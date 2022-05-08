Magoo and Frank Battle: Two Moves to Fight FBI Tampering – Camila and Daniela

Once again, it was Magoo who – to use a cult term – “triggered” – a reaction from me. He suggested the results I want to see are that the FBI tampered with Camila photos. He says I don’t care about the truth. I want to get a journalism award. An award I can only win if the FBI tampered with Camila’s photos.

In our conversation, I prove to Magoo that this is not the case. I show the government how to move toward disproving FBI tampering. How to take a giant step toward winning a victory and ending the tampering allegations. I give the government the fast-track method.

But let’s first hear what Magoos has to say and my response.



Magoo: Let’s look at something Frank has refused to explore. At first, I wondered why Suneel’s team waited until the last minute to file the request to delay Keith’s appeal (in favor of asking the court to hear Keith’s Rule 33 motion immediately).



Frank: The motion to delay the appeal failed.



Magoo: Yeah, it failed, but that’s not the point I’m making.



Frank: What is it?



Magoo: My point is: Why would Suneel’s team attempt to delay the appeal at the last minute? What ‘benefit’ would Keith receive IF his Rule 33 motion were heard ‘immediately’ as opposed to next year, after the appeal is concluded?



Frank: How about they wanted it decided sooner, rather than waiting a year?



Magoo: But what ‘benefit’ would Suneel’s team receive IF prosecutors were successfully shocked at the last minute and forced to respond to the Rule 33 much sooner?

I finally realized what their logic was. You see, Suneel’s team spent the last year searching for experts and also consulting with experts.

However, the government has had no time to consult with anybody since prosecutors are busy with the appeal and other cases.

Until they see the ‘details’ of this Rule 33 motion, they’re not going to consult any experts about this motion. Thus, by attempting to RUSH the Rule 33 process (by shocking the government at the last minute), Suneel’s team tried to force the government to respond to the Rule 33 motion probably within weeks (or a few months). Unfortunately, this would have left prosecutors with very little time to consult outside experts to analyze the data slowly and methodically.

Thus, I can only surmise that Suneel’s team was trying to LIMIT the time prosecutors would have to consult with outside experts (to refute Rick Kiper’s allegations). This tells me that Suneel is probably not 100% confident that the allegations made (about FBI tampering) are as irrefutable as he wants us to believe.

Why? If their evidence is truly ‘irrefutable’ and no other credible explanations are within possibility. It wouldn’t be necessary to LIMIT the government’s time to respond to the Rule 33 motion.



Frank: Good thinking as far as it goes, Magoo. But the prosecutors already have experts: the FBI. The same guys who reviewed the evidence before the trial. The guys who seized the evidence did the forensic analysis, determined the dates, etc. I refer to FBI forensic examiners Brian Booth and Stephen Flatley.

I don’t see why the government would need to find new experts or spend time reexamining the evidence. They spent time in 2019. They came to court and testified. The FBI experts said the dates of the photos of Camila are accurate. The FBI dated the photos to November 2 and November 24, 2005.

If these photos were not tampered with, it would be up to those two experts to show this. They are the best experts to refute Kiper’s findings. And it’s not like they had no notice. The tampering allegations have been out there since October 2020.

Presumably, the FBI still has the hard drive, the camera card, and the camera. Presumably, the FBI did not alter these, since the DOJ admitted them as evidence at the trial. There were FTK reports of the hard drive and the camera card. Presumably, if the FBI made new FTK reports, nothing would change. Kiper has specific findings. The FBI experts can show, I assume, if these are false.

The Rule 33 goes before a judge. He finds the motion worthy of an evidentiary hearing or not. If he does, he will give the government time to respond.

But the FBI’s evidence should be in order before the government goes to trial. The FBI must know it from top to bottom before trial. To say they need more time to analyze their own evidence is nonsense. They had all the time they needed before trial.



Magoo: Frank is too stupid to understand anything I’m talking about, as he’s ‘reputationally’ invested in seeing this Rule 33 motion succeed; as he thinks it’s his next Pulitzer story, LOL.



Frank:

Magoo, you’re mysterious to me. I don’t know what makes you stupid, but whatever it is, it works!

I am not saying the evidence is irrefutable. One way for the government to refute it is to bring Camila out. Remember, Camila never testified at Raniere’s trial. It was only through her statement at his sentencing — not under oath — that she mentioned photos.

If Camila testifies under oath, Raniere has a long fight ahead. Camila has never identified the photos. At Raniere’s sentencing, she said Raniere took pictures of her when she was 15. You may not understand this Magoo, but that’s not enough.

To take this to the next level, Camila must say under oath: “Yes, the 22 photos shown to the jury in USA v Ranieres are photos of me. I reviewed them. Raniere took them on November 2 and November 24, 2005. I was 15.”

And she would have to stand for cross-examination. Raniere’s attorney will ask her if her sister, Daniela, gave the photos to the FBI.

It is curious. The date of the Camila photos is November 2, 2005. That happens to be Daniela’s anniversary with Raniere.

Moira Kim Penza examined Daniela on the witness stand on May 23, 2019.

After a description by Daniela of hers and Raniere’s first sexual encounter, Penza asked:

Q Did the date — the date when the incident at Rome Plaza happened — become known as anything to you and the defendant? A Yes, that became our anniversary. Q And I know you said you weren’t precise on the exact date, but did you and the defendant pick a date that you used as your anniversary? A I picked it. I thought it was comical. I picked the Day of the Dead in Mexico, which was somewhere in the range of — because I didn’t remember the exact date so I picked that holiday and I said, “okay, this is going to be it.”



This email from Daniela to Keith suggests she thought it more than comical.

She wrote this to Keith on 11/02/2008.

“Happy anniversary….? Although i know it does not count when it has been broken , i still think it is pretty comical our anniversary fell right on the day of the dead . It’s gonna be pretty sad for the one of us left standing when the first to go, well, goes. It’s already pretty sad… and not so comical, eh?

I am going out for a walk now. Meeting with gozer [Karen U] last night was good. Reviewed my goals, etc. By the way sorry i haven’t sent in my weight, thing is i don’t really know what my weight is…the dog ate my scale . kidding, scale has no batteries.

I love you

-danie

During closing arguments, Penza said:

“So here are the elements of sexual exploitation of child. First, that Camila was under 18 at the time of the acts alleged, November 2, 2005 and November 24, 2005. That the defendant used, employed or persuaded Camila to take part in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual image of that conduct.” It could be a coincidence that Raniere took Camila’s pictures on Daniela’s anniversary. Or it could be comical; his warped sense of humor. It might be Daniela’s sense of humor. Daniela had access to Keith’s library and backed up his devices, including the hard drive.

She might have had every photo he took backed up and in her possession. Daniela hacked her sister Mariana’s Facebook, Jim Loperfido’s, and Edgar Bronfman’s email accounts. She knows how to change EXIF data. She knows about computers and devices. The prosecution didn’t show Daniela the photos of her sister, or even her own photos used to prove the 2005 date. Daniela needs to testify if she had anything to do with the photos getting into the hands of the FBI. Camila has to look at the photos and identify them. It is high time someone identifies those photos. If they are authentic, let the subject and her sister identify them. If Camila and Daniela testify, it will be a tough uphill battle for Raniere. All Raniere would have left is to prove that the FBI planted them on the hard drive. It becomes a narrower due process issue. If Camila testifies the photos are authentic, an avalanche falls on Raniere. It was almost enough for Camila to say, “Raniere took pictures of me when I was 15,” to end all tampering discussions. The DOJ takes a risk if they dare suborn Camila’s perjury. If Camila testifies, she must tell the truth. If she does not, enough people will know it, and someone will tell the truth. An avalanche will fall on her one day if she bails the FBI out through perjury. I doubt Camila will do that. I doubt her lawyer Neil Glazer would let her do that. If Camila testifies the photos are authentic, I suspect the FBI did NOT tamper. If she does NOT testify, I suspect the FBI did tamper. I want to explore how those photos got on the hard drive either way. There is evidence that someone altered Camila’s images on the hard drive. Kiper explains this. Suneel understands it better than anyone. So now you know, Magoo. I gave the government a roadmap to dash my hopes for a Pulitzer.



Magoo: IMHO, Suneel just doesn’t seem as confident as he wants us to believe. This tells me that he realizes there are probably OTHER EXPLANATIONS to explain the same data that Rick Kiper is referring to.

IMO, this is a more interesting line of ‘inquiry’ for FrankReport to explore than to continue posting REDUNDANT articles, where both Suneel and Frank repeat the same things they’ve already told us, ad nauseam, in the past.



Frank: I agree it’s time to examine the findings and see if there are other plausible explanations. But, you know Magoo, you are not as dumb as you look. I honestly appreciate intelligence in someone so ugly.

Stay tuned we will have much more on this story….