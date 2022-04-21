Dr. Stuart Graber, Father of Dentist Whose Wealth Removed Mother From Children Denounces Son and CT Family Court

Since publishing the story Another CT Stay-at-Home Mother, Cobie Jane, Lost Her Kids to Wealthy Dentist Father, a number of people who knew the couple have contacted me.



What was done to Cobie by the Connecticut Courts is abominable.

Cobie is probably the nicest, most caring, nurturing mother I have ever met.

My wife, Brandy, blamed me for ruining her life. She has destroyed my son, Neal. Destroyed him. He’s a monster. Neal has an extreme personality disorder.

And the courts gave them to this monster. He has ruined them. The last contact I had with him was about four years ago. The oldest son, which is Harrison, is becoming the father, with a huge personality disorder.

If anything can be done, I am there to support. You’ve only touched the surface of the injustice. And I’ll put it into writing, and I’ll go to court.



May I get you on the record here? May I write about this? It is very important.



Absolutely.



So what actually happened? How did this mother wind up being homeless and the boys being just with Neal?



He bullied her. He bullied her because of the money.

I live in Stamford, Connecticut, they bought a house in New Canaan, Connecticut, a very affluent, beautiful neighborhood. They bought it through Cobie, finding a house for a good deal, and her grandmother’s inheritance was used for the downpayment.

And Neal absconded with it, because he had lawyers that were sharp and cunning, and he had the money to pay and pay.

And the fact that he’s gone through umpteen lawyers is a clear indication, they probably don’t want to deal with him after they make a deal to do what they have to do. He’s not evil, but at one point I lost contact with Neal when he was in college at Emory. But we went to the 96 Olympics together in Atlanta. He then went on to dental school in Alabama, and we lost contact because he refused to have contact when he was with his mother. His mother basically forbid it.

The mother alienated you.



One hundred percent. So, at one point after Neal married Cobie, I got a call from Neal. He said, “You know, my wife wants to meet you.”

We met at a restaurant in Stamford. I was immediately impressed with his woman. I remember coming home and telling my wife, Cobie’s such a wonderful person. She’s bright, she’s beautiful, she’s intelligent, she’s well-spoken. She’s accomplished. Amazing.

I was shocked because Neal, from the very beginning of his youth, demonstrated severe personality disorders. Typically, his mother would not let him play on the street because those were street kids. And we lived in a fairly decent neighborhood in Stamford in a private community. It was beautiful, but she would not let Neal play with street kids because you’re above that. This is the mentality she created.

She’s totally insecure and has illusions of grandeur. And this is what she created for this poor boy. He is antisocial. At one point, I invited him to my practice. He met my partner and my partner said there’s something wrong with him. He could never come into our practice.

How he practices is beyond me, because he has no friends. No male friends. He belittles women. And the only reason that kids are with him is that he bought them skis and things. Cobie was what I call Mother Earth. And he is just spoiling these kids just to alienate and buy them.

I mean you only touched the surface. Any judge, any person in a room speaking to her and then speaking to him within five minutes will realize the problem. The judges totally missed it. Totally.



Why do you suppose that is? Why do you think that the judges have ruled again and again? Against Cobie as if she’s the evil one. She’s the crazy one.



Is there one instance that they’re saying that she’s crazy evil? One instance? What? What? Give me one thing? Nothing.

There’s nothing. There is no evidence. There is no incident of her ever being crazy, incompetent. Not a good mother. Just the opposite.



Let me retract that and say, she’s the one that’s lost the children, that are alienated against her, and then no one would be willing to enforce her legal right to see her children when your son refused to permit it.



Right. That’s correct. And I have no idea why. And she had one of these Guardians. Am I correct in saying that?



The Guardian Ad Litem, yes.



She said to Cobie, the kids are afraid to see you because the father would not punish them, but would alienate them, and they would be upset. And this is exactly what would happen. I mean, first of all, these kids are now ruined.

The older one from what I understand is now following his father’s footsteps at Emory. The last contact I had he sounded like and his words were like his father. Very dangerous. Very improper, very wrong. I mean, I can’t express this any greater.

He’s my son, for me to talk to you like this about my son, is only because of what he’s done, and what the Connecticut court system has done to Cobie is a total injustice.

And what they’re doing to these grandchildren. They’re destroying my two grandchildren.

I will never be able… they’ll never be able to connect with me. Not with a father like that. They’ll be damaged goods. They will be. I cannot express it more.



I see.



Neal has been a problem. The only thing I find fault with Cobie is, why the hell would you have married him? Because he was no different from when she met him, to now.

There was a period of time I guess he behaved. In their courtship and they had two kids, obviously. But when I met them, he introduces me to Cobie as this is my beautiful wife. I love her. She’s great.

And why this turned into the hatred, I don’t know. I can’t give you one instance in which Cobie in any way was wrong, from my observation. She kept a beautiful home. kept nutritious organic food, healthy foods, television, community, she had very nice friends, social friends in the community, was an activist in the community to get schools better, libraries, so forth and so on.

And Neal has no friends and never did.



So how does this system work? What’s wrong with this system? That a mother like her winds up with no relationship with her own two sons?



I don’t know how the legal system allowed this to happen. I don’t. This is poor investigative research by the courts by the legal attorney. Absolutely poor.



Is it possible that money influenced the results here?



Absolutely. Neal made a good living. He had good hands, he said I got that from you Dad. But he can establish a relationship with me. In fact, I’ll give you a very poignant story when my I was divorced from his mother back in 1980. I literally sued for more visitation rights with my sons because she made it very difficult. She made it difficult for me to attend ball games, very difficult for them to continue their religious training, which was minimal, but every week they were sick or they couldn’t go or whatever. So every week I couldn’t go. I tried to take them skiing. No, they’re sick. The stories abound, so I finally sued for more visitation rights in Stamford courts. I was appointed a guardian ad litem attorney.

So I was now living in Bedford on four acres with a stable and paddocks and we had four horses. And this is the most shocking story I’ve ever told. I’ve I’ve told it over and over many times.

The attorney comes over to me because I was representing myself in court because I thought it was a slam dunk type thing. And I had a very liberal divorce agreement that I was gonna pay for college and health and everything else because I was a dentist, and I was doing well.

So the attorney comes to my house. I can’t breathe when I think of this. She comes to talk dining room. I was remarried and she says, “Oh my God.” She said, “Can I sit down?” So I said, What’s the matter, is something wrong?

She says, my husband is down the end of your driveway. I was so frightened to come here. because the stories I heard from your kids were so bizarre that I thought I was going to the monster’s house. She said, Oh my God. Your house is what my what my husband and I would die for you have horses and paddocks and a beautiful house. You have no idea what this woman is having these kids tell me. She says to me, I gotta tell you that you could never tell this to anybody else because I lose my license. Get yourself an attorney because this woman is a witch. In those words.



This was the guardian ad litem that said this?



Yes. She said do not repeat what I said. I will lose my license because I’m not allowed to give you this kind of advice. You’re dealing with a witch. And she has done this to these kids.

My oldest son Mark who I am very close to I speak to every single day in my life, and I’m close to his wife and his two kids. Mark doesn’t talk to his mother and Neal.



My ex-wife’s mother, Ita, was from Italy. She was a doll. I was at parties with her and Ita would say would say I don’t know what happened to my daughter. And her own sister said to me one time, Stuart how could you not see what she was like? Why would you have married her?

You know, I was 25. She was pretty. We were having fun. I was stationed in Germany for three years in the Army as a dentist. My life was good. But she was a very insecure individual. And she was also very antisocial. She liked to call herself a contessa. She created this attitude in Neal, who evidently absorbed it and became a very, very disturbed young man.

How he practices I have no idea. Other than the fact he may have very good hands and he is bright.

I see. Was Neal known to be violent with his wife, Cobie? Do you know?

Well, she called me at some points, Neal would come home from stress in the office and drink too much vodka and become somewhat violent. I didn’t follow any of that. You know? Not that I know.

I don’t think she ever really accused him of any violence but he was extremely and extremely rude to her and her friends. And these are wealthy people from New Canaan. I mean, she had nice friends, not him. Not a one. Not a male friend has he ever had. And he’s a very strange perception of women. Always did.



In what way?



Somewhat sexually. Somewhat belittling. He can’t be friends with a woman. He doesn’t view them as an equal. I think one of the problems may have been that Cobie was accomplished. She was marketing for UPS if I’m not mistaken. She basically put him through dental school.

I think he was challenged by her. And when she and his mother kind of had disagreements, that was all that he needed to alienate him. He now lives with his mother.



Has Neal remarried? Or does he have a new girlfriend or something?



Supposedly. I heard through the grapevine that he’s dating his hygenist. I heard because I’m in the community of dentists. Retail people, who service my area would stop in on him, and they’d share a few things, but that’s stopped with COVID, so I’ve really lost all contact.

The last time I had any contact was when my partner was thinking of bringing him in as a third partner back in the 90s when Neal was going to school and expressing an interest.

My partner met him at a meeting in Fairfield, about three months ago, and he comes over to me and says Neal’s no different. He’s the same weird person. I mean, he’s just not socially correct in any way whatsoever. I mean, anyone would recognize this in five minutes.

But I’m sure he stood behind the aprons of his attorneys. And these attorneys did what he asked them to do.

And what he did is he destroyed two boys. There’s no reason why Cobie shouldn’t be seeing these kids. None whatsoever. lf they want to get divorced, fine, but there is no reason why he alienated these kids against her. Zero.



Would he be the type of man to punish these kids if they tried to show affection or a wish to be with their mother?



Absolutely. Absolutely. He brainwashed these kids. And then like I said, the last time I had contact, which was maybe five, six years ago with Harrison, the older one. The words he spoke and the tone that he spoke was Neal, when he referred to his mother. He said, oh you don’t understand. Understand what Harrison? He couldn’t come up with an answer. Bizarre. It was bizarre words coming from now a bizarre 14- 15 year old.



Was she a stay-at-home mother initially?



Yes, very much so. They always make very decent income. In fact, it was Cobie that made all suggestions in terms of buying the practice that he eventually bought and setting it up and developing the marketing scheme, and getting everything going. Cobie was the one that did it. Neal was not swift enough. Cobie has the business acumen. He didn’t.

So she put him through dental school, found the house that they lived in, and made a deal.

Absolutely.



And then as she raised the children and supported and guided his business opportunities.



Absolutely.



And then, when did they divorce? Do you know, how old the children were? Approximately?



I think when they were like 12 and eight, so you’re talking about six or seven years ago, maybe seven and 11.



So she raised them during the hardest, you know, early years.



Absolutely. I was shocked that they would even in any way. He’s extreme in his manipulation and so is his mother.



I see.



I mean, this is an injustice that is beyond belief.



What could be done now if anything?



I don’t know, that’s why I called you.

I actually had dinner with Cobie about six, eight weeks ago when she happened to be in from Ghana. She’s trying to pay her bills and make money doing some exporting, which she really doesn’t deserve to be. But it was a job that she found and she was out of the market for 10 years of her life.

Not only was Cobie beautiful, but she’s intelligent, well-spoken, accomplished. And when she bought that house, a good deal on the house, and Neal would agree to that, it was her grandmother’s inheritance.



Oh, so she made the down payment on the house?



Yes, yes,



Did she get that money back?



I don’t think so. The money thing, I also got that, I wasn’t privy to it. I tried to only develop a relationship with Neal, trying to help because he called he said, Could you help? We’re headed towards divorce. When he asked for my help, I jumped at the opportunity. Absolutely, because I had nothing.

Within those couple of weeks and months, or maybe a year or so, I had numerous contacts with him, more so than with Cobie, but my opinion of Cobie never changed from the first time I met her. A delightful young woman.

Just like my first wife said I ruined her life. Neal ruined Cobie’s life.

And he’s destroying these two boys. I can’t imagine these two boys having a normal social life with all the young men interacting. I just can’t imagine it. Now I’ve lost contact with them. And I hope one day they’d reach out to me. I always left that as a possibility. But they haven’t.



How old are they now?



Harrison is in his first year of college at Emory, so you would be 18ish. And the other one is about three four years younger.



I see so they’re closing in on being adults.



They are and I still hold out to Cobie many times I said, hopefully, they’ll have friends in college and they’ll have some questions like you had some questions of me when you met Neal because Neal had lied to Kobe about me. But he was manipulated. Cobie heard about me from Neal, but when she met me, she told Neal, that’s just not true.



Right. Right. How many children did you have with Brandy?



Two, Mark and Neal. Mark is 51 now and Neal is born in 75. We were living in Germany when Mark was born. I was a dentist in Germany. I was captain and became to major. We came home with a child and then Neal was born here in Stamford.



You have a good relationship, as you said with your older son.



Excellent. Every day we talk. We’re in business together on a ski house up in Vermont with two other friends. My son Mark is the most personable people person you could imagine. In fact, he is in the hospitality business. He’s one of the leading providers of the Four Seasons in terms of bookings. Mark has a wife, and two delightful kids. We are as close as could be. He asks my advice on everything.



Like sons do with their fathers. Do Mark and Neal talk?



No.

So I assume then that Mark doesn’t have a relationship with his nephews?

Zero. I don’t know if he’s met them.



And Mark has children too, right?



Yes, he has two. An 18-year-old is going off to University of Indiana business school this coming September. And young Emily who’s now 14 years old.



Does Brandy have a relationship with Mark’s children?



Zero.



So it’s a truly divided family right down the middle.



Truly Divided. But not only do Brandy and Neal not have a relationship with Mark, they did not have one with Brandy’s own mother for the last five or seven years of their relationship. She does not have a relationship with her younger sister Sondra, which I do.

Brandy is not unlike Neal. My belief and I don’t want to go there because I’m not a psychiatrist, but I believe most of this is through Brandy’s manipulation. And brainwashing. Neal is a product of his mother and he can’t overcome it.

Would you be open to your grandchildren contacting you?

One hundred percent. Let them know that at the end, I’m here.



Dr. Graber, you said you were a dentist for how many years?



I retired at 72. I sold my practice. I’m 76 and I’m now two days a week at Montefiore Hospital with 12 of the 60 residents that are under my instruction. And it’s become very successful. I started about nine months ago.



Oh, that’s great. Well, congratulations on that. And how is Neal’s practice? Do you think he’s running a successful profitable he claims?



I actually think he is.



His claim to Cobie according to Cobie was that his business is down and he at least at one point he barely had any money yet she said he bought a new house and drove an expensive car.



Neal’s bright, and he also has good hands, so he probably is a very decent dentist. How he relates to his patients I’m aghast. I have no idea.

But he probably has a very large insurance practice in a very blue-collar neighborhood, the demographics are very blue-collar, a lot of insurance. And he’s probably very fast. And he probably does fairly well. I saw something in your article somewhere that he claims his income is down because he has some health issues or back issues. I doubt that.



I see.



I’m not sure he’s making five 600,000 which he may have done in his good years. But he’s certainly making three 400,000.



Net?



Net. Oh, yeah. No, no I’m talking gross would be a million, a million two.



I see. So he had the money. Cobie did not. He could spoil I think you said the kids with trips and finer things.



Skiing and trips. I took Neal to ski when he was a kid. I taught him how to ski. I had a ski house up in Okemo in Vermont. Right now we have another one that I bought as a VRBO with my son. So yes, so he a lot of ways he actually followed in my footsteps.



Yes, he did. What type of work does your other son do?



He works for a company called Madison Performance Group. His leg of the thing is the high-end trips. So he’s taking these people on cruises from Rome to Greece and back and South Africa. So he accounts for about a third of the company, it’s a privately held company.



I see. He’s an entrepreneur in a way in the hospitality business. So it’s a success story.



Yes, and his wife is a teacher. She’s been teaching now I guess, at 19 years in South Long Island and making a very decent income.



Would you sum up for me essentially, would you trust Cobie with your own kids?



In a second.



Is there anything about her that might be dangerous or is a valid reason to keep her apart from her children?



Nothing. I have never, ever ever seen any problem. She is social. I use to call her mother earth, to the kids. Zero, there is nothing. And we kept in contact all these years, occasionally she’d write to me or I’d write down. Or I’d call her.



Did you get the feeling or do you have the feeling that if it had been up to her, she would have worked to keep the relationships?



Absolutely. Yes, she would have. She would never give up those kids. Never ever.



And how about keeping a relationship with you and trying to promote one with your son?



That’s what she tried to do. That’s why she contacted me to back a relationship with Neal being my son.

I guess maybe it made it worse when she challenged him. She said your dad’s nothing like you told me. He did not marry someone in his office. He is not an evil person. This is your mother telling you this, but that’s not your father.

Cobie and I have a very nice relationship now. I would have loved her to be my daughter-in-law. And I miss her terribly.



Well, I appreciate this Dr. Graber. I want to use your words to help bring some justice here, and to help this woman and maybe your grandchildren, because maybe if they read this– they may potentially read it.



I mean, look, I would welcome any help you could give us. That’s why I’m reaching out to you to help. It pains me as a father, to have to admit that my son is damaged goods.



Is there any hope for him that maybe he may mellow out? Or calm down or realize that his behavior towards you and his brother is not maybe overly influenced by the mother and not really a valid authentic way to be?



Well, I think it would take intensive therapy. I really believe it. I think too many years have gone by. He’s been poisoned so greatly for so many years that I don’t see it happening. She would have to die. And he would need intensive therapy with psychiatry. And I’d be more than willing to go with him as many times as needed. I would pay for it.



I see. Okay, well, that’s a really great statement. Dr. Graber. Is there anything else you’d like me to know?



It’s just that what you did is you touched the tip of the iceberg. The injustice is beyond belief.



Well, we have to keep chipping away.



Do think you could help in any way whatsoever? I mean, I will testify. I will do- I will give supporting information, I’ll do anything.



Well, one of the ways that I think can be effective, and it’s worked for other cases that I’ve written about is that sometimes what happens is the children have reunited with several people through stories I’ve written.

The children read the stories and then they recognize that there’s a narrative that’s different than what they’ve been told by their father.



Well, if that would help, fine. And I have no desire to be vindictive against my son.

A very reasonable result hopefully would result of this is that my grandchildren, his two sons, reunite with the mother. That would be my hope; minimally.

I have no vindictive feelings towards my son. I feel bad for him. I feel bad that he must be suffering. Because nobody, nobody could function and feel comfortable with his life the way he is. He cut out their mother. He’s without friends.

No male friends, no female friends. No family. This is bizarre. I mean attached to his mother is nuts. He didn’t have a close relationship with his brother or his aunt or nobody, and everybody was, pretty much everybody will tell you exactly what I just told you.

And the courts did this. They missed it, they missed it greatly.



I wonder if they were incentivized to buy the Guardian’s desire for money and the lawyers, knowing that Cobie couldn’t match Neal dollar for dollar, they leaned towards Neal, and that gave him the upper hand.



Absolutely. I mean, I know, when she left, she did have some of the money, I think that some of the money that came from her inheritance, she got back, but she talking about a few $100,000 wasn’t a great sum of money. She believed that very quickly,



Lawyers would take that away in no time at all.



That’s what I’m saying. She couldn’t pay a lawyer’s bills, we knew that.



Dr. Graber I’m gonna move forward with this, because I was planning on trying to help Cobie and reunite the children, and you’ve added a dimension. That’s, I think, very important. So I would like to do is, I want to run your comments, and make this an intelligent argument for the children and mother to be reunified. And maybe it’ll lead to something good, I don’t know. But I’d be happy to get back in touch with you and tell you more.



Will you keep me informed as you go?



Yes, I will reach back out. I will keep your number.



Wonderful. And you could research my professional and personal contacts, I’m open to anything. I mean, to get into the to become an attending in a month, you’re required quite a background check, as well as credentials and everything else above reproach.



Okay, Dr. Graber, I appreciate that. Immensely. And I’m sure Cobie will, too. She’s suffering.



And you know, I’m open to any verification, you could contact any of my, any of my colleagues and even my, my past partner in the practice that we sold. He’s now chairman. He’s chairman of the dental department in Montefiore, which is probably the largest, if not the second-largest program in the country.

And anything you need, I’ll give you any backup information, anything. We just need help, justice.

Thank you, Dr. Graber, and we’ll be back in touch. You call me anytime you have my number now. Thank you, sir. Good talking to you. I appreciate it.