘details’ of this Rule 33 motion, they’re not going to consult any experts about this motion. Thus, by attempting to RUSH the Rule 33 process (by shocking the government at the last minute), Suneel’s team tried to force the government to respond to the Rule 33 motion probably within weeks (or a few months). Unfortunately, this would have left prosecutors with very little time to consult outside experts to analyze the data slowly and methodically.
Thus, I can only surmise that Suneel’s team was trying to LIMIT the time prosecutors would have to consult with outside experts (to refute Rick Kiper’s allegations). This tells me that Suneel is probably not 100% confident that the allegations made (about FBI tampering) are as irrefutable as he wants us to believe.
Why? If their evidence is truly ‘irrefutable’ and no other credible explanations are within possibility. It wouldn’t be necessary to LIMIT the government’s time to respond to the Rule 33 motion.
Frank: Good thinking as far as it goes, Magoo. But the prosecutors already have experts: the FBI. The same guys who reviewed the evidence before the trial. The guys who seized the evidence did the forensic analysis, determined the dates, etc. I refer to FBI forensic examiners Brian Booth and Stephen Flatley.
But the FBI’s evidence should be in order before the government goes to trial. The FBI must know it from top to bottom before trial. To say they need more time to analyze their own evidence is nonsense. They had all the time they needed before trial.
Magoo: Frank is too stupid to understand anything I’m talking about, as he’s ‘reputationally’ invested in seeing this Rule 33 motion succeed; as he thinks it’s his next Pulitzer story, LOL.
Frank:
After a description by Daniela of hers and Raniere’s first sexual encounter, Penza asked:
Q Did the date — the date when the incident at Rome Plaza happened — become known as anything to you and the defendant?
A Yes, that became our anniversary.
Q And I know you said you weren’t precise on the exact date, but did you and the defendant pick a date that you used as your anniversary?
A I picked it. I thought it was comical. I picked the Day of the Dead in Mexico, which was somewhere in the range of — because I didn’t remember the exact date so I picked that holiday and I said, “okay, this is going to be it.”
This email from Daniela to Keith suggests she thought it more than comical.
She wrote this to Keith on 11/02/2008.
“So here are the elements of sexual exploitation of child. First, that Camila was under 18 at the time of the acts alleged, November 2, 2005 and November 24, 2005. That the defendant used, employed or persuaded Camila to take part in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual image of that conduct.”
It could be a coincidence that Raniere took Camila’s pictures on Daniela’s anniversary. Or it could be comical; his warped sense of humor. It might be Daniela’s sense of humor. Daniela had access to Keith’s library and backed up his devices, including the hard drive.
I want to explore how those photos got on the hard drive either way. There is evidence that someone altered Camila’s images on the hard drive. Kiper explains this. Suneel understands it better than anyone.
So now you know, Magoo. I gave the government a roadmap to dash my hopes for a Pulitzer.
Magoo: IMHO, Suneel just doesn’t seem as confident as he wants us to believe. This tells me that he realizes there are probably OTHER EXPLANATIONS to explain the same data that Rick Kiper is referring to.
IMO, this is a more interesting line of ‘inquiry’ for FrankReport to explore than to continue posting REDUNDANT articles, where both Suneel and Frank repeat the same things they’ve already told us, ad nauseam, in the past.
Frank: I agree it’s time to examine the findings and see if there are other plausible explanations. But, you know Magoo, you are not as dumb as you look. I honestly appreciate intelligence in someone so ugly.
Stay tuned we will have much more on this story….
Add Comment