Camila Alone Sent Raniere and Three Others to Prison

Frank Report is investigating alleged FBI tampering. The tampering concerns digital images of Camila, used as evidence in the criminal trial of Keith Raniere.

Camila has become a focal point as she was in the criminal trial. She never appeared at trial. Yet she was why five of Raniere’s codefendants took plea deals.

Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, Allison Mack, Clare Bronfman, and Kathy Russell, defendants. These five remained steadfast until the FBI announced they found child porn.

Eleven months after they raided Raniere’s library, the FBI found pictures of Camila. They found it on a hard drive. They said the metadata showed creation dates of November 2005.

Camila was 15 in November 2005.

Every other alleged victim was an adult. Most of them were successful. The defense planned to argue that the alleged victims consented to everything.

I spoke with attorneys, defendants, friends, and former NXIVM members. All told me the same thing. Camila’s photos ended the agreement of the NXIVM defendants to present a joint defense.

An allegation of child porn against one of them, Raniere, was the same as a conviction against all.

Before, the five defendants met. Determined to go to trial. Determined to win. To absolve this stain against their good intentions. The prosecution lied about NXIVM.

A chill wind blew through Brooklyn when the US Attorney announced the discovery.

Sources told me about a final meeting. The last time the defendants and their lawyers met. The last time some of them were to speak to their NXIVM friends. After that, each decided to abandon the trial. It is over, they knew.

Each looked to reach a plea deal.

The old axiom: the earlier on the plea bus, the better the ride.

Within a month or so, everyone cut a deal. Except Raniere.

No plea deal for him.

What a different trial it would have been. With six defendants with six teams of lawyers.

Cross-examining the prosecution witnesses. Each presenting a defense.

Who knows what the outcome would have been?

Without the specter of Camila, of child porn and exploitation of a child, the prosecution had far less.

Nicole, with a single incident of sex trafficking where no money changed hands.

Jessica Joan, who did not seduce Raniere.

Sylvie, who sent nude pics to Raniere while married.

Mark Vicente, who made his living for a dozen years.

Daniela, who stayed in an unlocked room for two years with her parents on hand.

Lauren, the star witness, would have defended Raniere not cried him to oblivion.

The game-changer, Camila, sent Raniere headlong to prison.

Dumb luck. Eleven months after the FBI seized a hard drive, they found her pictures. On the eve of trial. Up against a united front.

Raniere is about to file a Rule 33 motion. The FBI tampered with Camila’s nude photos, he will allege.

Hard drive files manipulated. A changing camera card. False dating of images. Appendectomy scars. Issues arise.

When did Raniere take the images? Did he take them? How did they wind up on a hard drive? Why did it take so long to find them?

In the back forth, Camila is front and center.

It is fair that people understand her story. But before they hear it, they must realize she is why Raniere is in prison.

Behind prison bars are Raniere, Allison Mack, Nancy Salzman, and Clare Bronfman.

Clare Bronfman with Keith Raniere

The FBI found Camila’s photos. It became a slam dunk. When Camile entered the case, it was all over for Keith Raniere.