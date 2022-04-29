Raniere Filing Accuses FBI of Faking 22 Child Porn Photos

Keith Raniere’s attorney moved the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit to stay his appeal. The motion, if granted, suspends the appeal and clears the way for Raniere to request a new trial from Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis.

Attorney Joseph Tully told the Appeals Court that the FBI tampered with evidence.

Tully writes, “computer images and photographs used by the government… were… altered when in FBI custody.”

He alleges the FBI acted “with malfeasance,” “destroying, constructing, and altering” the images.

An appeal takes priority over a motion that the district court judge decides. A motion for a new trial requires identifying significant new evidence.

“This newly discovered evidence would have resulted in a different result at trial,” Tully wrote.

Tully seeks to stay the appeal until the trial judge hears the new evidence in a Rule 33 motion.

Previewing what will come in his motion, Tully provides some evidence to the Appeals Court.

His exhibits include three digital forensic reports.

The main report comes from former FBI Special Agent Dr. Richard Kiper, Ph.D.

Raniere is appealing his 2019 conviction for

Sex trafficking Sex trafficking conspiracy Forced labor conspiracy Racketeering conspiracy Wire fraud conspiracy Attempted sex trafficking. Racketeering

In October 2020, Raniere received a 120-year prison sentence.

Next week Raniere’s oral arguments are on the Appeal’s Court schedule.

The new evidence focuses on images of alleged child porn and sexual exploitation of a child. The U.S. DOJ for the Eastern District of New York used these images as part of racketeering charges against Raniere.

A Mexican woman, Camila, now 32, identified by her first name in court, is the subject of these photos. The FBI alleges Camia’s images were on a hard drive seized from Raniere’s library.

Tully told the Appeals Court that the photos were “altered.”

The purpose of the alterations was to make it appear that Raniere took photographs of Camila in 2005. Yet, the false dating makes the photographs contraband, Tully said. In 2005, Camila was 15.

Search Is Suspicious

FBI agents raided a townhouse used by Raniere at 8 Hale Drive in Halfmoon, New York, on March 27, 2018. The raid occurred one day after Raniere’s arrest by the FBI.

The agents seized a hard drive that they later “discovered” contained the photos of Camila.

Tully alleges the search is suspicious.

During the raid, “FBI agents sidestepped several rooms within the residence with evidentiary items, went upstairs, through more rooms, straight to the upstairs study, where the very first two evidentiary items they collected just happened to be the Western Digital hard disc drive at issue… and a Canon digital camera with its compact flash card.,” Tully wrote.