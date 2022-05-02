U.S. v. Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman – Court of Appeals Will Be Live Streamed Tomorrow – Here’s How to Watch

Joseph Tully will represent Raniere. He has five minutes to speak.

In his supplemental brief, Tully argued the judge erred when he gave the jury instructions on sex trafficking. His example to illustrate it is interesting:

Based on Judge Garaufis’ wrong jury instruction, Tully says sex trafficking can now be interpreted as:

A husband has sex with his wife, and the next day he treats his staff to lunch. The sex act becomes a “commercial sexual act.” His employees received the value of lunch.

Or, the husband compliments his secretary, gives his HR director a high five, and offers his administrator a friendly, reassuring smile.

He indicates his employees are in his favor because of the pleasure he had with his wife the night before.

The sex act would now be a “commercial sexual act,” Tully argues.

The government charged Raniere with the sex trafficking of Nicole. The government argues that a “thing of value” need not “involve a monetary exchange.” “Things of value” are not limited to cash or cash equivalents.

Allison Mack, they argue, got advantages in setting up Nicole for Raniere to enjoy. It was a one-time event. Raniere had her blindfolded, tied, and naked on a table. Then Camila performed oral sex on Nicole. Raniere walked around the table and commented in his world’s smartest way.

Mack and Raniere and maybe Camila got something of value. Nicole is the victim.

The prosecution argued that the collateral Mack held over Nicole coerced her compliance. It met the elements of sex trafficking, the government claims. Coercion and profit. Plus, Nicole took a train or a bus or something. It affected interstate commerce.

Raniere got 40 years for the single act.

The Vanguard may have set a record. He got approximately one year of prison per minute of a sex act with Nicole. A year in prison for a minute of pleasure can only be achieved by being the smartest man in the world, I tend to think.

Being the smartest, he certainly figured out in advance that taking collateral, branding women without disclosing the brand is his initials, and expecting his slaves to order their slaves to seduce him, had no potential downside.

I’ll be tuning into court tomorrow. I hope you will too. We might even see Raniere if he is permitted to make a remote appearance.

Viva Executive Success.