Criminal Justice Collusion Send 1000s of Innocents to Prison –Tully’s Book Alleges

Most readers think of Keith Raniere as a scoundrel. They may feel that way about his attorney, Joseph Tully.

But Tully has written a book that makes it seem like the real scoundrels may be those responsible for proving citizens are scoundrels.

His book is California: State of Collusion. Power, Conspiracy, and Cover-Ups in a Failed Criminal Justice System

It promises readers “An Inside Look at California’s Corrupt Criminal Justice System and the Very Real Dangers Citizens Face.”

Tully exposes California’s culture of power, conspiracy, and cover-ups with evidence of:

Massive snitch-for-hire networks Appellate courts disregarding Constitutional rights FBI payments for superhero-op media portrayals Legal shields protecting corrupt prosecutors Psychopathic police officers – unpunished for horrific abuses Prosecutors trampling Constitutional rights to fuel career advancement Prosecutors who destroy exculpatory evidence Judges ignoring police and prosecutorial misconduct to get re-elected An institutionalized culture of power, conspiracy and law enforcement cover-up California prisons’ systemic racism, medical abuse, and cruelty Flawed (cash sponsored) media portrayal of law enforcement as incorruptible Faux science and known deceitful witnesses presented as incontrovertible evidence Weaponized firearm and drug prohibitions judges Prosecutors and police – fabricated testimony Doctored evidence Proof of innocence buried Judges turning a blind eye while imposing voter-pleasing sentences Judges ignoring misconduct to satisfy police unions at election time

“Innocent people can be subjected to a power trip police encounter, arrested by a megalomaniacal cop, jailed by a sadist, prosecuted by a manipulative Machiavellian, and judged by an ego-tripping sociopath,” Tully said.

Why we fight Introduction to psychopaths: Mega-law-mania Cops acting badly: psycho cops Prosecutors acting badly: psycho prosecutors Judges acting badly: psycho judges Politicians acting badly: psycho politicians Orange County snitch scandal County jails The history of cannabis prohibition Cannabis laws The weaponisation of bail Stand your ground: self defense The infinite variety of laws Science and the laws Media portrayal of law enforcement: programming and ‘mean world syndrome’ Celebrities and sports figures Racism past and present – from Chinese immigrant taxes to racial profiling Prisons: systemic racism High courts, high treason

Tully writes about something he calls Copaganda

Night after night, the abusive power of law enforcement is idolized on prime time TV shows. The “programming” on TV should be literally taken as programming the populace to accept law enforcement authority and effectiveness as absolute.

Many of the most popular TV shows are police procedurals that present a horrific crime and miraculous conclusion before the end of the hour.

In these shows, the heroes are the police, and they run rampant over the Constitution and sometimes the laws of science, to catch bad guys. The reading of a suspect’s Miranda rights is often a tag on the end of an episode, a sting, an epilogue, to notify viewers that all is well and this bad guy is captured.

In TV world, Miranda Rights are for bad guys, and calling a lawyer to “lawyer up” is depicted as a sign of weakness, or a tacit admission of guilt.

When a defendant is found innocent, it is depicted as a trick or loophole exploited by a shady defense attorney.

Even in this post-George Floyd world, the evening news still pushes a state of crime, fear on your doorstep, and often repeats the narratives of police leaders as gospel. While there seems to be a rise in what can only be called vileness spewed at law enforcement, as opposed to a plain discussion of limiting police power to prevent abuses, the news still supports any narrative that demeans and demoralizes the individual, rather than glorifies individual rights.

However, the scales are tipped drastically back nightly in favor of law enforcement on primetime scripted TV programs, which endlessly propagate that the ends justify the means in police craft, and that the cops and prosecutors have rights and privileges that normal people (especially suspects and their attorneys) lack.

Defense attorneys are depicted as shifty sharks who exploit loopholes and technicalities to free their “assumed guilty” clients. These are plot points intended to outrage the audience and turn them against the right to a fair and aggressive defense.

The end result is that the cops, DA and judge are all against you in court, plus the brainwashed jurors who are frothing to deliver TV style justice like they watch every night.

15 Years’ experience as a criminal lawyer – 1000+ felony and other cases

Felony trial counsel as a public defender before launching Tully – Weiss

Certified Criminal Law Specialist by the California Board of Legal Specialization

National Trial Lawyers “Top 100 Trial Lawyers” multiple years

Extraordinary record of victories in high profile Cannabis trials

Precedent setting win in hotly contested Stand Your Ground murder trial

Scores of great outcomes in “hopeless” cases others declared impossible

California: State of Collusion looks at entrenched conspiracy among the Golden State’s

